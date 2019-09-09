Startup-Go Anywhere Programmable Robot,Automate Programmable Mobile Robot 1.0 all-terrain, high torque.

Urban Robot 1.0 all-terrain, high torque robot it’s drivable and programmable right out of the box, packed with a diverse suite of sensors. All the four-wheel connected with a gear motor and the sensors can easily detect any obstacle in its path.

Autonomous Robot 1.0 is a programmable robot it’s also highly customization. We’ve added some incredible features that open up a world of possibilities for educators, students, technical hobbyists and anyone else ready to take it to the next level.

It is an intelligent device which can automatically sense the obstacle in front of it and avoid them by turning itself in another direction. This design allows the robot to navigate in unknown environment by avoiding collisions, which is a primary requirement for any autonomous mobile robot.

Here an Ultrasonic sensor is used to sense the obstacles in the path by calculating the distance between the robot and obstacle. If robot finds any obstacle it changes the direction and continue moving.





Autonomous Four Wheeler Robot

In our next section we build Six wheeler Voice control mobile robot.









Robotic assistants reduces the manual efforts being put by humans in their day-to-day tasks. In this we develop a voice-controlled personal assistant robot. The human voice commands are taken by the robot by it’s own inbuilt bluetooth. This robot not only takes the commands and execute them, but also gives an acknowledgement through speech output. This robot can perform different movements, and can also develop a conversation with human. The voice commands are processed in real-time, using an offline server. The personal assistant robot is developed on a microcontroller based platform. Performance evaluation is carried out with encouraging results of the initial experiments. Possible improvements are also discussed towards potential applications in home, hospitals, car systems and industries. Keywords: Robotic assistants, operations.





The voice control robot that's controlled by Bluetooth via a smartphone app.

The app is developed in such a way that it convert the voice command to text and transfer the text to the connected Bluetooth device.

The Bluetooth connected to micro controllers receives text from the Android app as characters and stored them as string to the assigned String.

There are words pre-programmed (forward, reverse, right , left and stop) to the micro controlle , whenever the received text matches with the pre-programmed words ,the micro controller executes the command that assigned to the words. The micro controller can connect to Laptop to monitor serial communication and check the working process and the words received by the Bluetooth.











