4 tips to plan your day effectively before going to work

You get up early in the morning and start your day with a punch of strong coffee. Before leaving your house you make a to-do list of the milestones that you are going to achieve today believing that your day will be productive.





But once you reach the office, you are faced with client meetings, interruptions, unexpected calls, and files stacking up on your desk, and you become extremely busy. Half the day passes by and soon you realise that whatever you had planned for the day, didn't work out well. By the end of the day, you don't feel like you have achieved anything notable today. Which can make you feel depressed and turn your good day into a bad one.





You wanna know the reason why things went wrong?





It’s probably because you didn't effectively manage your time !!





I'm sure you all remember this quote- "Time waits for no one"

Well, it's a fact in every sense.





If you want your day to be productive then don't follow the same traits as everyone follows but rather be different. Stay tuned with us as we will give you a step by step guide on how to plan your day effectively before going to work.

Tip 1: Schedule your day





Take a piece of paper & pen, make notes of all the activities that you want to do. Analyse the time schedule to see when you are the busiest and consider the time when you are free during your working hours. Balance your busy and free time according to the priority and importance of work and schedule it respectively, so that your time is spent productively and nothing is left pending.





Also, talk with your team members and systematically distribute the tasks to everyone. Don't take the workload more than you can handle. Last but not the least, spare some time to work on yourself to stay stress free and achieve your breakthroughs for the day.

Tip 2: Prioritise your work on the basis of its importance





This is a very important step. According to a recent study, it is said that a human brain is most active between 10 am to 2 pm and then again from 4 pm to 10 pm. Also, an average worker is only productive for 3-4 hours.





So choose your time and systematically distribute your workload. If you think you are more creative in the early hours then do all the difficult and important tasks in the morning. Similarly, schedule easy and less important work for the later part of the day..





Tip 3: Take a break





An average worker works for about 8 hours a day. It's nearly impossible for a person to work continuously for 8 hours. Some people waste time in the early productive hours, they enjoy their lunch break and then afterwards they don't even have time to blink their eyes because of the excessive pending work. They become so caught up in their work that they often forget to take their tea break and by the end of the day, they are completely exhausted.





Hence it is advised to systematically use your time to do things assigned at that particular moment. Take your breaks to relax and replenish energy so that you are ready and productive for the remaining hours of the day.

Tip 4: Finish the remaining work





Once your mind is refreshed after a tea/coffee break of 15 mins, it’s time to finish your remaining work. Check your schedule planner for pending work and do them cheerfully.





Sometimes, you will notice that there is still more time left after you have finished all your work for the day. The remaining time is not meant to be wasted, instead check if there is any pending work that you’ve missed, also utilise it to tidy up and organise your data or other important things, and learn new things, enhance your skills, and plan to achieve milestones for your career.

Wrapping up:





Just remember don't unnecessarily waste your time, because

"Time wasted once is hard to retrieve."