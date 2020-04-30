Quotes from Top 25 Hollywood Celebrities

In these trying times of uncertainty, we often let our thoughts go haywire, as there is no clear path visible in these foggy lanes of a pandemic, which a world could never prepare for. For a moment if we step back in history, it is evident that many such pandemics, such as the Spanish Flu of 1918 that killed more than 20 million people world wide followed by the Asian flu 1957 once again killing 2 million people and many more, have plagued our world time and again. However, humans have eventually survived them all, such is our resilience as a species.





What makes us so irrepressible is, less often in our genes but more in our desires to navigate rough situations, no matter what the challenge is. It’s indeed in our spirit to Move, Fight and Live.





We are, I think, genetically hard wired to Win… and the world is full of examples like these, lets look at what these 25 Hollywood Celebrity’s did when the going got tough:





1) “Listen, smile, agree, and then do whatever the f*&k you were gonna do anyway.” – Robert Downey Jr.

2) “From now on we live in a world where man has walked on the Moon. It’s not a miracle; we just decided to go.” – Tom Hanks

3) “Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.” – Leonardo DiCaprio

4) "I don’t care who you are, life has challenges" – Tom cruise

5) “You don’t need directions, just point yourself to the top and go!” – Dwayne Johnson

6) “You’ll have time to rest when you’re dead.” – Robert De Niro

7) One day the people that didn’t believe in you will tell everyone how they met you. – Johnny Depp

8) “Being realistic is the most commonly traveled road to mediocrity.” – Will Smith

9) “Frankly, I got into the movies because I like the movies a lot.” – Jack Nicholson

10) "The highest power is the human mind. That’s where God came from and my belief in God is my belief in myself." – Morgan Freeman

11) "All I am is what I am going after" – Al Pacino

12) “I have an adventure every morning.” – Brad Pitt

13) “Never confuse movement with progress. Because you can run in place and not get anywhere.” Denzel Washington

14) “Anyone who tells you money can’t buy happiness never had any.” – Samuel L. Jackson

15) “I never want to feel that I’m playing it safe.” – Christian Bale

16) "All you have in the end to look back and like the choices you have made." – Matt Damon

17) "Here's your opportunity, now you've got to make something of it" – Chris Hemsworth

18) “I never wanted to be the next Bruce Lee. I just wanted to be the first Jackie Chan.” – Jackie Chan

19) “What is the point of being on this Earth if you are going to be like everyone else?” – Arnold Schwarzenegger

20) "You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. – "Sylvester Stallone

21) “I had to stop going to auditions thinking, ‘Oh, I hope they like me.’ I had to go in thinking I was the answer to their problem. ” — George Clooney

22) “In life you don’t regret the things you do, you regret the things you don’t do.” – Hugh Jackman

23) “Maybe the thing you’re most scared of is exactly what you should do.” – Chris Evans

24) Find your confidence, lead with love... rest will follow." – Vin Disel

25) “I don’t want to let my guard down and feel too comfortable.” Mark Wahlberg





Well it clearly shows, nobody has it easy, they all went through hell in life and reinvented themselves to achieve what they have achieved, indeed turning dreams into realities.





The question now is simple, what are you prepared to do? How can you reinvent yourself? Just a case in point, I have been an event manager for the past 1.5 decades, and that’s the only thing I know, with this virus situation our businesses have sunk, revenues have dried up and there is no sight of the road ahead. This is where, I sat down with a cup of tea in my hand, and asked myself, what is it that I really want to do in life… the answers were mind-boggling, from ideas to make a billion dollars to running for a Prime Minister to writing a column and much more.





What I have done is, now shortened the list and started taking small baby steps in directions where i really want to be at the end of my life.





A quote to sum it up,

“In my last few breathes I want to leave this world with the joy of being everything I could and not the sorrow of someone who never tried”





Researched and Written by:

Prof. Karan Shetty