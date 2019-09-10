Some Quotes By Stephen Hawking

Stephen William Hawking was an English cosmologist, theoretical physicist, and author. He was also the director of research at the center of theoretical cosmology at the University of Cambridge in his final years. The story of Stephen Hawking is very inspiring, motivational, and heart-touching.





The man is a personification of the phrase ‘never give up. Even after being completely paralyzed, He never lost hope. He kept hustling and used his knowledge to become a living legend until the time he was alive. Hawking published a lot of books throughout his lifetime which helped a lot of people (including me) in gaining much-needed knowledge about the universe and many other things.





Unfortunately, Stephen William Hawking passed away on March 14th, 2018 due to the disease he was suffering from (Lou Gehrig's disease). That day, we lost a pure genius and it was a very sad day for the whole world. Hawking is still remembered to this day and even though he is not with us today, his words will always be here and they will keep inspiring us. So, here are some quotes by Stephen William Hawking that will help you in learning a thing or two:





“Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change”





Many people don’t know how to adapt to the changes around them and some find it very challenging. Hawking wants to convey the message that the capability of becoming habitual and acceptable towards changes is known as intelligence. The more a person knows how to adapt to their surroundings and other changes around them, the more is their level of intelligence. So, we must learn how to adapt to each and every change in our life in order to live a life of peace and harmony. An intelligent person knows how to do that.





“Life would be tragic if it weren't funny”





There’s a lot we go through every day if not every second. And the only thing that keeps us positive through these situations, is humor. It is an essential part of life as it helps you in keeping a positive mindset even in the harshest conditions. No matter what you’re going through, a good and funny joke is enough to tickle your funny bones. So, we must learn to have a good sense of humor in order to live a positive and fulfilled life.





“I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road”





A statement that sounds very simple when you hear it in your mind for the first time. However, it has a very deep meaning if you closely think about it. Stephen Hawking wants to say that you have the ability to change or improve anything and everything that happens in your life. We can take the example of Hawking himself, he never gave up and did what he wanted to do with his life even with his deadly disease. Being differently-abled never stopped him from achieving greatness and success. So, why must anything stop us from doing so?





“We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special”





There’s a question that pops up in everyone’s mind at least once in their lifetime… who has the ability to achieve anything and everything in life? The answer is… you, my friend. Yes, if you think about it, we are just a tiny fragment of a humungous and possibly expanding Universe and yet, we are able to understand a lot of aspects about it. If this doesn’t motivate you to achieve what you want to achieve, then I don’t know what will.





“People won't have time for you if you are always angry or complaining”





There’s a very simple and understandable meaning of this statement, be humble. If you will always talk with anger or complain about something, people will most definitely avoid you. And that will make you even more frustrated. So, treat everyone with the respect they deserve and stay in harmony with everybody. Always try to listen before you act or speak… this will help you a lot to stay in harmony with those around you and in your life.



