Too Much Antibiotics Ruining Our Health Slowly, Let’s Move to Organic Food

Are organic food products really healthy? Are they worth the expense?

Humans tend to closely act according to the latest trends occurring within a particular industry. But when it's related to human's health, it becomes mandatory to focus on such trends that can eventually help individuals grow stronger and healthier than ever.

The ‘Organic Food' is one such trend that has been making a great roar in the overall Indian business ecosystem. From entrepreneurs to the consumers, everyone looks interested in knowing more benefits of organic food before making a switch to organic-related products.

Meanwhile, humans have been active consumers of antibiotics and chemically produced foods that left a negative impact on their human body in the long run. The consumption of such food has been ruining human's life forever now, but the scenario is no more the same.

People are now more conscious about what they consume on a daily basis along with the ingredients coming along with the food. From nutrients to calories, people are keeping a close track on their diet that is assumed to enhance their lifestyle more healthily.

Fruits and Vegetables where the organic label matters most

According to the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit organization that analyzes the results of government pesticide testing in the U.S., the following fruits and vegetables have the highest pesticide levels so are best to buy organic:

Apples

Sweet Bell Peppers

Cucumbers

Celery

Potatoes

Grapes

Cherry Tomatoes

Kale/Collard Greens

Lettuce

Nectarines

Peaches

Spinach

Strawberries

Hot Peppers

Mentioned below are some key health benefits of consuming organic food compared to conventional food.

Pesticide Reduction

The presence of pesticides is one big reason why most of the current consumers are shifting their interest from conventional products to organic ones. Organic food is grown in such a manner that it is kept protected from being attacked by the natural world, including bugs and pesticides.

The conventional foods are believed to have some amount of pesticides in them that don’t leave a good impact on the human body. It might lead to the birth of many diseases which can later lead you to doctors and hospitals.

Children and fetuses are most vulnerable to pesticide exposure because their immune systems, bodies, and brains are still developing. Exposure at an early age may cause developmental delays, behavioral disorders, autism, immune system harm, and motor dysfunction.

Pregnant women are more vulnerable due to the added stress pesticides put on their already taxed organs. Plus, pesticides can be passed from mother to child in the womb, as well as through breast milk. In fact, many people do choose to go organic to make sure that their children grow up healthy and unaffected by the toxins of the world during their developmental years.





Immune System Boost

The organic food products are believed to be rich in necessary mineral and vitamins that are usually required to boost human's immune system. A weak immune system is most probably the reason why individuals fell sick on a regular interval.

Organic products are naturally rich in essential minerals and vitamins that are necessary for building a strong immune system. One just doesn't need to consume specific medicine or a particular food to improve their immune system. Rather, they could easily start consuming organic food products that are healthier in almost every aspect.





Improves the Overall Health

Any product or food that can improve the overall health of an individual can be considered as a blessing in today's time, especially when the world is actively adopting the staying healthy lifestyle.

Organic food is prepared using natural fertilizers that are the core reason why it is so healthy and nutritious in nature. Whereas, conventional food usually contain traces of chemical fertilizers that often affect the human body in negative manners.

Farmers, across the globe, now tend to use natural fertilizers like manure which works perfectly fine in improving the overall health of the organic food consumers.





Antioxidant content

Consumption of Organic food can contribute to more intakes of nutritionally advantageous antioxidants and limited exposure to heavy metals. The positive impacts of antioxidants obtained from organic foods include prevention of heart disease, cancer, vision problems, premature aging, and cognitive malfunction.













Environmental safety

Organic foods are locally grown and pose very minimal interference to the environmental resources that support healthy living. Since harmful chemicals are forbidden in organic farming, there is minimum water, air, and soil pollution therefore ensuring a healthier and safer environment. To be precise, organic farming lessens the long-term human health implications caused by air, water, and soil pollution.





Improved Heart condition

Exclusive grazing on natural grass increases the amounts of CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) found in animal products. The suns energy is well taken in by natural grass through photosynthesis and is converted into the most desirable organic CLA by the herbivores that feed on it. CLA is a heart-healthy fatty acid with the potential of bolstering cardiovascular protection, and it is found in higher quantities in the milk products of animals that have been pastured in free range.



