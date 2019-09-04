A
Opinion

Top 10 Full Stack Web Development Companies In India

By James Stephan
4th Sep 2019
Full stack developer is a programmer who will handle both front-end and back-end web development. The full-stack developers will be updated with all the software development process. The process is named as full-stack development. 


The full stack developers will have thorough knowledge in the following factors: 

  1. Front-end technology 
  2. Back-end technology 
  3. Server 
  4. Cache and Database 
  5. Server 

Since, the full-stack developer is responsible for both front-end and back-end process, it is necessary to hire the best full-stack web development companies to develop your applications. Here, I will mention the top and best ten full-stack web development companies in India for you to get better user experience. 


1. Infinijith Apps & Technologies
Location: Tamilnadu, India 

Infinijith Apps & Technologies is an integrated full-stack development company, delivering services all around the world. Infinijith is having highly satisfied clients with creative business solutions in different industries. Named for the popular responsive web development company in India, the developers are updated with all the next-gen technologies. Their mission is to innovate and modernize the digital applications with a unique solution. Their services include Web & Mobile app development, hiring developer models and e-commerce solutions. 



2. Peerbits 
Location: Gujarat, India 

Peerbits is a global web development company with experience of five years. They execute the project with passion and care. The developers are popular in web, mobile and software development and they contribute creatively to their customers. Being innovative and simple, the developers are providing results with cutting-edge technologies. 


3. Horizoncore Infosoft Pvt. Ltd. 
Location: Gujarat, India 

Horizoncore Infosoft Pvt.Ltd. is a global development company providing IT services and business solutions. They aim to solve all possible problems from their clients globally. Their services include strategic planning, web app development, mobile application development and big-data solutions, cloud solutions, large scale business transformation. 


4. Contus 
Location: Chennai, India 

Contus is known for providing transformation solutions and services with 11 years of experience. It is stepping towards the future of digital technology. Their services include Enterprise media solution, mobility solutions, IoT solutions, Messaging solutions and Video on demand solutions. Contus have connected millions of people and devices across the globe. 


5. MetaDesign Solutions 
Location: Haryana, India 

MetaDesign Solutions is an offshore development company. They have talented software developers who are providing end-to-end business solutions. They deliver full software product lifecycle services. Their software service spectrum includes software development in mobile apps vertical. Their developers are updated in .NET, Mobile application, PHP, Python, Angular JS and software development. 


6. Pixel Crayons 
Location: Uttarpradesh, India 

With innovative app and software development technologies, Pixel Crayons deliver their services around the world. They are following agile development process and acknowledged for SLA driven approach. They are good in on-time project delivery. Their services include e-commerce solution, software development services, IoT development, Mobile app development. 


7. SPEC INDIA 
Location: Gujarat, India 

SPEC INDIA is an ISO certified software development company with the vision of delivering effective business solutions with International standards. They ensure customer satisfaction and the developers will understand global culture easily. Their services include Custom software development, Enterprise Java, Web applications, Enterprise mobility solutions, Quality assurance & amp and testing. 


8. Octal IT Solution 
Location: Rajasthan, India 

Octal IT solution is a global solution provider and popular for delivering niche solutions in web and mobile application development. It is also certified by ISO 9001:2008. The developers worked with blue-chip clients and provide flawless solutions. Their services include Web design and development, Mobile application development, custom software development. 


9. Activecraft 
Location: Punjab, India 

Activecraft is one of the growing web development companies in India delivering greater results. The developers provide desired outcomes as assured to the customers. Their services include Custom web programming, Web programming, E-commerce website and mobile app development, Digital marketing services. 


10.Cabot Technology Solutions Inc 
Location: Kerala, India 


Being a values-based IT company, Cabot Technology Solutions Inc deliver high value solutions with cutting edge technologies. The developers follow the stringent process in analyzing business and project management. Cabot Technology is satisfied in providing high valuable services to their clients and partners. Their services include Enterprise mobility, Web applications, Technology consulting, Open source solutions. 

 

SUMMARY: 


Since technology is growing and spreading like a fire, it is better to upgrade with the recent technologies. Though you are not a programmer, you are able to hire experienced coders to develop you’re the applications. By taking into the note of above mentioned full-stack development companies in India, you can start developing your own application by hiring full-stack developers.

    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.
    Authors
    James Stephan

    Digital Marketing Specialist


    A result-oriented digital marketing expert with experience in developing, implementing and orchestrating performance driven digital marketing campaigns. Proven track record of quickly understanding marketing campaigns mission, vision and objective and communicating the same to potential customers. Enjoy challenging assignments & working to an excellent standard under considerable pressure whilst presenting a positive image to customers & colleagues.

    Website: www.infinijith.com

    Website: www.purchasecommerce.com

