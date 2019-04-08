The healthcare mobility solutions market is one of the fastest emerging industries in the world that accounts for the growth of approximately 19.5% in the last five years. With the growing popularity of mHealth apps, the healthcare industry is leveraging the medium for the benefit of both doctors and patients. From the big pharmaceuticals giants to small doctor’s clinic nowadays all are adopting the digital healthcare technologies to improve the process, research, and productivity.





The medical sector is one of the most lucrative served industries in terms of mobile app technology, despite the countless use cases of diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and monitoring of health and wellness. Healthcare business is now on its peak due to the innovations and the rising popularity of mHealthcare apps in this industry.





In this article we are sharing a curated list of Top 10 Healthcare App Development Companies which have extensive knowledge and years of experience in creating healthcare mobility solutions. These companies not only offers expert consulting services but are also proficient in creating the best Healthcare applications and software.





Here is the list of Top 10 Healthcare App Development Companies which are known for providing top-notch medical and healthcare services globally :









Mobiweb Technologies is a well-known and specialized company that provides all type of customized Healthcare and medical app development services. They adopted the most innovative technologies including the mobile app, blockchain, cloud, artificial intelligence, analytics, and Internet of Things to build advanced solutions in the Healthcare industry. Their experienced healthcare app developers have expertise in Medical app development, Patient engagement apps, Healthcare CRM, Medical software development and many others.









Visvero Inc is one of the leading Healthcare app development companies that is known for providing mHealth solutions globally. They have a team of experienced designers and developers which creates unique and easy to use mHealth apps and software solutions for their clients which adds value in their experience. Visvero also provides IoT Healthcare solutions that enable people to get the best medical service at their location.





3. Dogtown Media





Dogtown Media is mHealth app developers that aim to create a positive impact via life-saving mobile solutions. They strive together with healthcare leaders and providers to improve the quality of delivered and patient outcomes through mHealth app development. Their highly skilled software engineers excel at troubleshooting, improving medical app functionality, and interface design.









Appinventiv Technologies provides custom healthcare app platforms and solutions for all healthcare professionals, patients, health-conscious end users, and all the intermediaries like pharmacists, hospital administration, etc. They don’t just understand mHealth and have the skill & experience to implement it.





5. Space-O Technologies









Space-O Technologies offers healthcare app solutions that attempt to integrate inpatient, residential, outpatient, primary care, and community-based care, in order to provide a holistic and well-coordinated care environment for the patients. Their aim is to make healthcare accessible to all by incorporating best practices and providing an extensive range of incredible solutions.









OpenXcell serves healthcare its solutions & services to the pharmaceutical companies that thrive on providing the best care to its customers and patients. With years of experience in multiple technologies and varied industries, they have enabled their customers with multiple advancements.





7. Hidden Brains





Hidden Brains Infotech are aimed at improving efficiencies and advancing quality of care with an ultimate focus of innovating for the future. They offer end-to-end application development; helping drive transformation initiatives which connect medical providers to patient records, caregivers to colleagues and patients to practitioners for better care.









Reinvently understands the necessity to deliver secure mobile solutions for healthcare providers, including hospitals, payers, and physicians. Their apps support and comply with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations.





9. Konstant Infosolutions





Konstant Infosolutions cater to all type of audiences in the healthcare industry and they develop software and apps for empowering physicians, for patient education/engagement, for driving the millennials through latest wearable and fitness bands, for overall hospital workflow management, for enhancing patient-physician communication and for increasing efficiency and revenue for medical organizations.









Mindinventory one of the most trusted software development agencies when it comes to building an application for the health industry. Right from creating the UI/UX design to building the entire back-end system, Mindinventory has the expertise in building the perfect healthcare mobility solution for your business.





Finding your Healthcare development partner is a dubious thing. There are thousands of Healthcare app development companies worldwide, out of which we have create a list of the top few. All these companies are having years of experience and equipped them with the latest technological trends.







