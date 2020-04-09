Things That You Should do Before Creating Your Website

You must have listened to people telling you how to rank your website or how to do SEO but here I will tell you what you should before building your website so that your website won’t hurt you after your lot of hard work.

By Sumit Banerjee
9th Apr 2020
1- What is the aim of your website

Aim Of Your Website


Source - Freepik.com


The first thing you should do is decide the aim of your website like do you want to earn money with your website or you want to promote your business. Like do you want to sell something or you want to place the ads, so you have many different options to do with your website and first make it sure what you want to do with your website.

2- Decide a Domain Name

Domain Name


Source - Freepik.com


The domain is a very important thing on which you must give proper attention before deciding it. Your domain must relate with your business means just by listing your domain name your customer can relate your domain with your business. After selecting the name you must do a small research about the history of your domain. Then you can move to the next task.

3 - Create a logo of your website

Logo of your website


Source - Freepik.com


Your logo is your identity, let’s think about some of the big brands Coca-Cola, McDonald. Can you imagine their logo obviously, who can not? So they try to put their identity in your subconscious mind and you can do the same by creating an attractive logo.

4. Your Target Customers

Your Target Customers


Source - Freepik.com


Now you need to find your target customer to whom you will sell your product or services. Because you cannot sell all your products or services to all the people so it will be great to find the people who need your products and services.

5 - Do Proper Competitor Research

Competitor Research


Source - Freepik.com


Whenever you are about to start a website competitor research is a must thing that you must do, not only while starting a website before starting any business competitor research is a very important thing as it gives you the idea about how competitive the market is where you are about to start your career. Competitor research is also very helpful to form strategies so that you can outrank your competitors.

6. Plan the content

Plan the content


Source - Freepik.com


This is very important as changing your content quite often can harm your website rankings so try to create the content before launching your website. And your content is also very important as the conversion of your customer totally depends upon your content of the website so give it proper time and form very attractive content that can convert more and more visitors.

7. Social Media Accounts

Social Media Accounts


Source - Freepik.com


Today you will find most of the people with smartphones using social media even today our parents are using social media so social media is a great place for the promotion of your website. There are plenty of social media but you have to see which one will work best for you. Personally I don't recommend anyone to work with all the social media as it will be quite difficult as different social media have their different audience. So what you can do here is check the social media that is best suited for you and then make a very good presence over that particular social media.

8. Keyword Research

Keyword Research

Source - Freepik.com


This is a part of SEO but this one needs to be done before even launching the website. When you start your website you do not have any authority so you have to focus on the keywords which are low competition so that you can start building the authority of your website. Once you get to the first page of Google you will see a great jump of the overall ranking of your website.

9. Deadline

Deadline

Source - Freepik.com


Did you ever feel one thing one day before the exam is the most productive day? Do you know why because you have a deadline there. So a deadline always increases your productivity to the next level. So give yourself a deadline for completing anything and you will see the difference but keep it doable otherwise it can decrease your motivation if you will not be able to do the task.


So now you are done to launch your website but do check once more before launching and good luck for your successful journey.

