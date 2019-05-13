EDITIONS
Some Useful Techniques for Writing Articles

Charlotte Mason
13th May 2019
We all face troubles writing articles sooner or later. It is wise to equip ourselves with a few techniques to break these impasses. So stick these up above your computer, on the wall in time of an emergency.


Free Flow Writing


This technique for writing articles is intended for generating a lot of content quickly. You should not worry about creating accurate English. Forget grammar and spelling. You can even abandon any sense of structure. Simply sit and write without stopping. Before you know it you will have a few hundred words in your hands. Then it will take no more than a few minutes to clean it up and use it.


Beat the Clock


Timers create pressure. Pressure forces you to create. Creating gives the chance for possessing something worth using. Most likely you will have nothing to write until the timer rings. Then your words will start pouring forth. It will not be pretty, but that is not the point. Just get it out. Worry about cleaning it up later.


Research First


Conduct a bit of research prior to writing articles and you will no longer have to stop in order to look up a fact. In fact, you will have tons of information in your head to pour out on your paper. Research is one of the surest ways to break writer's block. Your bad habit of following rabbit trails to topics that are not central to the paper will fade.



Avoid these things:


Too Wordy


Writing for any medium requires the writer be succinct. Brevity is king Online. No one wants to read your flowery words. Surfers are used to getting in, getting it, and moving on. If you go into too many useless details, they will jump overboard before you have a chance to impress them.


Too Much Slang


Avoid using too much slang or slang that is too obtuse. If you feel you must resort to slang, make sure it is widely known among people of your target group for your site. Otherwise, you will alienate your visitors and they will definitely never return. Too much slang makes it difficult to understand the larger picture of what you are saying, since the purpose of slang is to encapsulate a small collection of ideas into a terse phrase. Use slang sparingly to make reading easier on the brain.


Paragraphs Too Large


Internet reading depends on speed, because everything in this special world is measured by speed. So keep the readers' eyes moving fast by shortening your paragraphs. Otherwise, they will feel exhausted by your site and will not return.



The Final Word


You can let yourself write whatever comes to mind, without worrying about accuracy or perfection. You can put yourself under the gun to produce something, anything. You can load yourself with material to write about beforehand. All three of these techniques for writing articles are different from each other, but they all work for different kinds of impasses. Clearly, there are many aspects of Internet writing that you must be aware of if you are going to win over and keep your visitors reading what you have to say. For instance it is coursework writing help services. Do not expect them to stay or to return just based on the quality of the content, though that is important as well. Keep to these pieces of advice and it will improve your visitors' experience, leaving a lasting, positive impression of your site.



Authors
