How to Start a Travel Company with $10 - A Bootstrap Case Study

By Neha Kapoor
3rd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Travel Company

Gap in the Market


Sometimes there is just a gap in the market. And that’s what Saugat Adhikari and Pradeep Guragain saw. In 2015 there were great information gaps in Nepal’s travel industry. Notwithstanding the Gorkha Earthquake in April of that year, the travel industry in Nepal had been stagnant for quite some time. Existing agencies were using the same format they had been using to attract clients since the 1990s. Even the newer agencies were copying the tried and tested format. Or should we say, tired and tested format. 


Recognising travellers were hungry for information, particularly the internet savvy generation, these two friends started blogging about a particularly trekking region. Deciding to invest their last $10 on a domain name, they started writing about the Kanchenjung Trek, a popular trek for visitors to Nepal. It was that or perhaps join the 630,000 youth who leave Nepal every year to work overseas. Life was that challenging. But sure enough emails trickled in from readers desperate to find out more. Converting those readers into clients, the pair operated treks for 10 different groups in the first six months. Using that money, they registered a travel and trekking company, and Magical Nepal was born.


Growth Years


In general it takes a number of years for a new company to really grow. But Magical Nepal had phenomenal growth in 2017 and 2018. Take the fact that in 2016 and 2017 they sent the highest number of trekkers to the Manaslu Region. Promoting remote regions of Nepal was the key. The old, established travel agencies continued to promote the well-trodden trails. Trekkers were thirsty for something new and different. Adhikari and Guragain ‘s experience as travellers in their own country alerted them to the pitfalls and challenges of travel in rugged areas. Determined to give others a better experience, the goal was, and still is, to provide clients with the opportunity to discuss their needs and expectations. And implement them. They had found their niche market. With 150 groups going to high altitude treks in mainly Kanchenjunga and Manaslu, Magical Nepal was onto something.


State of Play Today


Today Magical Nepal annually takes around 200 groups for their trip of a lifetime. Employing local guides they can assure guests of local area expertise. Currently they employ 25 staff as Sherpas, guides, tech team and operational manager, in addition to have taken a new business partner. Adhikari and Guragain have also opened two hotels in Kathmandu and are looking at a third. 


Success Story or Good Luck?


We posed the question – is Magical Nepal’s success good luck or is there more to it. “With 97% of our clients finding us from the Internet you can see for yourself that having a good website really works”. The use of PPC, SEO and videos attract clients who are now well-versed in scrolling through the internet. In addition, they work towards energizing local communities they trek through by giving back. Something clients also appreciate.


Future Plans


Now, and in the future, the priority is to become the number one source of information for anyone travelling to Nepal. Their website does not just offer trekking deals but offers an overview of the country and blogs on how to travel alone and safely, and recommendations on the how, where, when and why of Nepal. In addition, the company wants to expand vertically into other travel sections and locations. Such as Everest Helicopter tour


Open for new partners, investments and innovative ideas, Magical Nepal could be just the opportunity you are looking for too.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Neha Kapoor
Blogger | Freelance Writer @ Let's Earn Money Online

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top 5 Young Entrepreneurs to look out for in 2020

Neha Kapoor

What is software and types of software with examples?

Tarun Nagar

10 Mistakes Every Startups Should Avoid to be Successful

Mirror Review

Advantages of running a fashion business from a co-working space

Rahul Krishna
Daily Capsule
Ahead of IPO, Ola shows significant growth in revenue (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

What is software and types of software with examples?

Tarun Nagar

How Blockchain Changing Face Of Banking System

Vegavid Technology

Top Shopify E-Commerce Website Development Companies.

Shopify Development

How Magento 2 can Help you Grow your Commerce during Holiday Season?

Ankita Tanna

How Do Movies Impact our Societies

Rilind Elezaj

How Important Is Marketing To Your Taxi Business?

Premjith B P K

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore