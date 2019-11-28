Some Motivational Quotes By Taylor Swift

The artist of the year and the decade is an amazing singer and has an inspirational personality… here are some quotes by Taylor Swift that will motivate you

By Kunal Bansal Chandigarh
28th Nov 2019
Taylor Swift Motivational Quotes By Kunal Bansal Chandigarh

Taylor Swift has recently been awarded ‘Artist of the decade’ and ‘Artist of the year’ at the AMAs (American Music Awards) 2019. This year, she broke even the ‘King Of Pop’ Micheal Jackson’s record of holding the most number of awards. It was her 25th win and she made history with it. Since her arrival, Taylor Swift has been giving hits after hits and she never fails to impress her fans.


With hits like ‘Blank Space’, ‘Bad Blood’, and ‘Shake It Off’, Taylor Swift has proven that she is definitely one of the best artists in history. Apart from all this, her career is far from over. She has always shown what an inspirational person she is with the things she says and does. One of the key members of the women empowerment movement, Taylor Swift is surely a woman we can all get to learn a lot from.


Selling millions of albums and with a net worth of over $360 million, Taylor Swift never fails to motivate and inspire people. The star has achieved so much at just the age of 29 and she has been a part of the industry for more than 10 years. This means that she started at a young age and has gained the popularity and success everybody wants in life.


Well, with such a huge amount of success, it’s natural for you to be wise and she has shown her wisdom in a lot of things that she has said. Empowering women and inspiring everyone, Taylor Swift is a person we all can learn tons from. So, in order to get the right dose of motivation that we need, here are some motivational quotes by Taylor Swift:


“Just be yourself, there is no one better”


This quote is not implying that there is no one better than you. Please keep in mind that this quote is not intended to make you feel overconfident. It simply implies that we must love and trust ourselves. On top of that, we must believe in who we are and should know what we can become. Just be yourself and whatever it is you are passionate about and do it with pure dedication. Nothing and no one will be able to stop you from being successful.


“I'm intimidated by the fear of being average”


Although there is no harm in being an average, for a person reaches the stage of being an average before being perfect. However, Taylor Swift wants to imply a simple yet deep message here. She is saying that she has the fear of staying at an average level. In simple words, if you have reached an average level of skill and you stay at that level itself, it means that there is no improvement. And no improvement is a bad thing. It can be a great obstacle in your journey to success. So, we must never be satisfied after reaching an average level and must always aim for perfection.


“Music is my shining light, my favourite thing in the world”


This quote is about nothing but one simple thing we all spend years looking for… ‘passion’. We all know that music is Taylor’s passion and that she works very hard to make her dreams come true. For a lot of people, their passion is all they have and through their passion, they want to achieve the things they want in life. This is what Taylor did and she beautifully explains her love for her music in this short and simple quote. We must always focus on following our passion and success will be with us before we know it.


“There's more to life than dating the boy on the football team”


This one is for all the young girls out there. You are in high school and you like this bulky and good looking jock who is really good at sports and super popular amongst girls. All you want is this guy’s attention and you are willing to do anything for it, even hurt yourself by getting your heartbroken. What’s the worse that could happen? You would be sad and heartbroken and won’t appreciate other beautiful things in life. It’s not that big of a deal, right? WRONG!! Look at Taylor Swift. Look at her and you’ll know that there’s more to life than that. Learn something from her instead of hurting yourself.


Authors
Kunal Bansal Chandigarh

Kunal Bansal Chandigarh is a 35-year-old traveler and writer. Born in Chandigarh, he was a brilliant student in both school and college and after completing his graduation, he joined a local newspaper. However, the pay was very low and he wanted to do something of himself. He then quit his job and decided to become a traveler. He would write about his experiences and adventures and soon became an award winning writer. Kunal is known for his work throughout Chandigarh and he wants to grow even more.

