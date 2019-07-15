The Beginners Guide To Digital Marketing?

The word Digital Marketing has created a buzz nowadays. Every company whether it is small startup or large MNC’s, everyone is using Digital Marketing Strategy in their business.





But, Do you know what actually Digital Marketing is?





This beginners guide will show you what it is.





According to Wikipedia: Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.





Digital Marketing is a method of promoting and achieving your business goals with the help of online channels such as social media marketing, search marketing and Email marketing.





But, it doesn’t mean that everything can be done online in Digital Marketing. It can be done Online and Offline.





Digital Marketing one of the most commonly used terms these days. If we go in the past, businesses were promoted with the help of traditional methods like TV, radio, print, etc. However with advancement in digital technology,a new era has begun.





Now people spend most of their time on online platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, giving birth to Digital Marketing.





No matter the size and type of your business, Digital Marketing is the most effective way to grow your business and achieve your goals.





Brief Overview

Let’s discuss in brief now.





Digital Marketing is mainly of two types: First, Online and Second Offline.





First, I will talk about the main categories of Online Marketing.

The main terms associated with Online Marketing are -





Search Engine Optimization (SEO)





SEO is the most important part of Digital Marketing. SEO is used to optimize your content so that it can be viewed by appropriate audience.





Search Engine Marketing (SEM)





SEM involves promotion of your website by increasing their visibility in the search engine result pages.





Content Marketing





“Content Is King” Content plays a very important role in attractive audience to your website.





Social Media Marketing (SMM)





Social Media is a form of marketing in which people connect with you as a follower or friends. Everyone now spend their time on social media, as a result it is the best place to attract audience.





Pay-per-click Advertising (PPC)





PPC advertising is done to bring paid traffic to the website. We will discuss it in detail later.





Email Marketing





Email marketing is a form of marketing which is used to follow up with user whether they get the solution they want to or not.









So, these are the most important pillars of Digital Marketing. You can learn all of them one by one and become experts in these techniques.





All you need to do check our blogs keep yourself updated with these terms and the latest digital marketing trends.





Offline Digital Marketing has 4 categories.





Enhanced Offline Marketing





This form of offline marketing enhanced with electronics devices.





Radio Marketing





Radio marketing involve reaching to audience over the radio.





Television Marketing





Businesses use TV as a source to reach targeted audience.





Phone Marketing





Most of the people access the internet from their phone. This form of marketing involves calling and texting.





How Digital Marketing Works?





Digital Marketing works similar to traditional marketing in which organizations try to develop mutually beneficial relationships with clients, leads and prospects. But, digital marketing has replaced many methods of traditional marketing.





As now everything happens through internet people use to search everything on the internet and choose the best option from there. You can read the reviews about the product and service your are going to hire. This is what makes online presence more important nowadays.





All you need to make good online presence is good content, social media accounts to share your content with your followers, search engine optimization to optimize your content so that your content appears on the first page in search engines. You can also do advertising of your products and services so that your service can reach the desired customers.





So, these all terms make your organization to have digital presence and make your business grow to new heights. With efficient and good marketing strategy you can make long term relationship with your clients all over the world.





Why Digital Marketing Is Beneficial?





Now you have got the idea about what digital marketing is, how you can start with digital marketing for your organization. Let’s take a view on why it is beneficial for today’s marketing strategy?





With the help of Digital Marketing you can create awareness and engagement before and after sale.

You can convert new visitors into leads and further to become your fan and buy more of your products.

You can share your products and services socially and increase your leads and awareness about your organization.

Once your visitors converted into leads you can do re-marketing of your products and services.





So, these are the benefits and a little overview of Digital Marketing. The digital marketing field is vast and there are many topics which you will need to study in details. If we talk about the main component of digital marketing i.e SEO. Here is a brief description of how it works.





How SEO Works?

Well, here how it works: Search Engine like Google, Bing, etc has crawlers which crawl the web and collect information about all the content

they found on the Internet. The crawlers bring all 0’s and 1’s back to search engine and build an index. And that index is then matched to users query using algorithms.





There are lots of factors which goes into the search engine algorithm. Below is a diagram which will show you all the factors that matter most for

the algorithm.





Some key terms related with SEO are -

Quality Of Traffic: It means you are attracting audiences who are interested in your product or not. Like if you want to sell apple but people who want banana are coming to your site, it’s not the quality traffic. Quantity Of Traffic: When you will do the proper SEO of your website more traffic will be generated. Organic Results: It is a form of traffic for which you don’t have to pay any money. It comes from SERP.









Conclusion





Digital Marketing has many benefits as it makes it easier to create awareness and engagement, help you in social sharing and increase website traffic.





You don’t need to be an expert in computers, if you want to learn digital marketing. All you need is a product or service which the market desire and you can sell them in digital platform’s with innovative strategies.





I hope this guide will help you in knowing what and how of Digital Marketing. If you want to know anything else you can just comment below.



































