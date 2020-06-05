How This Startup Is Reducing Plastic In India

In today’s world, living with COVID 19 is the new normal. Every nation and every human is trying to adapt to the drastic change that is caused by the pandemic.





Industries and companies are gearing up themselves, families are stocking up the essentials, and even the economies of almost the whole world is an all-time low. The non-essential goods and transport are entirely stagnated.

Amongst all these heartbreaking situations, one more pandemic is on the way. It is called PLASTIC WASTE.

Plastic waste is an accumulation of plastic residues from plastic products which are hazardous for the environment on the whole. It destroys the vegetation, wildlife and natural habitats.





Now let us dig into the history of plastic waste





Currently, India is generating massive 26,000 tons of plastic. Also, when we stay at home, we tend to consume more products and food so piling up plastic wrappers and bottles of all sorts is common.









If we look at the daily routine during COVID 19, a lot of plastic bottles of sanitizers, handwashes, floor cleaners etc. were sacrificed and the brunt of this sacrifice had to be faced by Mother Earth.

These bottles were never segregated and recycled but always ended up in the landfill or polluting the oceans. The major contributors to this waste are our entire range of home care products.

As concerned citizens, we had to put a stop to this, and that led to the birth of

Refillable – India’s 1st e-refill truck for all your home care products.





Refillable is a platform that offers refill packs (bottles)on all home care liquids through an e-truck which has a mechanism to dispense liquids in the most hygienic method. It’s like a portable convenience store which has various products from different brands of home care liquids provided in the most eco-friendly way possible. Our major motive through this initiative is to offer the entire range of home care products cheaper than the market price at our customer’s doorstep in the most sustainable manner possible and to eradicate the make-use-dispose method where all packaging just ends up in the landfill.





Launch of Refillable





Refillable will be launched on 5th June 2020 on World Environment Day.

The company will incept with five liquids – Sanitizer, Hand Wash, Floor Disinfectant, Laundry Liquid and Dish Washing Liquid. Customers can skip the hassle of going to the store to pick up products and instead can now just order their products on www.refillable.store that will lead to an e-refill truck waiting under your building with your favourite products.





Promoting the concept of REUSE and REFILL





In June 2018, when the Maharashtra government banned single-use disposables.









Everyone was baffled and was looking for the way ahead. At that time, five ninjas named, Nishith Jardosh and Anupriya Nayyar, partners in Manufacturing unit with over 15 years of work experience in the finance sector, Rahul Batra, a marketing geek having explored the h of Food & FMCG industry through his stints at Zomato and ASB Consultancy, Purav Desai and Lokesh Sambhwani, just graduated from H.R. College, the former being a founder of Renewable Energy Startup named TreeNew and the various social initiatives like Habitat for Human by Adopting a Village and Boond.









How Refillable Is Filling Void Of Plastic Bottles





By this productive initiative of reuse and refill, the plastic landfill of Earth will be reduced. We encourage our customers to BYOB – Bring Your Bottles for Refill at the e-truck. This will enable us to reuse the packaging. It will by customers before, thereby reducing further waste and as an alternative, we also provide aluminium bottles. In this mechanism, one pays for the product and not the packaging.

Our full service ensures the least carbon fo. However, we travel around the city in a CNG truck and encourage people to reuse the same packaging instead of adding new material in the system and take back packaging for recycling and upcycling as well. In the wake of sanitisers have also taken all the necessary steps required. Our truck will be sanitised after each delivery; all liquids will be kept in a tamper-proof hygienic environment; our staff will ensure contactless delivery. It will be tested for COVID as well.





For our launch happening on World Environment Day (5th June 2020), we are boosting two magical offers :





The first 50 customers will get free aluminium bottles, which is otherwise chargeable with each liquid. However, this offer is only valid until our e-refill truck finishes some maintenance work and is ready to hit the road, which will be on 30th June 2020. On purchase of every 1ltr Sanitizer bottle, 500ml of the same quality of sanitiser will be donated to the less privileged.





Refillable shows how people do not need to go out of the way to do their bit for the environment. So, what are you waiting for? ORDER NOW and play a part in creating a better tomorrow.









Conclusion





To reduce plastic to bare minimum and save Earth from the next pandemic, Refillable is creating an innovative approach to the curtail plastic. As we all know, plastic is as lethal as any weapon, it can destroy nature and humanity, so it is time to take a step to avoid dire consequences in future. We wish all the best to the saviour startup of the decade.