Things to Do in Bangkok in 3 Days

Bangkok is the second-most visited city in the world after Hong Kong. In 2017, around 21.2 million travelers visited the city. Most of the flagship airlines have flights to Bangkok.





If you are limited on time, but luxury is not an option, here is a list of things to do in Bangkok in three days in an affordable budget.





Day 1 in Bangkok





1. The Grand Palace





Once a royal residence and center stage of administration, the Grand Palace finds in every travel itinerary’s things to do in Bangkok. Its construction dates back to 1782. Inside the grounds sits the famous Wat Phra Kaew aka Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Golden statues and jeweled mosaics are breathtaking.





Opening Hours: 8:30 am - 3:30 pm





Cost: 500 baht; includes a ticket to Vimanmek Mansion and Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall (valid within 7 days of purchase)





2. Wat Pho





In Thai, Wat refers to temple. Get to the backside of the Grand Palace, to find this most-visited temple of Thai. Thai temples in Bangkok. The temple houses reclining Buddha, a massive golden statue that takes up the entire temple.





Opening Hours: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

Cost: 100 baht (with a free bottle of water!)





3. Wat Arun





Wat Arun is a temple of the sun that attracts travelers because of its stunning pyramidal architecture. Located on the bank of the River Chao Phraya, it’s also called the Temple of The Dawn. Until the advent of modern skyscrapers, the temple, at a height of 88 meters, was recognized as the highest building in Bangkok.





The place has some cool restaurants serving delicious traditional as well as global foods. Grab your favorite bites and gain the energy to move on to your next destination.





Opening Hours: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

Cost: 100 baht





4. Khaosan Road (Khao San Road)





From Wat Arun, take the ferry back across the river and rent a taxi (or walk) over to Khao San road. The first thing that makes head turn are Thai Massage parlour. There are several souvenir shops and restaurants that often stay crowded.





Opening Hours: 24 hours, though most bars are open in the evenings

Cost: Free to walk around; one of the cheaper places to drink and shop in Bangkok





Day 2 in Bangkok





5. Chatuchak Weekend Market





If your travel schedule happens to span a weekend, Chatuchak Weekend Market is worth paying a visit. For bargain shoppers, it’s nothing less than a paradise. The market has travel-oriented itineraries like backpacks, clothing, hats, and so on. The market also has centers of getting a Thai Massage.





Opening Hours: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: Free to walk around! Only spend on what you want to buy (and everything is super cheap)!





6. Jim Thompson House





If exploring the history, architecture and art are your favorites, Jim Thompson House is the perfect place for you. It’s easily accessible via BTS Skytrain. The museum commemorates Jim Thompson, who came to Thailand and started a textile business to promote Thai silk. Thompson was a great collector of objects with artistic values from across the world including Burma, Cambodia, and Laos. The museum has exhibits tracing the progressive phases of Thai as well as global architecture and art.





Opening Hours: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Cost: 200 baht





7. Bangkok Art and Culture Center





Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) draws in visitors interested in exploring art, music, theatre, film, design, and culture. BACC is home to several cafes, commercial art galleries, bookshops, craft shops, and an art library. The number of visitors has risen from 300,000 in BACC's first year in 2007 to 1.7 million visitors in 2017.





Opening Hours: Tuesday-Sunday (10 am -9 pm)

Cost: Free





Day 3 in Bangkok





7. Sampeng Lane Market





Start your day visiting Chinatown. It offers a unique shopping experience. Take the MRT to Hua Lamphong station and walk down the popular Yaowat road to the Sampeng Lang Market, sometimes, popularly referred to as Soi Wanit 1 by some. This tiny walking street in Chinatown offers a unique shopping experience. The market with stalls of fabrics, electronics, toys, beauty supplies and much more allures adults and kids alike.





Opening Hours: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Cost: Free! Just depending on what you want to spend while shopping.





8. Wat Traimit (Golden Buddha Temple)





Pose a photo with the Wat Traimit, Golden Buddha Temple. The temple holds the record for having the world’s largest solid gold Buddha statue. The temple has four floors. The Golden Buddha is located on the 4th floor of the temple. Underneath on the 2nd and 3rd floors are the Chinese Cultural Center. The museum sheds light on the history of the Chinese in Bangkok as well as information on the discovery of the Golden Buddha.





Opening Hours: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm





Cost: 100 baht for just the Chinese Cultural Center. 40 baht just to see the Golden Buddha. 140 baht for both (which I recommend!)





9. Visit a Rooftop Bar





You must have been tired by now! Let your hair down at a rooftop bar of your choice. Bangkok has one of the world’s best nightlife scenes. So, it won’t take much time to explore such options - Sky Bar (63rd floor), Octave (45 – 49th floor), and The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar (24th and 25th) are a few to name. Enjoy an aerial view of the city along with your favorite cocktails.





Opening Hours: 4:00 pm - 1:00 am

Cost: Drinks cost between 300 and 850 baht, with most cocktails costing 650/690 baht.





Hope you liked the suggestions on places to visit in Bangkok in 3 days.If you have already been to the place, share your experience and thoughts to help travelers derive more from their Bangkok holiday.





How to Reach Bangkok Thailand





The city has two main international airports, namely, Suvarnabhumi Airport (IATA: BKK) and Don Mueang International Airport (IATA: DMK). All leading airports and airlines have flights to Bangkok. Check Bangkok flight routes, flight schedules, airfares, fare rules, flight time, flight distance and Bangkok weather forecast with trusted ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors)-certified travel agents before you confirm your flight reservation.





Ground Transportation





Special Bus, Skytrain (BTS), city bus, MRT, Airport Rail Link, and metered taxis operate to and from the airports. Want to travel in an eco-friendly way with nature. Book your ticket with Chao Phraya Express Boat or Saen Saep Express Boat. These operators run their boat along a fixed path helping you discover key Bangkok attractions falling on it. It’s imperative your check their route and halts.





If you want to travel outside the set routes, hire a metered long-trail river taxi. The charges could be around 500 baht per hour.