Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Ireland

Smartphone is used by many people living in Ireland on a day to day basis in order to make their living easier and comforting. This has produced an overall raise for browsing no of mobile apps and communicate with them effectively. Many mobile apps businesses in Ireland are getting lot interest in building mobile apps solutions which would instigate users to explore more and more. This resulted in many companies to affirm their necessities for building personalised mobile apps.





In Ireland it is difficult for a business to find the suitable mobile app development company that would deliver exactly the mobile apps, answering to their every requirements. Henceforth, we have come up with the Top 10 Mobile Apps development companies in Ireland that’s exclusively featured for you.





#1. W2S Solutions





W2S Solutions is a leading web and mobile apps development company having its office in Dublin, Ireland. We specialize in building AR/VR Apps, Internet of Things and IT consulting services for many clients and enterprises located across the globe. We have achieved success in mobile apps development in a competitive market place like Dublin and improved the way for utilizing AR/VR Technology in Manufacturing and Education sectors. W2S Solutions have the best of Virtual Reality App Developers who have so far completed 25+ projects for a wide variety of portfolios.





Website : www.w2ssolutions.com | Email : bd@w2ssolutions.com | Call : +353 876286321





Location : Dublin, Ireland





Founded In : 2010





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : #293, Collinswood, Collins Avenue Whitehall Dublin 9, D09 K8X9.









#2. Dev Technosys





Dev Technosys is an award winning mobile apps Development Company that has created 950+ projects for clients. We produce optimised mobile app solutions that equates relatively against modern technology problems. We have expert app developers who are totally quality conscious while developing mobile apps and thus creates the technology niche among Irish App development market.





Website : www.devtechnosys.com





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 2010





Company Size : 50 - 100





Address : Terminus Mills, Clonskeagh Dublin, D06VY62









#3. RIKSOF

Riksof is a mobile and cloud app development company that has evolved over the years to become the best in Ireland mobile app company listings. We use the agile development methodology for designing mobile apps and providing the maturity of service. Our mobile app developers are highly expertized in designing IoT and AR/VR Apps.





Website : www.riksof.com





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 2009





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : 15 Oxford Ln, Dublin 6, Ireland









#4. Elinext Group





Elinext Group is a mobile and web apps development company, empowered clearly to offer better web services. We have built 200+ mobile apps and many of which are compatible across all browsers and devices. We have some of the most reliable app developers who can bring digital transformation with utmost accuracy in Insurance, Telecom, Retail and Healthcare Industries.





Website : www.elinext.com





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 1997





Company Size : 100 - 150





Address : Marina House, Adelphi Quay, Waterford, Ireland









#5. Tapadoo





Tapadoo is a largest web apps development company in Ireland that has its applications regularly published in Apple Store. We collaborate with clients and follow unique methodology to build mobile apps within the stipulated time and budget. Tapadoo has built a mobile app development team whose expertise is entirely focused on designing and developing mobile apps.





Website : www.tapadoo.com





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 1997





Company Size : 100 - 150





Address : 26-28 Strand Street Great, Dublin 1









#6. Appify





Appify is a world-class mobile application solution provider that can engage, serve and delight users, SME’s and Enterprises. We work through implying Agile Methodologies and then build app solutions in an iterative manner. We have the highly experiential app developers for designing innovative enterprise applications and make businesses achieve profit.

Website : www.appify.digital.com





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 2019





Company Size : 1 - 10





Address : Spollanstown, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ireland









#7. Roll’n’Code

Roll’n’Code is a mobile app development company that provides digital technology solutions to Start-up’s and Enterprises. We are interested in making mobile apps for healthcare, business, education, sustainability and Internet of Things firms. Some of our app developers are well verse and efficient in developing Android and iOS mobile apps.





Website : www.rollncode.com





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 2010





Company Size : 1 - 10





Address: Clifton House Fitzwilliam Street Lower Dublin, Ireland, Dublin, D02 D02, IE









#8. IrishApps





IrishApps is a reliable mobile apps development company having its office in Ireland. We follow a ritual while building complex and time sensitive mobile, IoT and Cloud Applications. We have the strength of app developers strong in design, architecting scalable mobile apps that’s built over mobile technologies.





Website : www.irishapps.com





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 2010





Company Size : 1 - 10





Address: Q House Sandyford Industrial Estate, Furze Rd Sandyford Industrial Estate, Dublin 18









#9. HST Solutions





HST Solutions is an award-winning software development company in the Ireland region. We provide cost effective mobile apps solutions for clients and companies on a work-for-hire basis. HST Solutions employ professional mobile app developers for building iOS, Android Apps and custom software for enterprises.





Website : www.hst.ie





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 2007





Company Size : 1 - 10





Address : Suite 17, The Cubes Offices Beacon South Quarter Dublin D18 E932 Ireland





#10. 2cubed





2cubed is a secure and trusted web apps development company that specialises in ecommerce solutions. We try to communicate with the client and then develop the web strategy for building stable applications. 2cubed has a creative team of web designers who strive a lot to achieve scalability and longevity for web applications.





Website : www.2cubed.ie





Location : Ireland





Founded In : 2011





Company Size : 1 - 10





Address : Stillorgan Road, Mt Merrion, Co. Dublin, IE





Conclusion





It is precise and clear that every business in Ireland must have to pay heed while selecting a Mobile Apps Development Company in Ireland for vouchsafe their mobile apps. In Ireland, mobile users are proactive accessing mobile apps from their smartphones and retaining them to your businesses is a lot difficult. These are the reasons that made us to conduct a research and to compile the Top 10 Mobile Apps development companies in Ireland listings. If your company is not part of this mobile app development companies listing then please do not hesitate to send it to us.