7 Best Mac Cleaner and Optimization Utilities

Apple has always proved to be quintessential of perfection and innovation. And we don’t need proof to claim this as almost all of Apple devices showcase this perfection in terms of both hardware and software.





MacBook is one of the most powerful machines, and so far, the finest work by Apple. But just like it’s human nature to crave for attention, our MacBook needs the right treatment too. So, if you love your Mac more than anything here are the 7 best Mac cleaner apps to keep your Mac healthy and secure. With the help of a Mac Optimizer tool, you can bring back the lost glory of your Mac while optimizing its performance. Using an all-in-one optimization suite to take care of your Mac will be one of the best decisions you ever made.





A Mac cleaner tool will not just optimize your Mac’s performance but will also secure it from any potential threats.

So, let’s dive in and explore some of the best Mac cleaner and optimization utilities to keep your Mac running in the best possible state.





Image Source: Smart Mac Care

Smart Mac Care is the perfect optimization suite for your Mac that not cleans your Mac but will also protect your device from malware, viruses or any other potential threats. Smart Mac Care features three unique cleaning features to keep your Mac healthy and secure:





Malware Scan: With the help of a malware scan of the Smart Mac Care tool, you can quickly eradicate any sort of malware infections and viruses from your MacBook.

Junk Scan: The Junk Scan feature is specially designed to deal with unwanted and junk files that keep clogging your MacBook’s storage space.

Privacy Scan: The third one is a Privacy scan which involves browser scanning through cache memory and cookies to make sure that your Internet surfing experience is pleasant on Mac.

Apart from these three unique scanning capabilities, Smart Mac Care also improves the boot time of your Mac, removes duplicate files, and allows you to recover huge chunks to storage space to optimize your Mac’s performance.

Image Source: Mac Paw





CleanMyMac X is one of the best Mac Cleaner apps that comes with a simple, easy to use interface. It is an effective tool that can make your Mac as good as new in a few clicks. CleanMyMac X is a powerful Mac optimizer suite that allows you to quickly recover storage space and speed up your Mac’s performance. CleanMyMac X also includes a few additional security features that keep your online activities secure. So, if you’re looking for an overall protection tool for your Mac, CleanMyMac X is a decent pick.

Image Source: CCleaner





CCleaner is a simple, light-weighted Mac optimizing tool that can instantly boost your Mac’s performance and speed. It comes with a clean yet professionally looking interface along with a bunch of useful features that you can use to improve your Mac’s health and security. CCleaner offers you two versions, one is CCleaner free which happens to be the standard version with a limited set of functionalities. The other is CCleaner Professional that includes all the primary and advanced features, and also offers the power of automation that you can use to optimize your Mac’s performance within a few minutes. Although the paid version of CCleaner will cost your approx. 25$ and will also offer 24x7 customer support so that you don’t feel stuck at any point.





Image Source: Mac Update





Disk Doctor optimization tool will fine-tune your Mac like never before. It will thoroughly check and scan your Mac for any possible threats or errors to make sure it’s secure. And just like other Mac cleaner apps, Disk Doctor will also allow you to claim free storage space on your Mac by removing junk and unwanted files. Disk Doctor utility tool neatly lists down all the junk files stored on your Mac. You can preview these files and choose the necessary action whether you want to keep them or delete it right away. So, if you’re looking for a simple, easy to use solution to optimize your Mac, Disk Doctor can be an ideal choice.

Image Source: OSX Daily





AppCleaner is another Mac Cleaner apps on our list that specifically allows you to uninstall unused apps from your Mac. With the help of the AppCleaner utility tool, you can easily throw away an app and remove it from your Mac’s hard disk completely. In this way, you can not just recover a huge amount of storage space on your Mac but can also improve its performance.





Image Source: Cult of Mac







One of the most attractive highlights of DaisyDisk cleaner tool is its sharp-looking interface. DaisyDisk thoroughly scans your Mac, hunts down the junk files and lists them in an organized form. And along with this, DaisyDisk also offers you a visual representation of our Mac’s storage disk in the form of a pinwheel. This circular representation of files gives you a better overview of how your files are stored on your Mac so that you can deal with them in the best possible manner. DaisyDisk can be an ultimate tool for tracking your Mac’s disk space and see what’s taking up more space on your device.





Image Source: Derlien





Disk Inventory X by Derlien, is a powerful disk utility tool for macOS. One of the most unique features that makes it exceptionally different is that it offers both visual and textual representation of your Mac’s storage disk. It lists down all the files and folders that are stored on your Mac in an organized manner. You can get an overall preview of large-sized files so that you can send them to trash or remove from your Mac’s disk to optimize its performance.

Here was a quick rundown of 7 best Mac Cleaners and optimizer tools that can make your Mac as good as new in a jiffy. You can choose any one tool from the above-mentioned list to add an extra layer of security to your Mac while keeping it healthy and secure, away from any potential danger and threats.