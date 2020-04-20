10 Ways To Write SEO-Friendly Press Release – A Guide

Learn how you can write SEO-friendly press release for your website.

By Dinesh Bhardwaj
20th Apr 2020
A press release is an initial step for contacting your target audience with information regarding your business. It stands out from traditional marketing techniques and other news releases. Content writing agency in India also helps to make quality backlinks for your website. Individuals can end up faithful customers of your business with the help of good and trustable content.


The idea behind writing press releases is to impart newsworthy content to the people. Press releases can likewise be used to supplement your current SEO campaigns which may as of now incorporate an online presence.


Before You Start Know These Important Points

Before you start composing and submitting a press release, there are two significant inquiries to look into:

  • Do individuals outside the organization need to think about the topic? Keep in mind: "In case, you don't have anything decent to state don't utter a word by any stretch of the imagination." Keep this as a main priority for writing press releases also — "If you don't have anything newsworthy to share, don't compose a press release by any means."
  • Is a press release the most ideal approach to share the news regarding your business?


When you can move past these two inquiries with the correct answer (clue: the correct answer ought to be "yes" to the two inquiries), the following step is to start writing.

This post will aid you to write a good and SEO optimised press release for your company. Let’s take a look-


1. Choose your angle  

Your company needs a story, not only a nonexclusive announcement of some news. Readers won't care that you are a new company or that you have another item or service to sell – they will be interested if it is the ideal item or service to help take care of an issue they're having, or when they hear a great back story and be more enthusiastic about your business. Amazing stories stick in individuals' mind like glue, yet boring news are skimmed and overlooked. Make sense of what is exceptional about your organization and share a story worth reading.


2. Research your SEO keywords 

Your story might apply to 90% of your target audience; however, in case, they can't discover your story or website, they won’t be able to know about you. Try to find out what people are looking for. Utilize these findings and choose the most suitable words to go with your press releases. It will help readers to find about your business.


3. Compose a catchy heading 

Brief, key phrase driven titles are broadly prescribed for writing a press release. The catchy and interesting heading is necessary in order to grab the attention of the readers. People need to know at the beginning what the story is about, and they filter out such a large number of every day to invest energy seeing an article without a catchy headline. A simple and standard guideline for you is to write a title under 80 characters which equal the length of an average, short sentence.


4. Compose your press release

Much the same as your title, your content needs to be clear about what the story is. Who, what, when, where, how, and why should be front, focus, and self-evident. The initial 300 words are necessary which should hold the attention of the readers and must give necessary details regarding the reason behind the release. Stay away from jargon and technical words no matter what, and define any difficult terms used in the content.


5. Write about your company 

After a couple of passages depicting the story, in the end, incorporate an "About the Company" area. This ought to be written in third-person and just be a couple of sentences long. Rather than making it nonexclusive, provide the basic information about the company mentioned in the press release.


6. Give links in your press release 

Link all the keywords and other vital data to your website. Make sure that links are to the different web pages on your website that aren't your landing page. Remember to link the organization site in the "About the Company" area too.


7. Format of the press release 

While composing press releases, make sure the format is according to the information you want people to know. Write short sentences and paragraphs, and use organizing like headings, strong, and italics. Know about how it will show up in on the other browsers before formatting. Take a look at the examples of good press releases on various press release websites.  


8. Incorporate multimedia components 

Many press release websites enable you to insert pictures, videos, and sound. Whenever possible, include these components, and name and label them. It allows you to get traffic from social media, YouTube, or iTunes.


9. Present the story to a wire service

After you have written your press release, you can get it published by submitting it to a wire service. Some famous wire services are Business Wire, GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire, and PRWeb and so on. These websites also additionally enable you to read press releases where you can see what content works best for you.


10. Send to explicit, important media 

Don't simply send your release into the national and worldwide news. Here there are a lot of chances to be seen by a large number of individuals, but small crowds are more open and responsive to your content. Consider nearby media sources like newspapers, radio and TV stations. Additionally investigate media in your niche industry – including bulletins, magazines, and blogs.


Conclusion

Follow the steps mentioned above to write a great press release for your business and have it submitted in a matter of moments! For more information, you can also check out content writing services in India.

