TOP SEO Trends of 2020 That Will Influence Your Work.

If your answer is Yes, then it is the perfect time to re-evaluate and think about the way you put your content and SEO. In this blog, we have defined the top 2020 marketing strategy that will help you to stay ahead of your competitors and expand your business.





Google is a prominent search engine worldwide. It keeps on rotating new updates and thus gives the business a better probability to stay on the top. The changes in the algorithm may sometimes lose the ranking and positioning of the website. This can drastically impact the business. Since Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is quite dynamic, as a business owner, you must always be active and swift to make the changes on your website.

For example, Google core made updates, there would be new sets of rules that need to be followed. Hence, you must implement new formulas and tasks to perform the activities to recover the position and disrupted the ranking of the website using reliable SEO services. It is better that you hire an SEO expert for this service. They would have the experience and knowledge. Moreover, they will provide result-driven solutions that will enhance performance and online visibility.

Read on further to know the major practices of content and SEO trends over the horizon.

#Trend No 1: Google Core Update





A Google core update usually happens when Google makes a significant modification to its search engine algorithms. These updates aimed at enhancing the search experience for users and offering them with relevant and authentic content.





The core updates hit several times in a year. This year too, Google has announced its core update and named it “January 2020 Core Update”.





Within this core update, the following changes have been introduced:





The value of the keywords in H1 tags has been increased by 2%

The value of HTTPS raised by 18%

The value of the keyword within the title tag reduced by 9%

Use of TF-iDUF retrieval method instead of traditional TF-PDF method





#Trend No 2: Voice search

With the evolution of Google’s Home and Alexa, voice search has not only been accessible and mainstream but also prevalent. The recent research states that more than 20% of users access voice search.

Since most voice searches are quite local. This means that optimizing the website for a local SEO is the best strategy to increase the ranking in the voice search results.

According to Gartner, 30% of browsing sessions will implement voice search elements.





Note:- Bullet lists can help you in higher ranking.

#Trend No 3: Search Intent

To understand the search intent is quite essential because it does not only concentrate on the ranking but also will generate relevant traffic.





Every keyword has got an important purpose and matching the content with the search intent is quite essential. It will make SEO work for you in an appropriate and advanced way. Hence, make a step to re-optimize the old content to high-intent keywords to achieve the desired ranking.

#Trend No 4: Zero Click Searches

These days users tend to access more dynamic content. Google is improvising its user experience by having all the access to the user's information from the search results page. For this, they do not have to click on any link or have to leave the search result page.

As a result, you can optimize your content for an enhanced search result. It has been noted that 34.5% of desktop searches end up in zero-click searches. Moreover, 62.4% of smartphone users do not click search results.





The above-featured snippets show the enhanced search results that are displayed. It is usually displayed in a long-way keyword that answers all the important questions. You can add keywords or questions as a sub-header in the content if you are planning to run the content for a featured snippet.

#Trend No 5: E-A-T, new author of 2020

E-A-T( Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) is one of the important factors by which Google marks the credibility of the website.

In the year 2020, Google will continue with E-A-T. The businesses with frictional customer service and poor reputation will find much difficulty to rank their sites in front of the users.

Since Google is very much serious about combating all the fake news. They will combine the increased amount of fast-check, they will not only concentrate on ranking credible information but will also check the essential elements. Therefore, pull all your events, offline awards, recognitions to the online world. This will help Google to assess your E-A-T better.

Google has taken YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) pages seriously. Hence, you must write easily understandable and clear content.

Wrapping it up!!

To recap, we have learned the five essentials of SEO trends that can shape your business in the year 2020. This year is a golden era for SEO. Hence, must have an intelligent strategy to establish your business online.




