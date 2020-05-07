Disruptive Technologies– End Game. Sorry, The Beginning!

When Technologies Unite!

By Sindhu Priya
7th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
“Where there is unity, there is always victory”
-Pubilius Syrus
Disruptive Technologies

Superheroes


Every 90's kid would definitely be a fan of at least one superhero(mine is Spider-man). They save the world every day with superpowers. We dressed like them, bought toys, role-played, never missed their shows and boasted about being their fans.


But when many superheroes joined together as Avengers, no matter how powerful the enemy is, let it be Thanos or Banos he is DEAD.


Likewise,

What if the technologies unite?


Wonders happen right? Let’s see a few scenarios and how the combinatorial technologies(Superheroes) come to the rescue.


Scenario 1

A farmer is having 10 acres of land and 10 cows, 20 hens, 35 goats. He stocks the crop yields in the warehouse; which is then shipped to the wholesaler; then to the retailers; then to the consumers. The farmer broke his leg and is unable to move often. He is struggling to maintain the land and track the entire process & stakeholders. Who can save him?


Blockchain in Agriculture



Superheroes: Blockchain and IoT


IoT can save the day with sensors implanted across various necessary locations in the land and on the cattle. These sensors send data about the crops like humidity levels, temperature, cattle’s geo-location and help the farmer to know when to water, whether the cattle are within the range from his home.


Even the health of the cattle can be identified based on its movements and grazing patterns.

Whereas Blockchain can save the farmer’s life by making all the stakeholders from farmer to retailer form a blockchain network. Every time a transaction happens(ex: shipping from wholesaler to retailer) all the stakeholders are informed about. No other person can step into the network without the consent of the stakeholders in the network thus ensuring no ADULTERATION!


Payments can be secured using a Smart contract where the payment to the logistics owner is made only if the wholesaler ensures the delivery.


Blockchain & IoT saved the day!


Scenario 2


Priya joins as a Senior Procurement officer and is excited about the new job. Her manager said on the first day “Priya, Congrats. We have 5000 invoices and receipts to be verified and you have to complete in 1 month and prepare a report on how many registrations will happen next quarter”. She is happy about the challenging task but how can she predict the registrations & clear the backlogs in a very short time manually?

Priya is in trouble. Who can save her?


Procurement Automation



Superheroes: RPAAI & ML


She can automate the procurement process with RPA tools like Uipath, Automation Anywhere, Pega, etc. Every step of the verification process is recorded and programmed to run on its own.


The unstructured critical data points (vendor name, invoice number, quantity, material name, total amount, etc.) from the invoices can be extracted through OCR tools like Abbyy or NLP(AI) and can be verified against the receipts automatically through the bots.


Whereas details of the vendors registered so far like their industry, region, order quantities can be stored and analyzed through Tensorflow, Pytorch, etc.to prepare a report on the predicted vendors. The more the data the more is the accuracy.


Now Priya completed the backlogs and the report within a week.


RPA, AI&ML saved the day!


Let’s discuss the other superheroes in the next article.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to Find Deleted Messages on Facebook Messenger in Android

Chandra Shekhar Choudhary

How dating websites make money

Neha Kapoor

Recover Deleted Files Using Command Prompt in Windows 10 – Hassle Free Solution

Mack John

Uber Business Model and what you can learn from them

Sumit Banerjee
Daily Capsule
How COVID-19 changed buying and selling in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Top 10 Motivational Speakers in India

Rahul Yadav

How Work From Home options can boost employee retention

Nandan Bhatkal

10 Best Podcasts for Spiritual Seekers

Agc Consult

How to write case studies for your portfolio?

Anmol Ratan Sachdeva

On-Demand App Development: Explore How Businesses Leverage Different Solution

Deep Moteria

Teen Prodigy: How Has This Intellectual Navigated The Journey To Be A Thoughtful Writer?

Divya Johari

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru