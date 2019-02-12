The 10 Best Travel Apps For Your Next Trip

Is traveling on your to-do list this year? If yes, instead of wasting time looking for a travel agent, start with these 10 best travel apps to make your trip memorable and unforgettable.





Nowadays, mobile apps play a crucial role in our professional as well as personal lives. The travel and tourism industry is not an exception. Mobile app development has a great impact and benefits many companies by improving the travel experience of users. Mobile apps have turned into a one-stop solution when it comes to booking your flights and accommodation.





According to Statista, the travel & tourism industry is estimated to generate 17.3 billion U.S. dollars in revenue by 2020. In fact, in the year 2016, it was one of the world’s leading industries with a worldwide economic contribution of over 7.6 trillion U.S. dollars.





Let us get started with our round-up of the world’s favorite travel apps!





Agoda









Agoda offers one of the best services if you are looking for hotels, hostels, or apartments. It has great search features and offers discounts and deals. It is the best tool for searching and booking any kind of accommodation all around the world.





The app lets you save maps, details, and vouchers right on your device for an easy check-in process. You can even use filters on your search results to retrieve a preferred view of the pricing of hotels for the required dates.





Availability : iOS, Android, and web





Trip Advisor









TripAdvisor is a standout amongst the best online sources for travelers. One can swiftly examine several audios, videos, reviews, opinions, or anything related to your trip. The app gives you choices for bars, hotels, airlines, restaurants, and so on. You can use TripAdvisor’s Near Me function to check out the reviewed closeby places.





The best elements, that the app brings to the table, are the number of countries it supports, and that it plays the role of a guide for every traveler.





Availability : iOS, Android, and web





Lonely Planet





Lonely Planet offers you bits of knowledge on what to see and do while traveling. The app offers an attractive, simple, and instinctive approach to share travel experiences by uploading photos and videos to your timeline. And, this can be shared with friends, family, and fellow travelers.





Lonely Planet offers guides, which include audio phrasebooks, offline maps, a currency converter, and advice from on-the-ground specialists. Also, their free city guides are a definitive asset for travelers before and during an outing.





Availability : Android and iOS





Expedia





Expedia is your one-stop travel buddy when it comes to booking flights, cars, hotels, and for finding other activities on-the-go. Expedia offers interesting features such as maps and list views for accommodations, alerts for flight timings, rewards for exclusive discounts, and exciting mobile-only deals.





Expedia app gives you a chance to monitor your forthcoming trips as well as add itineraries for travel planned for you by someone else.





Availability : iOS, Android, and web





Tripcase





TripCase enables you to arrange a majority of your touring plans in a single convenient schedule in the app. You can view airline maps and access supportive contact numbers. Updated notifications, for example, flight timings/delays and gateway changes are sent directly to your phone.





TripCase app helps in finding alternate flights if your plans change and see constant seat availability on your flight. Likewise, you can quickly check the directions to your hotel or book a cab from the app. You can even share your trip with others and TripCase will keep them refreshed for high-quality service and better user experience.





Availability : iOS, Android, and web





TripIt





TripIt app collects all the travel information into one itinerary, based on the confirmation messages the person receive on email after booking something. TripIt even finds the important information related to hotels, flights, rental vehicle reservations, and even restaurant bookings, and then organizes them all together.





TripIt has been topping the rundown of our most loved travel apps for the past few years. It encourages you to organize your travel planning all at one place. Once you sign in to the TripIt account, all the travel related details are sent to your inbox.





Availability : iOS, Android, and web





Google Trips





Another app to pick is Google Trips. It does not just enable users to get all the travel information at one point, but also offers many valuable recommendations as per your searches.





Since it’s the best trip planner mobile app developed by Google, the reliability element is definitely there. Google has likewise announced their plans to enable users to share itineraries via the app. It even lets you check all the flights, hotels, places to eat, and some other booking in one place.





Availability : iOS and Android





Hopper





Hopper helps you track the flight prices and gives updates on whether to book a flight or wait. It even tells you the date on which flight price will fall or rise. Also, the travel booking app allows you to book the ticket instantly, with a commission fee of a few dollars.





The app claims that one can save up to 40 percent on your next flight by analyzing and tracking billions of flights. The app offers an easy user interface is simple. To inform you, Apple added Hopper to the App Store’s Best of 2015 list, and Google made it a winner of Google Play store in 2016.





Availability : iOS, Android, and web





Kayak





Kayak is another incredible travel app, offering hotels, flights, and car rentals. It offers a simple user interface. All you need to do is to select your ideal booking and then enter the date, location, and total guests. The app searches for you what exactly you need, and even allows filter searches.





Kayak app comes with features such as a watch list with alerts for price tracking, sharing options for planning trips with others, tracker to check flight status and a destination explorer tool. However, you can book treks and spare itineraries with a free sign up.





Availability : iOS, Android, and web





MakeMyTrip





Whether you need to book a hotel instantly or wish to inquire pricing of flights and trains, you can do everything on MakeMyTrip mobile app. The app offers holiday packages with expert recommendations for offering high-quality services to customers over the world.





You can likewise store details of the passengers on your device so you won’t have to type details every time you need to book a flight. The app uses your phone’s GPS to search your travel destination. MakeMyTrip is increasing the social standards too by allowing the app to share itineraries on Twitter and Facebook.





Availability : iOS, Android, and Windows





So, which one is your favorite travel app? Or, would you like to suggest any other great app that you’ve used while traveling? We’d love to know if you know another one that we may miss out on. Do tell us in the comments section below.





Original Content Source - https://www.netsolutions.com/insights/10-best-travel-apps-to-download/