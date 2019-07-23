Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Sweden | August-19

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Sweden

Mobile apps are handy to a broad category of people, be it a common man or company professionals.





Sweden is one of the best country in Europe for IT Market and Capital of Sweden is Stockholm.





As far as Information Technology (IT) is concerned, Sweden is a prosperous nation. With a plethora of IT companies in Sweden that create useful mobile software - it is tough to hand-pick the top 10, but we've gone through the painstaking effort for you and have listed them out in this article for you to get your best Mobile App Developers or Android App Development Company in Sweden.





We assist you to connect with the finest Mobile App Development Companies in Sweden allowing you to grow your business in the ideal direction and exploit the clients to satisfy their demands.





Well, you have just come in the ideal place. This curated list of top mobile app developers in Sweden intends to cater to offer you the best services for your clients.





What are you waiting for? Get hold of these iPhone App Development Companies in Sweden that provides bespoke solutions and delivering excellence outputs that is a win-win option for your company.





List of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Sweden:









21Twelve Interactive provides services in the field of mobile application and web development in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Sweden.





They help companies create fast and profitable cross-platform solutions and services. Its solutions offer changes and advanced user experience.





They create mobile apps that will offer a much faster option than mobile websites to strengthen their brand by improving their visibility.

They practice the creation of mobile applications for iOS, Android and Windows, with a unique and customized UX / UI solution.





Your code is to develop a high-quality application using the latest technologies and best practices. They provide the best Mobile application development services for iOS in Sweden, as well as the development of partners and specialize in a union between the phone and the accomplice.





They provide tailored solutions for your business needs in the mobile market, from a small mobile website to the integration of your business systems with mobile applications.

Service Categories:





Android App Development

eCommerce Development

iPhone App Development

Magento development

Mobile App Development

PHP development

QA & Maintenance

Web Development

WordPress development





Email: info@21twelveinteractive.com

Phone No: +1 (347) 474-0020









Everything we do is founded in reliability, quality, and competence. Zendev is founded and ran by engineers with a deep understanding of IT, which allows for easier assessment and proposals for how we can help you with your IT-projects. Our experience also allows us to have rigorous recruitment testing, which ensures us that only the most competent individuals join our team.





ZenDev was founded in 2016 and is a rapidly growing company. With offices both in Gothenburg, Sweden and in Mostar, Bosnia Hercegovina.





Service Categories:





Custom Software Development

E-Commerce Development

Mobile App Development





Email: info@zendev.se

Phone No: +46 730631974









Slagkryssaren is a Mobile app company in Sweden for the developer. We understand the importance of taking care of our talented employees and to challenge them with new exciting projects.





We strongly believe in creating a good work environment where everyone feels comfortable and welcome.





Service Categories:





Android App Development

Architecture And Scaling

iOS App Development

Technical Expertise

Web Development





Email: info@slagkryssaren.com

Phone no: +46 (0)704 55 65 67









Harbour Front is a leading consulting company dedicated to developing mobile services and apps.

We work with mobile strategy, app development as well as mobile app management and support.





Here you can find project managers, iOS and Android developers as well as experienced specialists on mobile TV, streaming, cloud, and e-commerce.





Over the years, we have had the advantage of developing small and large solutions for our customers. We have worked with clients like.





Service Categories:





Application Management & Support

E-Commerce Development

Mobile App Development





Email: hello@harbourfront.se

Phone No: +46 8203338









We’ve been helping companies succeed online for over a decade. We’ve been working closely with startups, small businesses and large international corporations to design better websites, services and online products since 2004.





We create and develop brands, websites and web apps with delightful, intuitive user experiences and interactions which work beautifully across all devices





Service Categories:





Content Marketing

E-Commerce Development

Mobile App Development

Web Development





Email: info@stockholmsweden.se

Phone No: +46 84114252









Frontcell focuses on serving stability; from mobile apps and platforms to social services and experiences. Because we truly believe that everyone in this changing reality craves for something reliable to engage in.





We identify and develop possibilities in new digital media – making your customers feel committed and delighted.





Service Categories:





Android App Development

iOS App Development

Mobile App Development





Email: stockholm@frontcell.se

Phone No: +46 8410 41550









Aquro is providing a number of different solutions for app development including our unique Content Infrastructure, our App Platform, and tailored app development services. Our focus is to provide tools and services for app development.





Our portfolio holds our market leading app development platform Aquro Platform, our content infrastructure and content management system ContentOne and our app development consultant agency Aplexa.





Service Categories:





Content Management System

Cross Platform Development

Mobile App Development

Tailored App Development





Email: hello@content.one

Phone No: +46 (0)8124 506









Synavos as a visionary IT solutions provider aims for high market growth and promised results. We work proficiently to craft and create innovative solutions for our customers. We achieve it through hard work, diligence, dedication, value deliverance and efficacy.





We work hard to ensure that your business meets the desired goals in the most optimal manner. With a global footprint in web/ android / iOS app deployment and customer solution services, Synavos has emerged as a strikingly new force in IT industry in Sweden to take the business to new echelons of success.





Service Categories:





Mobile App Development

UX / UI Design

Web Development





Email: habib.nawaz@synavos.com

Phone No: +46 076 858 2264









Comstream’s is committed to being the ideal long-term partner for advanced web development needs. We provide our customers with dedicated software development teams including web developers, mobile app developers, graphic designers, and system administrators.





Since our foundation in 2010, we have grown to about 50 employees and we have technical sites in the three largest cities in Bulgaria.





Service Categories:





Complex Systems

Embedded Systems

Mobile Applications

Offshore Development Center

Web Design

Web Development





Email: info@comstream.se

Phone No: +46 767780962









Netzon AB is a company focused mainly to develop solutions for desktop and smartphones/tablets. For the system development and applications development for new media, we focus on our strengths: .Net, PHP, Linux, iOS, and Android.





Netzon AB works with an outsourcing team based in the Philippines with both Swedish and Philippines developers/project coordinators. Together with our clients/partners, we develop innovative and affordable applications.





Service Categories:





Custom Software Development

IT Managed Services

Mobile App Development





Email: info@netzon.se

Phone no: +46 702766702





The above list of top 10 trusted mobile app development companies in Sweden according to the reviews of the various search engines and customer and experience. The list can be changed as per various search process so it can be improved. If you feel I missed any company or details, let me know through comment so I can cover it in my next column.





