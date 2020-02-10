The multi-vendor marketplace platform has become a popular way to promote and sell both physical and digital products. Customers also prefer e-commerce platforms for purchasing the products of their requirements as the e-commerce platforms will provide a wide range of products to them and they can sort, filter and search the exact product they need. In order to create a perfect multi-vendor marketplace, we need the best e-commerce platforms that can provide unique features to your marketplace. Let us discuss the most reliable e-commerce builders in detail.









Ziel marketplace is one of the most trusted e-commerce builders that can suit both beginners and seasoned e-commerce professionals and it is suitable for companies of any size. If you are planning to start a serious e-commerce business with the minimum cost then the Zielmarketplace is a perfect choice. There are many platforms available in the market but still, they lack in necessary tools that are very essential to expand one’s business. Ziel marketplace doesn’t have this issue.





Highlights

Ziel Marketplace is a trustworthy, one-time payment software.

You can enjoy the complete freedom of customization both inside and outside the platform. At any stage, you can rebuild the platform according to your current business needs.

It also possesses attractive and user-friendly UX & UI design.

It is perfectly compatible with any device.

It has a built-in marketing tool that can leverage customer engagements mainly through Social media and content marketing.

It is well integrated with leading payment providers and you will never miss even a single sale. You can completely rely on its 24/7 end-to-end customer support.





Any aspiring e-commerce developer will select the CS-Cart E-commerce platform for his multi-vendor marketplace. It has a huge range of premade themes. One can also edit the theme in real-time. It has the very strong Admin panel. Through its dashboard, you can clearly see the overall performance of your store.





Highlights

It has a dedicated mobile app that supports you to manage your e-commerce store.

The product options are totally customizable and also has a price and weight modifiers.

CS-Cart has more than 50 payment gateways that allow customers to choose the payment of their convenience.

It is also integrated with FedEx and USPS for shipping and provides real-time costing.

You can also find more add-ons in its exclusive marketplace that will help you to extend the functionality of your e-commerce store.

Yo!Kart possesses all features that are required for a successful multi-vendor marketplace. With its multilingual and multi-currency functionality, you can attract customers all over the world. You can have a perfect database backup that can secure your data from any sudden server attacks. You can easily organize the users and manage them with simple steps. You can streamline your order starting from order placement to order dispatch.





Highlights

Yo!Kart has inbuilt CMS so that your customers can be hooked up to your website through your regular blogs and postings.

You will experience a very responsive design and user-centered design.

You will have a perfect track inventory system that will provide proper notifications whenever you run out of stock.

It also includes marketing features like PPC advertisements, Affiliate modules, social media sharing and many more.





CedCommerce is a complete solution for the multi-vendor marketplace. Any website owner can change his website into a feature-rich multi-vendor marketplace with the help of CedCommerce. It has several add-ons facility that provides additional power-pack functionalities for your multi-vendor marketplace. With this platform you can completely manage your orders by creating new invoices, arranging shipment for the orders and many more. It also has a dedicated rating and review system where your customers can review your product and your service. This will help to promote your business. The more you get positive feedback the more you grow.





Highlights

CedCommerce possesses an exclusive messaging system mainly to influence customer service.





It has a wallet system that will behave as an online payment method.

It mainly nurtures the customer-seller relationship.

The admin can efficiently manage traffic for his website.

Managing your product inventory will be simple with CedCommerce.

#5. Arcadier

Do you want to create a stunning multi-vendor e-commerce store? Then you can go to Arcadier. It provides the easiest way to sell your products online. It gives room for future scalability and customizations. This platform provides a smooth communication between the vendors and the customers. Customers can add multiple products from different vendors and can have them as a single order. With Arcadier you can add third-party plugins for currency conversion, social media sharing and many more. Through your admin panel, you can manage and control the overall functionalities of your e-commerce store.





Highlights

Through its chat function, users can communicate with the vendors and can clear about their orders and know about its shipping and delivery details.





Basic SEO support is provided that will help you in search engine ranking.

Merchants can create sub-accounts through which they can manage their own inventory.

It supports multiple item check-out that is a cool feature too.





Zencart is one of the leading platforms for a multivendor marketplace. It includes powerful features like multi-lingual capabilities, rating and review systems, social media logins, Google analytics and many more. It possesses javascript code editors to add third-party plugins to your e-commerce store. The designs are simple and clean and very much appealing. Comparing to other e-commerce platforms, ZenCart is quite affordable. The developers of ZenCart are continuously making improvements and they add more features. You will all the updates without any hassle and delay.





Highlights

Because of its powerful infrastructure, the platform is highly scalable.

They provide you a holistic support system to meet your other business needs.

The design is totally mobile responsive.

You will enjoy the perfect search option through which you will be able to find what exactly you need.

With ZenKart you can manage all the processes in one place.





3Dcart is one of the dedicated e-commerce software that helps to create a multi-vendor e-commerce store. This will act as a great starting point for starting your online business. By managing orders and customers' information through 3Dcart you can easily grow your business to the next level within a shorter period of time. With the use of the in-built SEO process, you can increase your online visibility and attract more customers to your website. With 3Dcart you can easily analyze customer accounts and then you can segment your customers.





Highlights

It has advanced inventory tracking that will help you keep enough stocks.

It has built-in advanced reporting. You can get reports to analyze sales and ROI.

3Dcart has customer support 24/7.

It has a lot of third-party integrations along with accounting tools, shipping tools and many more. Support resources are available across various discussion forums.

Summing up

We hope that you have gained enough knowledge about the e-commerce builders for building your multi-vendor marketplace. Pay more attention to your business needs and select the platform wisely. Depending upon the size of your business the requirement of the features depends. And according to the features, the price also varies. Have a clear idea of your requirements and choose the perfect platform and get started with your online e-commerce store.



