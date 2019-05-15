Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in South Korea | Updated Results of May-19

Making the website user-friendly, best and protected is the things that the App Development Firms in South Korea always add in a website, however on the flip side, mobile program is also important because by doing so, you're able to raise the clicks, downloads and boosts the visibility on the cell program too and just the Mobile App Development Services Provider can do this readily.





The top mobile app development service provider company list of South Korea:





The Qt Company is responsible for Qt development, productization and licensing under commercial and open source licenses. The Qt offering includes a development environment that enables the reuse of software code across numerous different operating systems, platforms and screen types, ranging from desktops and embedded systems to wearables and mobile devices. Qt is used by approximately 1 million developers worldwide and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications.





Service Lines: Automotive Software Development, Cross-platform, Native & Hybrid Software Creation, Device Creation, Mobile Application Development





Email: sales@qt.io





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: 82317120045





Founded: 1994





21Twelve Interactive is the leading mobile app development company in South Korea that offers ingenious mobility solutions and help you stay ahead of the competition. Being one of the leading mobile app development companies, we develop highly productive and cost-effective applications using advanced mobile technologies like Swift, Java, Objective C, Android and a few more. We know what business matters to you. Hence, We are the best mobile app development Services provider that’ll shape your entire mobile vision into compelling mobile apps for iOS and Android. we understand your business requirements and develop apps that help you stay a level up in the competition and provide useful insights to set envisaged goals.





Service Lines: Android App Development, eCommerce Development, iPhone App Development, Magento development, Mobile App Development, PHP development, Web Development, WordPress development





Email: info@21twelveinteractive.com





Pay per hour : < $25/hr





Phone: +1 (347) 474-0020





Founded: 2016





Awarded Korea Digital Agency of the Year 2016 by Campaign Asia-Pacific. We firmly believe that online marketing must be carefully adapted to the level of digital infrastructure, and particular user behavior specific to each country. Our digital expertise allows us to accurately interpret our clients’ objectives, and develop an informed strategy that will maximize the value of their online presence in Asia.





Service Lines: Digital Marketing, Display & SEM Online campaign, Ecommerce Solution, ePayment Solution, Mobile Apps Development, Web Mobile Apps, Website Localization





Email: info@asiance.com





Pay per hour: < $25/hr





Phone: 8227750764





Founded: 2004





KOREA MTS LTD is a strategic and comprehensive company with rich experience in a wide array of business verticals ranging for IT and Medical Tourism. This company based in South Korea. We Are a promising company that helps to connect the target consumers online and develop marketing plans and implementation in the e-market in the area of brand design and development of website design, software development, Medical Tourism Services to generate leads and online sales. We meet the time as the customer requirement. For this reason, we are working with the international company with a great satisfaction. Customer can get anytime help from us such as 24 hours service everyday via e-mail, Skype or via direct phone call.





Service Lines: Medical Tourism Services, Online Marketing & Branding, Software Development, Web Development





Email: info@koreamts.com





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: +82 02 547 7005





Founded: 2002





Creatip is South Korea’s leading global digital marketing group based in Seoul. We provide optimized marketing solution to our clients through new media. We do not limit our field of expertise to a particular segment of digital marketing; we pride ourselves in our flexibility and exceptional performance evidenced by our achievements. We do not simply link international companies to the Korean market but strive to be the bridge that allows foreign companies’ full immersion into the Asian Market. Creatip is a full service new media marketing agency.





Service Lines: Advertising & Promotion, Mobile App Development, Online Brand Reputation Consulting, Online Campaign, Social Media Marketing, Web Design & Development





Email: creatip@creatip.co.kr





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: 8225457927





Founded: 2008





With us as your cutting edge marketing partner, we are committed to growing your company brand presence in the marketplace by bringing your brand into the daily lives of your consumers via their mobile devices. As we build your mobile apps, we also ensure that your mobile apps are developed with the latest technological advancements and viral marketing concepts if necessary. Our design & development team will brainstorm with great efforts to make sure your mobile apps are not only user friendly, they can value add to your business and bring it to the next level.





Service Lines: Android Apps, Content Management Systems, Corporate & Ecommerce Web Design, Ipad, iPhone, Search Engine Optimization & Marketing, Social Media Marketing





Email: support@backztagemedia.com





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: 821074277454





Founded: 2010





Monochrome Corp. is a creative UI/UX agency. Established in January 5, 2004. Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion.





Service Lines: Mobile App Development, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Management, Web Development





Email: jay@monocr.com





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: 8225662577





Founded: 2004





A digital marketing agency specialized in data-driven marketing research and digital marketing. MNCS Korea has been established to offer exceptional, cost-effective solutions and relevant professional business support services using our wide network of professionals in Korea. We are operating in cooperation with proven partners including law firms, corporate investigators and authorized security services companies. Our staff and most of our partners have been working for multinational corporations operating in Korea.





Service Lines: Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development, SEO





Email: contact@mncskorea.com





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: 8225487148





Founded: 2012





SourceX is a leading provider of OSS/BSS Solutions, Enterprise IT and End-to-End Outsourcing. Our tightly integrated offerings are tailored to each client’s requirements and span the services spectrum from Product Development, System Modernization, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and SDN/NFV.





Service Lines: DDoS Protection, DevOps & IT Transformation, Microsoft IT Infrastructure, OpenStack Development, Oracle to PostgreSQL Migrations





Email: contact@mncskorea.com





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: 8225487148





Founded: 2015





ValueCoders has been delivering IT Outsourcing services worldwide. We combine business domain knowledge, proven methodologies, and technology expertise of 450+ skilled software professionals to yield high-quality solutions that add value to businesses.





Service Lines: Application Development, Digital Transformation, IT Strategy Consulting, Mobile App Development, Software Product Development, Staff Augmentation, Web App Development





Email: sales@valuecoders.com





Pay per hour: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: 7042020782





Founded: 2004





Are you searching for the mobile app development companies in South Korea, here I have created the updated list of the top mobile app development company of South Korea, where you can find all the information about the company like services offered by them, contact number, email id, and other information? If you think the list is incomplete or any top-ranking company name is missing then inform me through comment box, I will update them. This article is created to provide information to the readers only.



