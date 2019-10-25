6 Principles to Stand By to Stand Out as a Startup Tech Entrepreneur

Starting a new tech business is a lofty endeavor and can be very rewarding for those who decide to try. Just like with any business startup, one of the biggest obstacles is differentiating your business from others and elevating yourself in the eyes of consumers. Once that hurdle has been overcome, it is easier to continue to grow and build a very successful business.

The question that stands; how in the world does one ensure that they are going to stand out as a startup tech entrepreneur? Here are 6 principles that you should stand by if you want to rise above the rest and begin on the journey to a successful tech business.

1. Have clear values and incorporate them into your messaging + culture

A stand out business brands themselves with a message that reaches others. This is a message that they use to market themselves to the masses, by crafting slogans, logos, and holding campaigns that promote their message.

The message is made up of company values and is a way to show consumers who you are and what matters to you. People today want to support businesses that care about the things they care about. By showcasing your values through your message, you are essentially telling consumers what you stand for.

Not just that, but you may also attract top talent to create an organizational culture that, for example, values community just as much as profits.

Our own company, Key Medium, is a great example of that. We continue to grow with values-aligned talent and clients alike, and it makes for meaningful work and relationships towards a higher purpose.

2. Increase visibility by knowing your target market and being where they are

No business will be successful without being visible to their target market. This is because the target market consists of the consumers that are most likely to become customers of a particular brand based on a number of things such as a message that resonates, a product they need, or a specific price point.

In order to be visible to your target market, you need to be where they are. The vast majority of consumers utilize social media platforms. It is the perfect place to connect with your target market, showcase your message, and gain followers that could easily become conversions.

3. Be relevant

Once you have increased your visibility to your target market by utilizing the various social media platforms, you need to ensure that you will gain and keep followers by making yourself and your message relevant to them.

Use your posts to freely provide information that is helpful and interesting to your market. This relevancy will ensure that they continue to follow you and value you as an expert, as well as share your posts with others which further serves to increase your visibility.

4. Create content, consistently

In order to keep your followers around and gain new leads, you need to make sure that the relevant content you are posting is consistent. Develop a schedule or time frame for your posts and stick to it.

Some businesses post once a day, some post three times a day, and some post once a week. Whatever you determine is best for you and your business is fine as long as you are consistent with and make sure that you are following it. Your leads will come to count on your useful and informative posts on a regular basis, and the last thing you want to do is show them that you are not consistent.

5. Be authentic

Authenticity is the name of the game in business today. Consumers want to believe that they are supporting real and honest businesses. They want to know that their purchases matter.

Being authentic means showcasing who you are and what makes your business unique. It means not hiding and not trying to be other companies or entrepreneurs. It means being you. Letting yourself and your message shine.

6. Make yourself transparent and provide a meaningful connection

Being authentic also means being transparent. Don’t hide your mistakes and your faults. Let consumers see your business behind the scenes. Tell stories about your false starts. Show your target market that the people behind your brand are human.

Your honesty and openness will help to breed connection, which is the number one thing that consumers want. Connection helps them feel like your business is not just a name and a product, but that it is a bunch of authentic people who understand them and have a passion for offering products that will help them in their life.

Values, visibility, relevancy, consistency, authenticity, and connection make all the difference.

References: