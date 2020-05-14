7 Hottest UI/UX Design Trends in 2020

Whether you’re a designer or a business owner, you need to stay on top of the latest design trends. It is very useful to work out the design forecast for 2 reasons: the research positively changes your vision of the trends, therefore you get inspired and excited about implementing the trends in your future projects.





The necessity of creating a state-of-the-art online product is sensible. Such products are beneficial due to their relevance to the requirements of the latest technology and UI/UX design trends of the upcoming year. Let’s check out what to expect in 2020.





Trend 1. Device Synchronization





Source: https://dribbble.com/shots/8030197-Airbytes-me-Cross-platform-connectivity





The information saved in the clouds of any smartphone or tablet is a core of the device synchronization. It is predicted, that the connection between the devices will become stronger, allowing the gadgets to behave as a single system. Yes, the concept of smart home already exists, but in 2020 it will be updated significantly. Users will be syncing more gadgets to solve daily tasks easily.





Trend 2. Minimalism & Buttonless





Source: https://dribbble.com/shots/6514013-Acne-Studios-Product-view





The information overload and great amounts of visual trash on endless websites have led to the total users’ tiredness. The modern UX tendency is simple — avoid bulky website design and implement minimalism. More and more users choose interfaces that don’t require a lot of effort to work with.





A simple design is a component of the buttonless tendency that makes native gestures more popular. Thus, it is important to teach users how to work with the interface and make a buttonless site intuitively clear for any users. How to do it? The best way is communication using UX writing that is another upcoming trend.





Trend 3. Communication with Users & UX Writing





Source: https://cadabra.studio/





Nowadays, communication and UX writing are so challenging as they have never been before. Hints, tutorials, onboardings, empty states were specially created to entertain and educate users. In 2020, the list of ways of communication will go on.





UX writing appeared in 2017 and since then its popularity continues to grow. The phenomenon of this trend is simple — UX writing makes design and written language indivisible. UX writing helps users tap, swipe, click, scroll or do whatever they need to get to their goals on the site.





Trend 4. Voice UI & AI Technology









Source: https://cadabra.studio/design/cadabra_d/images/Voice.png





As the previous 3 trends were dedicated to the visuals, it’s time to speak about voice UI & AI Technology. As for voice UI, it has become the center trend on the stage due to the latest technology. What is more, the concept of “UI without UI” becomes real. In 2020, the aim of this trend will be to present the voice UI to the user and clarify how to interact with it.





If it comes to AI, a chatbot is a top trend of 2019. In 2020, AI technology goes further — it will rise in security and privacy policy fields, real-time customer interfaces, etc.





Trend 5. AR & VR





Source: https://dribbble.com/shots/2791071-Hotel-VR-Overview





Despite numerous apps available on Play Market and App Store, AR and VR technologies are still quite new and unusual for some users. However, there is a huge variety of options on how to use such interesting technologies for many types of online business, marketing and sales. The proper implementation of these technologies to the product will increase the site traffic and the level of downloads from the stores. In 2019 there were several successful attempts to implement VR in assisting shopping. And that’s just the beginning. It is expected to start testing AR & VR technologies in advertising, teaching, navigation. So, AR & VR technologies are already in the top list of UI/UX trends for 2020.





Trend 6. Bright UI





Source: https://dribbble.com/shots/4393633-Engage-people





Bright colors are coming back! The times of pale and dark interfaces end up, so get ready for colorful interfaces, images, templates, and juicy illustrations. Bright UI is impossible without illustrations, that are more than just images nowadays. UI experts say that vibrant colors and neon will be on the top among 2020 UI trends. Why? Because the 90s style is trendy in fashion, the same goes for design.





Trend 7. 3D Animation





Source: https://dribbble.com/shots/5565793-Jewellery-website-animation





3D technology is fascinating but demanding. That’s why designers rarely implemented it to the interfaces trying to keep the levels of speed and performance. Luckily, by 2020 browsers capabilities will have been improved greatly that allows designers to make more experiments with 3D graphics. Consequently, the interfaces with 3D animation will be in great demand for the next few years.





To sum up, the winning design in 2020 is the result of a skillful combination of AR/VR, 3D animation, and bright UI design. The mix of these technologies gives rise to a truly innovative design.