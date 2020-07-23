Top Shopify Development Companies To Hire in 2020

In today’s advanced technological world, where almost every one of earth’s population is aware of the potential of mobile phones and computers, the traditional practices of some work such as banking, electricity billing, financial activities, railway booking, shopping etc. have become online. With just a few taps on the mobile screen, you can buy whatever you want. This advancement in technology has compelled many traditional businesses to come online and sell their products. You wouldn’t believe that the total number of ecommerce web applications across the world lies between 2-3 million. There is no wonder of such a huge number, as more and more consumers are getting used to buying online. Also, starting an ecommerce business doesn’t require such a huge investment, unlike the traditional brick-and-mortar stores. For developing an ecommerce store there is a huge variety of platforms such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, etc.





Shopify is among the best platforms for developing ecommerce of businesses of every scale. It is a hosted platform with all included software required to create online stores. There is hosting, order management, and every other thing you need for incorporating in a ready-to-sell online store. Shopify ecommerce platform is used to create both online and offline stores. It allows you to sell both online with your own website and/or in-person with Shopify POS. In this article, we are going to guide you about Shopify online ecommerce store and which are the best companies for it.





Shopify comes with a 14-day trial version in which you can build your Shopify store and test out the free Shopify apps. Its pricing starts at $9 per month for the Lite plan. The basic version is priced at $29 per month. For Advanced and Shopify plus you may need to contact the sales team for pricing.





You would be surprised to know that Shopify has over 2 million active users, spread between more than 1 million businesses. In 2019, $135+ billion worth of sales was performed overall by 218 million buyers. 81% of traffic and 71% of orders on Shopify stores are coming from mobile devices. In May 2020, Shopify announced that 26,400 partners referred a merchant to Shopify over the past 12 months. On its App store, there are nearly 4,200 apps. Last year, 25.8 million installations were done while 80% of merchants are using 3rd party apps.





Shopify Versions:





Let’s discuss each of these versions in more detail…





1. Basic Shopify:





Basic Shopify plan is a top-notch plan as you will get a discount code engine, fraud analysis tools plus you can also upload an unlimited number of products on your Shopify store. With this plan, you will get a basic functional site and a blog. You can manage all the products and orders through Shopify, and you aren’t required a separate website to make it work.





The other benefits are Free SSL Certificate, creating orders manually, shipping labels, unlimited file storage, and 24/7 support. It is priced at $29 per month + 2.9% and 30¢ per transaction. It is best for those merchants who require a beautiful and functional ecommerce store, but have a limited budget and can’t pay for the additional features of more expensive Shopify plans.





2. Shopify:





This Shopify plan is the most popular plan among all Shopify versions. It is priced at $79 per month + 2.6% and 30¢ per transaction. This is definitely more than double of the Basic Shopify plan, but you will get a lot of additional features in this plan. This includes:

Fully customizable website, online store, and blog

Unlimited bandwidth, product inventory and customer data

Sell on new sales channels like Pinterest and Amazon

Accept credit cards instantly with Shopify payments

Save time and money with Shopify Shipping and Discounted Rates.

24/7 award-winning customer support





You will also get Shopify POS, gift cards, professional reports and abandoned cart recovery. This abandoned cart recovery tool is one of the main reasons people tend to opt for the Professional Plan since it's one of the best ways to grab contact information from people who don't finish their orders.

This plan is best for those companies which are looking to scale up their business with unlimited products and unlimited storage. If your site can make sales $5,000 per month, then you should definitely opt for this plan.





3. Advanced Shopify:





This advanced plan of Shopify comes at the price of $299 per month + 2.4% and 30¢ per transaction. In addition to, advanced report builder, 3rd party calculated shipping rates, you will get all the features of the previously mentioned plans in this. You can also upload unlimited products, and the transaction fees are lower when you are using external payment gateways.





The most captivating thing about this plan is that everything is absolutely unlimited, so your storage capabilities are never-ending. Post videos & images, and upload products as much as you want. Abandoned cart recovery is also unlimited so that you will not lose your potential customers. You can give dashboard access to 15 users, and the Shopify shipping discount is the best you can find compared to the other plans.

This plan is mostly used by high-revenue companies which need advanced reports, for testing and projecting. If you are having very high sales then you would be able to save a lot of money through the decreased transaction fees and Shopify shipping discounts.





4. Shopify Plus:





Shopify Plus is an enterprise-level ecommerce solution. It handles the technical legwork of running a large ecommerce store for you. While the other plans are for small and medium level businesses Shopify plus is considered best for high volume stores. After owning a large ecommerce store, the question arises how do you keep evolving after hitting the enterprise-level?





The bigger your score, the more time you spend maintaining tech infrastructure. Shopify plus is the perfect solution in this scenario. It is a cloud-based and completely hosted platform. While, in the standard Shopify accounts, there is only informative analytics and reporting, in Shopify Plus you can also check their average order value over time. Shopify Plus also allows “clone stores” or “multiple stores”.





Shopify Plus also allows merchants to apply discounts to specific categories or products. The merchant dashboard is also quite easy to use. As Shopify was already renowned for its marketplace and ease of integration with other platforms, in Shopify Plus, the merchant can take leverage from having a much higher API calls. Hence, you can make the operation of multiple integrations without the fear of hitting API limits.

There is an in-built payment gateway in Shopify plus with no transactional and additional fees. Along with this, there are other payment gateways to choose from.

Learn more about Shopify Plus





5. Shopify Lite:





Add products to any website or blog and accept credit card payments for only $9 USD per month.

