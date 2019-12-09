6 Major Lean Six Sigma Principles

Lean Six Sigma is a proven method to improve the manufacturing process of an organization. Generally, it is a set of certain tools and principles which help Six Sigma to be as successful as it is. Apart from the Define, Measure, Analyze, improve and control tools, there are many other tools and principles to help Six Sigma methodology to achieve the overall success when applied.





It is difficult to prioritize the tools according to their implementation and application. But here we can summarize 6 most important Six Sigma principles which can help you to achieve success while applying the methodology in your business.

Here are Six Lean Six Sigma Benefits To Build Your Business





1. Focus on the customer: Well, when you are in manufacturing or even in the service segment, it is your customers who decide the success and failure of the quality you rea providing. Six Sigma certification has a customer-centric approach. This means that every product you make or every service you design must bring you immense customer satisfaction.

Six Sigma considers customer satisfaction to be the major key and also the parameter to analyze your scope of improvement. In the end, you need to have happy and satisfied customers who will be using your products or service repeatedly. Thus, you can retain more customers and cab gain more customer loyalty.

2. Manage and Improve the process flow: Every action that you take is goal-oriented. You need to follow specific steps or better say an inevitable process to reach those goals. The success of Six Sigma features lies in the concept of continuous improvement. Six Sigma methodology doesn’t consider development to be a goal. It is instead of a daily process.

Once you reach one stage of improvement, you must be ready with another one to start working upon. Six Sigma methodology has a competitive approach and you need to follow the same while implementing that successfully to your business process.

3. Remove Non-Value-Added Steps: It is not always necessary to add something to improve the business process. At times removing the non-value-added steps even can help you to increase the revenue. Where more manufacturing can help you to achieve more profit, fewer investments in non-value added steps also can help you to improve your overall revenue.

This step or principle is a part of Six Sigma benefits, which helps you to use the resources within the organization in a better way.

4. Equip and involve People in the process: When so many people are working together on a particular project, they must be aware of the goals and the steps of the same. Six Sigma Green Belt teaches you to involve each and every member of the Six Sigma project equally. It is about helping them to understand the process and the principles better before working on it.

5. Manage by Fact and Reduce Variation: Six Sigma Principles believe in uniformity. There must be a link between every step that you follow in the manufacturing process. It is also about keeping up the approach equal in every manufacturing lot which is helping you to earn more profit and customer loyalty at the same time.

There is nothing wrong with trying and learning from the consequences. But Six Sigma Principles are based upon controlling the most capable changes adapted within the manufacturing process and the organization.

6. Identify and Understand the Process: Six Sigma methodologies can help you to better understand and find out the opportunities to do better and more things together. For the purpose, every team member working on the same project must understand the goals and the process in the best way possible.

Six Sigma principles seek training the team in the best way possible to make them believe in the strategy and the goals.

TAKEAWAY:

In the end, one needs to understand that Six Sigma is the toolset that helps you in transforming the business module and to help you in improving the overall revenue either by increasing the customer loyalty or by improving the process and removing the wastes from the method.