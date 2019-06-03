Social Media Strategy to Enhance Social Media Engagement

Today, both small and big brands have ensured their social media presence. Needless to mention, social media platforms top the list of key catalysts for a business’s growth. Brand owners can easily raise their brand’s popularity in a short span of time through social media engagement if the campaign is strategized smartly.





But promoting your products and services through social media isn’t as easy as it seems. You need to put up the right content, tactfully to gain the attention of your prospects and target audience. Here is the list of top strategies that’ll help you in enhancing your brand’s social media engagement and boost your business's growth.3





These Strategies will help to enhance your Social Media Engagement





Personalized Replies





A generic, copy-paste o automated reply will not impress your customers. Instead, personalize it. You may use the name of your customer while replying. It leaves an impression that responder is a human and listening to customer’s request carefully. This approach will make your audience feel good and will establish you as customer-friendly business which cares for its buyers/service takers/end users.





Another thing you can do is – Signing each reply with the name of social media representative who is answering the question. It’ll not only make the answer more personalized but will also let you track who is responding to whom, in case multiple people are handling your social media account.





Don’t discuss your brand ONLY





Your ultimate aim should be to get in talking terms with new people on various social media platforms. Publish an engaging and informative content onto your social media feeds. It is one of the perfect solutions to let people know about your thoughts (and not only about your brand). This will help you in engaging more followers to your social media handles.





Join forums or create one of your own. Create multiple groups on multiple social media platforms. Invite prospective customers and key influencers to join the group and get into an active discussion. It is one of the ideal ways to spread the word about your brand.





Promoting only your brand will not only create a bad impression, but your prospects may also lose interest in your content. Forums and Groups aren’t meant for direct brand promotions. Allow the group members to talk about the newest trends in an area or industry. Be sure the discussion is relevant to your brand so that things turn out to be in your favor ultimately.





Share content of other brands





Don’t shy from appreciating the content of other brands. Chances are someone else may provide better content/answers to the queries related to your products/services. Learn from their content and make the best possible use of the available information. This will create a good impression before your customers as they will work in their benefit. Your social media feed should provide them with crucial information (even if it is not related to your brand). It is one of the most potential indirect ways of attracting prospects to your brand.





Next important thing is to share posts of your customers and followers, particularly from the well-established brands in the industry. Your ultimate should be to make your customers feel great and worthy. This will bring your dual benefits. First your followers' count will increase; second, they will be sharing your content too. In simple words, clicking on the ‘share’ button will give more exposure to your brand.





Respond to your customer’s posts





Replying to your customers’ comments and posts makes them feel privileged. It not only improves the engagement on buyers and potential buyers with your posts but enhances the customer satisfaction rate too. Hence, you should always revert back when a customer expects it.





To make it even better, you can add a hashtag to all your replies (or resolved queries). Thereafter, you can add this hashtag in bio, suggestion the customers to search for that particular hashtag. It’ll save your time, as customers may have repeated queries. At the same time, customers’ trust in your brand will increase too.





Give Your Response Feelings





Make your customers feel worthy and engaged. Posting good content isn’t enough. Even the smallest act of yours will leave a great impression on the audience. Often the online conversations are misunderstood. It is your responsibility to respond and clarify your thoughts to the prospects.





Most importantly, use emoticons in your reply if your customers are using them in their response. Create an interesting and fun conversation for them and other viewers. Employ smart practices so that your prospects are hooked in the chatter. This will not only popularize your brand but also make the clients feel engaged.





Focus on visualization of your posts





Videos and images are one of the elements of any social media post. Don’t forget to add visualizations to your content. This is important to get the best out of your social media marketing campaign. Pasteurization makes the content more appealing and attracts a huge number of eyeballs. In addition, it also attracts the prospects that prefer videos/infographics over plain text. Short videos, GIF or an image will attract all types of users to your posts. Be sure images, videos, and emoticons make a perfect blend all together. Don’t overdo anything.





Establish Good Relationship with Influencers





Reach out to the influencers such as active social media users and bloggers to get your posts shared. This calls in for the need to establish good relationships with the popular individuals belonging to your area of expertise. You can either offer them discounts or oblige them as a freebie for sharing your content. Audience trusts the familiar faces more. However, sharing help but your influencers should also get some value in return. The collaboration should work in mutual benefit only then it will be a win-win situation.





Next important thing is guest posting. Don’t limit yourself to getting your posts shared by the influencers on various social media channels. Guest posting is one of the best ways for enhancing your brand’s popularity on various social media platforms. Create informative blogs and articles for guest posting top blogging sites. Promoting it across multiple platforms will direct a huge number of people to your website.





Use Hashtags to attract the prospects





Hashtags are one of the best options to make the posts more attractive to potential customers. They can be used to highlight the keywords in the post and track discussion that takes place around a particular topic. It will help in connecting with individuals who use that specific hashtag. You may even use related hashtags to reach your target audience. But again don’t flood your post with hashtags. Too many of them will damage your content and this will eventually affect your brand’s reputation.





The greatest benefit of Hashtags is that they help in reaching out to the followers as well the non-followers (looking for similar information). Use interesting hashtags that are both attractive and meaningful. You can even obtain some feedback or generate mass discussion through hashtags. Your aim should be to popularize the brand either directly or indirectly. Hashtags simplify the process of attracting new customers and involving them in a discussion.





Post content frequently at the ‘right’ hours





It is imperative for brand owners to post frequently on their social media channels. This will keep your audience engaged and up to date. Check the latest trends and create your content accordingly. People always look forward to getting updates about the brand. Posting content frequently is a necessity and not an option. It is your duty to update your audience about the know-how of your products/services.





Keep in mind, posting content on a regular basis for a month or two won’t sort your purpose. You need to practice this on a continuous basis. The followers following you will be more attracted to your page. Chances you may lose the potential audience if you don’t update your social media feed regularly.





Stay updated with the latest issues and trends





Liking and sharing the latest posts on the issues and trends related to your area of interest is one of the ideal ways to show involvement and support. Assume that you’re responding or sharing to a fair content. Engaging yourself with these relevant posts will help in strengthening your brand’s reputation. Demonstrate to your potential customers and followers that you give due importance to the social happenings (even the ones that aren’t related to your business). This practice will generate admiration and respect for your brand.





Most of the analytics tools come with the option of customization so that users can obtain access to the data that they require. Users looking forward to measuring their campaign can reap huge benefits from this. Staying updated and measuring the credibility of latest trends allows the brand owners to customize their campaign according to the latest events. An analytics report makes the campaign’s success clear.





The Concluding Word





There are several tools out there that enhance the overall worth of a social media marketing strategy. It is your responsibility to use these tools to your benefit and find new prospects/followers. The effectiveness of strategy/tools depends on your goals.





Social media platforms are ideal options for branding and engaging with an increased number of people. Moreover, you can provide friendly and quick customer support through these platforms. Grow your reach and build the popularity of your brand through smart solutions.





Be sure your brand’s social media engagement aligns with your goals. Only then you can meet your goals through social media programs. Keep in mind, your social media feed will mirror your thoughts, goals, and vision. So be considerate enough when sharing or posting any content on the platform. Even a small mistake could harm the image of your brand.



