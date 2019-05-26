WordPress is an extremely powerful and popular CMS, needless to say then why should i use WordPress for a business website rather than other CMS. There are many other CMS like Drupal, Joomla, etc. which also offers some advantages for business websites, but WordPress provides tons of advanced features and provides functionality with ultra-simple techniques.





But Why Should I Use WordPress for a Business Website?





We have gone through the whole business market and enlisted the most intensive reasons which makes WordPress preferred over others. Here is some toughest reason why should i use WordPress for a business website over other CMS:





Save Money





Using WordPress is an incredible way to save your money, as it is free open source software available for all. The second thing is that it doesn’t need a professional to handle the design, even a novice can make changes with little tactics. So basically, you don’t need to pay any designer for basic text changes and for adding some blog posts and new pages. This can save you lot of money for your design and development activity. This will probably explain why should i use WordPress for a business website rather choosing other CMS or hiring designers.





Consistency in Design





For any business websites, design plays a key role and this can be really a hurdle to achieve the perfect design if you are using any other CMS than WordPress as they are a lack of customization options. The WordPress CMS is loaded with the best theming approach and design options. You can opt for thousands of pre-built premium templates and themes that can amazingly enhance the look and feel of your website. These themes do not depend on how much pages or posts you have, they can be set up throughout the website with multiple layouts for each section and urge your visitors to explore your website.





Mobile Responsive





The WordPress CMS enables business owners to design and develop responsive websites for desktops as well as mobile devices, as it automatically recognizes that the user is in a web browser or any mobile devices and configures the whole site’s content to be viewed on either.

The most important factor for any business owners these days are to develop websites especially for the mobile devices first and the laptops and desktops are secondary to think about. It is simply because the numbers of web visitors have increased outstandingly who use smartphones for browsing.





Play With all Type of Media





WordPress CMS, not only limited to management of the written contents. It can allow you to enhance your work performance with Video, Audio, images, graphs etc. It has become a very simple task to manage audio and video posts with each of your posts and managing a unique URL for them as well. Along with the pages and posts, you can use these graphics, videos, and pictures in the comments sections.





Ultimate SEO





The websites designed with WordPress do not need HTML codes to perform various functionalities, instead plugins will greatly help you. And with the perfect setup process, you will be able to customize nearly all the pages and posts distinctly, this makes greater possibility to getting your pages indexed with high search positions.





The WordPress CMS helps your posts and contents to index by search engines in minutes. Your frequency of contribution to your website will definitely attract Google bots or other search engines like extreme magnets. SEO configurations made easy via various premium SEO plugins. These plugins will help your website rank higher in the search results with minimum efforts.





Greater Security





Security is one of the major concerns about any websites. Many CMS built websites are subject to argument because of the use of third party plugins. Using any of the un-trusted plugins can be dangerous for any websites. The plugins are add-on applications that can enhance the functionality and features of the CMS. But these vulnerabilities easily tackled by the “hardening” technique during WordPress installation. This is extreme hacker proof technique that can secure your WordPress website more than the traditional manually coded websites.





Two-Way Communication With Visitors





The WordPress CMS allows business owners to directly get in touch with their customers through the comment channels. You will be no longer restricted to have outbound communication with your visitors like on traditional websites. The WordPress Comment system allows you to post an anonymous comment to enhance the productivity of two-way communication. With the use of filtered keywords through them, you can build perfect search engines positioning.





Increase Brand Authority





By getting in touch with your customers and sharing opinion in your industry provides a way to generate superior audience. The reason behind it is the reliability and extreme functionality of WordPress CMS as you can update any page or blog posts in seconds and can set proper navigation’s to the websites. These distinct features make customers more interested and learned about your business and hence will build greater brand authority.





There are a lot of more reasons why should i use WordPress for a business website rather other CMS. It can assume to have a great fit for each and every situation practically. WordPress reduces work and enhances functionalities so you don’t need to have developers or technical specialists to design or operate. It saves both your time as well as money.





In the market, there are large numbers of CMS available with different features along with, but when you will compare them you will get to know that no one of them can have better UI then the WordPress. In case if you are still using the traditional websites you might have tough reasons now to convert your tradition site into a WordPress site. And in case if you are a blogger by passion or running any business then the WordPress can be the very best solution for generating an extraordinary content driven and dynamic website.





Source: Why Should I Use WordPress for a Business Website Rather Than Other CMS



