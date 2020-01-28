



For most of you, startup lives seem magical, but the reality won’t match that well. When you enter the world, you will come across unsustainable bubbles and dizzying valuations, which will make these businesses really tough to consider. If you ask credit reporting agencies, you will realize that around 70% of businesses will fail within a period of 10 years! As per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this failure in businesses can be due to economic climate even though the numbers are subject to vary, based on different industries. So, let’s just learn more about the top 10 reasons which force the majority of businesses, to not reach their goals.

1. Not able to deliver the ultimate value:

Every business runs on the value they deliver in the end. The one with a good reputation will always deliver perfect value. You need to find a way to make under-promise and over-deliver, to gain people’s confidence. In case you are looking for ways to get rich quicker, you will end up in a dead tunnel. In its place, try to focus on real values only. If you aren’t adding up as much as competitors, then you might rethink the approach.

2. Failing to connect with the target audience:

If you can’t connect with the existing target audience, the business might fail. Not being able to connect with demographic means you are not quite sure of what your potential customers are looking for. You can’t help them out if you don’t know their necessities. So, a proper connection with the chosen audience is the initial stage to grow your firm.

3. Trying to set in unrealistic goals:

Adding up unrealistic goals is not your cup of tea, especially if you entered the market a few years back. Before making any promise to the world, you have to be 100% sure of it yourself. If not, then you are giving nothing but false hope to the people, which will lead to unrealistic expectations. If you can’t live up to your promise, you will end with a failing business.

4. If goals are not based on customer data:

For whom are you running this business? For the customers, of course! If you are able to serve them right, it will get showcased on Company Credit Report, resulting in bigger project handling later. But, your goals always need to be based on customer data. Depending on the business you are in, you have to survey the market to know what people want. Based on the data collected, you need to set up realistic goals later on.

5. Insufficient communication with the team:

A business can never run on your shoulder alone, but it is teamwork. You have to work hand in hand with your team to help clients and to cover their needs. If you fail to communicate transparently with your team, then you are up for some bad business goals. Your employees need to know what you want from them to present a similar result. If they can’t, they won’t be able to help you out a bit, leading to disastrous results in the end.

6. Your employees failed to be at your desirable level:

One way to not reach your goal is by hiring people who don’t have the right skill set for this job. You want them to meet business goals but they can’t if they don’t know how to do it. To identify if this is what your business is running through, you must list the knowledge and skills of every business-centric position first. and then discuss it with your managers. Start analyzing every employee and see if they are able to meet your B2B Services well or not.

7. Failing to create effective sales funnel:

Your business needs to create an effective sales funnel. These are known as automated selling machines, designed to help reduce friction in making up the sale and putting business functions on autopilot. It helps the founders to grow traffic courses and educate consumers regarding webinars. Failing to create an effective sales funnel is detrimental for MSMEs and avoiding it for long could end up your business in the list of defaulters.

8. Lacking transparency and authenticity:

Businesses, which otherwise lack transparency and authenticity within their work, will fail for sure. They might not fail within a day but will surely do in no time. If you don’t know what your customers want and end up focusing on the wrong side of the business, then chances are high you will be losing a consumer’s trust. Instead of risking this stage from happening, try to be more transparent, authentic and find new ways to give more than what you take.

9. Not being able to compete against marketing giants:

It is exponentially harder to say afloat in this highly competitive market. Smaller businesses are the ones getting maximum blow because they are up against some marketing giants. In case, smaller businesses cannot compete against larger counterparts; then they will fail surely. They need to stay up in business and find ways to pivot. For that, these businesses need some industrial sense and true guts.

10. Not able to control expenses:

Everyone knows that it’s easier to spend when the fund is full. But failing to have an acute sense to control the expenses of company is imperative. Much of the funds come from the personal monetary habits of the founder. If they have any millionaire habits, then the company can go for a toss anytime soon. Whenever the expenses are getting out of control, or the founder started using the money of the firm for frivolous or personal expenses, it becomes next to impossible for the businesses to thrive then.





These are the top 10 reasons for businesses to fail. Learning the negative notions is essential as it helps you to avoid going for those rounds. Start working on a positive path and it won’t be difficult for you to get your business up and running for a long time now.











