Things to Know about Amazon Web Services

We all heard about cloud computing as per it is the most trending technology in IT sector. Amazon web service is the biggest provider of cloud computing by Amazon. It is a cloud computing platform that offers the computing power to the user for accessing on-demand services like content delivery, database storage, virtual cloud storage, and other functionality to help a business scale and grow.





Amazon web services work as a “pay-as-you-go” model that means – you don’t need to pay for it up front for services it offers. You pay for only how much services you consumed at the end of the billing cycle. Millions of customer are currently leveraging as cloud products and solutions to build the sophisticated application which are flexible, reliable, and scalable.













Let’s have a look at these important services for Amazon Web Services:





AWS S3 management





Amazon Simple storage services are highly scalable, high- speed, low-cost web-based cloud computing services platform used by the likes DropBox and Amazon retail’s business. You can use Amazon S3 to store and retrieve any amount of data at any time, from anywhere on the web applications. It offers major durability and is designed to scale past trillions of objects worldwide. Most of the customers use S3 as primary storage for cloud-native applications. Amazon S3 service as they use it as a bulk repository for analytics and also for back-up and recovery of data. Amazon S3 provides consumers with serverless computing.





AWS glacier





Amazon Glacier is an online data storage services provide by AWS. Just like Amazon S3 service, Glacier provides users with a simple, secure, cloud-based data storage that can quickly be scaled up or down as needed. But unlike S3, which is designed to provide users with fast access to their data, Amazon Glacier is designed for the long-term storage of inactive data that will not need to be quickly retrieved. It is extremely low-cost Amazon storage services that provide highly secure, durable and flexible storage for data backup and archival.





AWS RDS Management





AWS Relational Database Service (RDS) is Amazon’s cloud-hosted, maintain an RDBMS solution. With RDS, AWS customers don’t need to install, configure and manage popular relational database systems like Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, or MySQL. It is web service running in the cloud designed to simplify the setup operation, scaling of a relational database for use in applications. It provides cost-efficient and resizable capacity while automating time-consuming administration tasks such as hardware provisions, database setup, patching and backups.





AWS EC2 container service





Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) is a high scalable, high reliable, high perfomance container management service that supports Docker containers and allows you to safely and easily run applications on a managed cluster of Amazon EC2 instances. Amazon ECS is a fast, reusable method to set up and a cluster of AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instance. Amazon ECS removes the need for you to install, manage and operate your own container composition software, manage and scale a cluster of virtual machines, or schedule containers on those virtual machines.





AWS elastic beanstalk





AWS Elastic Beanstalk is an easy-to-use service for expanding web apps and services develop with Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, Python, and Docker on familiar servers such as Apache. AWS Elastic Beanstalk, you can quickly expand and maintain applications in the AWS Cloud without worrying about the infrastructure that runs those applications. It reduces management complexity without restricting choice or control. You can easily and safely upload your application, and AWS Elastic Beanstalk automatically handles the details of capacity provisions, load balancing, and application health monitoring.





Amazon Web Services provides a fully integrated portfolio of cloud computing services. Further it offers you to build secure and deploy your big data applications. Also,with AWS, there’s no hardware to procure and infrastructure to maintain and business scale.





While choosing AWS Services for your IoT project, it’s important to keep in mind that they are just an easy-to-start-with basis for a future IoT solution. Since you may need to resort to third parties experienced in dealing with AWS Services and Amazon products to tune AWS offers and make your IoT project successful.