



AngularJS is a widely used framework for simplifying the process of development and testing practiced by developers across the globe. Angular calls itself the ‘Superheroic JavaScript framework’ and there is no doubt that it has become the latest hit in application development.

Developed by Google Inc developers, AngularJS is a preferred choice for web developers globally. It simplifies the development process and testing, and therefore, it becomes one of the most used frameworks in a few years of inception. Angularjs introduced Bazel compiler to make changes in the coding. Further, They have recently launched Angular 7, adding more features like ng compiler, Angular Elements, and new @angular/mine, aiStore, Application performance, easy to use, testing, and so many things cover in these versions.

Due to these features, Angular has gained more popularity regarding development in a web application. Being an IT developer hub, India has lots of AngularJS Development companies ready to serve Angular Development Services across the globe.





Here is a curated list of Top 10 AngularJS Development Companies in India with an extensive and in-depth knowledge in this technology. These companies not only offers expert consulting services but are also proficient in creating best Angular Technology Applications.





Here is the list of Top 10 AngularJS Development Companies in India that prove their excellence with respect to Angular Development and also known for providing top-notch services:





MobiWeb Technologies









Mobiweb Technologies is one of the leading AngularJS Development Companies that delivers the best quality products for the clients across the world. Mobiweb Technologies is the strong podium once you thinking for developing a marvelous native look and feel mobile application using AngularJs framework. This Company works on the whole diligence, perseverance as well as the enthusiasm of the most innovative app developers with easily establishing the strong foundation. They have well experienced team of Developers who have created the number of Angularjs based web apps.





Arka Softwares





Arka Software Solution, their developers have comprehensive knowledge of this framework, and thus they successfully incorporate its most complex attributes into the single page client applications to make them user-friendly and more engaging. Today the most successful web apps, like Netflix, Google, Freelancer.com, and many more and build using AngularJS framework. With the help of their AngularJS experts, you can also create interactive single page web apps for your business.





Appnovation









Appnovation provides expert-level AngularJS development services. Their AngularJS developers can create a variety of web, mobile and cross-platform experiences. Appnovation easily enables the comprehensive one-stop option for generating more number of features to the excellence. The firm believes in long term relationship with clients across the globe.





Brainvire Infotech Inc.





Brainvire Infotech is a global IT services company offering comprehensive IT solutions to entrepreneurs looking to embrace the latest technologies for business development. Brainvire offers best and robust AngularJs Development Services in a cost-effective manner to their clients and develop a new World where technology brings in latest beneficial options.





Code Brew Labs









Code Brew Labs is one of the best place for developing effective solutions using AngularJS development. Code Brew help their client at every phase and thus understand why they come out as a one of top company in delivering perfect work. Anytime you can reach them and they would be happy to help you ensuring that you are at the right place.





Mindinventory









Mindinventory has achieved a lot of millstone including the one of the best AngularJS development company in India. Apart from India, the firm is spreading their wings in other nations including USA, Australia, Scotland and Chile. The company has an intensely dedicated, hands-on experienced and tech-savvy and professional team that ensures you that your project is in safe hand. Their believe in building apps and software that stand apart from the crowd.





Konstant Infosolutions









Konstant Infosolutions marks as one of the top-ranked AngularJS development company. Konstant holds this distinction of providing state-of-the-art, seamless AngularJS mobile app development services. They have a team of highly competent developers- hire AngularJS developers from Konstant to get top-notch business apps built.





GoodWorkLabs





GoodWorkLabs has extensive hands-on experience on all major platforms including AngularJS development, Android and iPhone and Website Development. The company has come to the limelight because of its few superb AngularJS web development deliveries. They turn your ideas into award-winning designs and engaging UI/UX experiences.





Techuz InfoWeb









Techuz is one of the finest AngularJS development companies worldwide. Based out of Ahmedabad, India, they have their offices in the US as well. Their expertise lies in web development, AngularJS mobile app development. Focused on creating and delivering world-class solutions, Techuz has gained an edge over many of its competitors.





ValueCoders









ValueCoders turns out with new navigating ideas developing feasible solutions on AngularJS development framework. Their work on a wide range of technologies among which AngularJS framework is the most important and they handle the projects professionally developing excellent outputs. Their apps they develop are fully featured that enables you to use the system flawlessly developed on AngularJS framework.





Finding your AngularJS Development partner is a dubious thing. It requires investment and exertion, all the more so in the event that you plan that Angular will be a major rigging in your business. However, I trust this guide will enable you to locate best Angularjs Partner to support your business to the next dimension.