View the Shopify Lite plan





Benefits of Shopify as an Ecommerce Platform:





While we have given you so many stats, popularity and different versions of Shopify, you must be wondering whether it is actually beneficial for you or not. So here are the top benefits of Shopify as an ecommerce platform:





1. Easy to Set up and Use:

You can easily set up the Shopify platform for launching an online store. There is no fuss of servers which occurs in the case of self-hosted solutions like Magento. The backend admin panel is also very user-friendly and intuitive as the features are logically balanced. If you are a novice, then you can find complete documentation and video guides on the Shopify site.





2. Highly Secure:

When you are investing in your online business you can’t compromise with the security of the platform. No person wants to hear the news of the hack of his business. There is not only your business data on the platform but customer information too, and without security, you will definitely lose the trust of your customers. But you can trust Shopify for your platform security. It comes with a strong security system and highly reliable hosting. Hence you don’t need to worry about these issues and can focus more on the business.





3. Fully Mobile Responsive:

As the world is moving mobile, your site needs to be ready to work smoothly on mobile devices. 81% of traffic and 71% of orders on Shopify stores are coming from mobile devices. You must understand that if your online store is not optimal with smartphones you can lose a big chunk of your sales. Shopify has taken care of this thing. Your Shopify store would be extremely responsive for all devices.





4. Availability of Shopify Apps:

A Shopify app is an integral part of the Shopify platform by which you can offer better services to your patrons and simultaneously improve the features and functionality of your online store. There are a lot of apps on the Shopify App store, some of which are free to use while others you have you purchase. However, if you are looking for a custom solution or require a highly customized app then we may recommend you to hire expert Shopify developers who can meet your requirements precisely.





5. Payment Methods:

Payment is the most important part of the site’s security. As an ecommerce store owner, you definitely require a highly reliable and secure payment gateway. The payment method must be user-friendly too to give options for multiple payment ways. On Shopify, you can easily set up the payment gateway. It has developed a Stripe payment option, which allows customers to make payments without any fees.





6. Captivating UI:

UI plays an important role in defining the success of your ecommerce store. You should have a visually appealing store to attract users for shopping on your Shopify store. Shopify understands this thing and hence comes with developed themes and layouts which will help you in creating a professional-looking online store.





7. Pricing and Affordability:

If you are a startup you can’t just empty your pockets by spending on your online ecommerce store setup. There are very affordable pricing plans of Shopify, unlike Magento which is not well-suited for startups or small businesses. It is based on a subscription model, where you can pay on a monthly basis.





After knowing the benefits, pricing, and all other information of Shopify, it is time to look at the best Shopify development companies. Here’s the roster:





1. Elsner Technologies:









Elsner Technologies has been delivering Shopify solutions since 2008. It is a 9001:2008 certified company and has delivered 2500+ projects. They provide Shopify app development, customization services, theme development services, Shopify set up, product imports and many others.





2. Webkul:





Founded in 2010, Webkul is a top-notch company developing ecommerce stores on Shopify. The company has created more than 1900 Extensions for eCommerce(B2B and B2C), ERP and CRM Frameworks. They are having developers to provide each and every service of Shopify.





3. Emizentech:





You can either hire dedicated Shopify developers or can share your project requirements, Emizentech has services for both. This company has a niche in providing ecommerce development services. The company not only has proficient and skilled Shopify developers but it is also a Nasscom Certified Company servicing global clients.





4. Absolute Web:





If you are a big company or looking up to scale your business by Shopify Plus then you can definitely consult Absolute Web. They are an award-winning and recognized Shopify Plus agency. They are expert in creating the perfect Shopify store to fit your brand.





5. Mobikasa:





Mobikasa is a well-known company developing ecommerce stores in Shopify, and other platforms. It offers a broad range of ecommerce web development with added expertise in Shopify design, testing, migration, support, and maintenance.





6. Btown Web:





Btown web is a Seattle based ecommerce development company having expertise in developing ecommerce stores in Shopify and other ecommerce platforms. BTown Web is an official Shopify Expert company and just recently they were also accepted into the Shopify Plus Experts Program, one of only 60 companies worldwide.





Shopify Development Services offered by Top Developers:

Here is the list of the services that you can get from the top Shopify development companies:





1. Setup and Product Import:

This service involves starting with Shopify, installing a theme, adding products, payment and shipping integration, and other basic functionalities.





2. Responsive Theme Development from Scratch:

If you need a team who can develop a captivating theme to woo your customers on your Shopify store, then go for a Responsive Theme development service. You can provide them PSDs and they will create a Shopify compatible responsive theme along with adding custom features.





3. App Development:

Apart from web services, if you require developing Shopify custom app development and add-ons as per your needs, you can opt for the App Development service of a company. They can develop a Shopify app as well as install it.





4. Mobile App Development:

If you want to create highly scalable and custom mobile storefronts with Shopify Mobile app development, then there is service for that too. The users can get an interactive browsing experience while exploring your ecommerce through a mobile app.





5. API Integration and Plug-In Development:

There are exclusive services for integrating 3rd party APIs and plug-in development to improve the overall functionality of your store. You can get multi-channel listings, inventory management solutions, and much more.





6. Support and maintenance:

Last but not least, if you need a team who just can manage your store for quick fixes, upgradation, resolving issues or bugs, then these companies also provide service for that.

Wrapping Up:

Shopify is a vast ecommerce platform which can be used by businesses of every scale. In this article, we have guided you through almost every aspect of Shopify. If you still have any query, please reach out to us.