10 Signs You Need Help with B2C E-commerce

The internet explosion has fueled the growth of online businesses like never before and upscaled the online businesses. E-commerce is also undergoing stupendous growth and has become a necessity rather than just a choice.





Today, there are millions of online stores across the world and every website is vying for the attention and loyalty of consumers. And this multi-million industry depends on advanced technology, successful business operations and bypassing of labor-intensive processes. However, many companies fail to understand this and are plagued by inadequate systems and never-ending integration issues that consume most of their valuable time and resources.





With the fierce competition in the e-commerce landscape, it is important for companies to improve their business processes and provide an excellent buying experience to the customers. The rise of digitization has transformed the way of business operations and it is imperative for online companies to use the right software to match the dynamic expectations of consumers. Having the right software can make a huge difference between the e-commerce companies that sink or those that swim.





If you are looking for a better online brand presence, generate more business, and stand out in the competitive market, you need to understand the needs of customers, meet their expectations, and provide delightful buying experiences. Besides, you also need to keep track of the buyers and offer new products and exciting offers to them.













Wondering how you can do it all? Well, integrated B2C software can help you in improving online business sales and building long-term customer relationships.





Let’s understand 10 signs which indicate you need help with your online business





Outdated approach of selling – Many online businesses find it difficult to survive in the dynamic market because they are stuck with their old school selling approaches. This indicates that there is a dire need of getting necessary customer insights related to purchasing behavior and patterns. This data can be further leveraged for anticipating the needs of customers and offer them personalized products or services.





Annoying integration – If your team is involved in too much of manually intensive processes like adding, updating products, consolidating spreadsheets, it is the right time to get an integrated e-commerce platform that manages the daily operations, automates your customer service systems and ultimately, offers you peace of mind.





Duplicate Tasks – Are you engaged in so many repeat tasks over and over? If yes, then you need to change your business processes because, you really cannot afford to spend your valuable time on duplicate tasks. For example, categorizing the products, setting the product prices, managing orders, refunds, and returns, handling marketing offers and discounts, etc. Do you have it all in one place or juggle between different login systems to get your work done? Whether you deal in B2B or B2C business, you need to streamline the processes and eliminate unnecessary tasks from your schedule. There is no need to take the pain of manual and duplicate tasks when you can manage everything at one platform in a holistic manner. Still not sure? Check how some of our esteemed clients have turned their dreams of online business into reality.





Return and Refund issues – Returns are a major concern for online businesses and hampering the profit margins aggressively. And unfortunately, the rate of returns are increasing drastically over the years. In 2017, the rate of returns has reached over 60% with the increasing number of unhappy buyers. A hassle-free return and refund process with the help of B2C software can enhance the customer experience and also, increase the order volumes to a great extent.





Increasing rate of customer complaints – The customer complains holds good as well as bad news for you...!! The good news is that the customers care enough to complain and give feedback about their experience. If the customers want something to be resolved, it means you are offering something they really need. But the bad news is that if the complaints go unheeded, the customer will find their needs somewhere else. They won’t be patient for a long time, especially in the competitive environment of the retail industry. Treat the complaints as red flags that need to be addressed and platforming your e-commerce business surely helps in managing the customer complaints effectively.









Administrative frustration – It can be highly aggravating to work on a time-consuming and inefficient platform. If most of your team members are frustrated with time cobbling processes, you need to transform their experience with the help of intuitive features of an e-commerce platform.









Lack of Mobile-friendliness – The prevalence and history of mobile commerce cannot be ignored, especially by B2C businesses, because tech-savvy consumers are more inclined towards using smartphones. Many researches indicate that over 67% of prefer buying from a mobile-friendly website and m-commerce is also growing dramatically. For the same reasons, it is very important to make your website mobile-friendly and have a solid mobile strategy that includes mobile games, interactive guides, social initiatives, and other guided selling approaches. It facilitates effective customer engagement and effective shopping experiences customized according to customer preferences.





Compromising on user experience and loyalty – Many e-commerce businesses make the mistake of taking the existing customers for granted and do not improve user experiences. The fact is that poor online user experience on a site is even worse than the consumer physically going to a store. There is no limit to customer expectations and the exciting tools offered by your chosen ecommerce platform can become your launchpad for all the possibilities. Moreover, it also helps in maintaining the loyalty of customers with interactive features, credibility, and loyalty programs.





Endless reporting tasks – With the rapid growth and expansion of Your online B2C business, you always need timely reporting. This is only possible when you have access to accurate information and business intelligence. The reporting activities helps you understand your website visitors, growth in sales and profit margins, and other key performance indicators to convert website visitors into buyers. It is vital to have an integrated platform to access accurate information required to generate reports otherwise, you will put your business at potential risk of the financial crisis.





Rigid Shipping Choices – The shipment demands and expectations have changed drastically in recent years as every customer wants their order to be delivered on the same day or the next day. You need to ensure that your e-commerce platform supports end-to-end logistics services. For example, if you get an integrated one-click shipping solution provided by your ecommerce platform you can get hassle-free and automated logistics at one place. This can boost your online business with excellent shipping services.









Summary

Every problem pointed out here costs time as well as money. With the integration of a holistic e-commerce platform, you will be able to boost your sales and provide a much better experience to your customers. At the same time, the back-end operations will become streamlined for better productivity of your employees. However, switching to a right e-commerce platform is not an easy decision and needs to be done very prudently and thoughtfully because you are ultimately upgrading your entire business.

If you are looking to enhance the customer experience, boost sales, and reduce the organizational silos in your online business, check the features before you make the final decision.








