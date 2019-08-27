Top 10 PPC companies in India | Pay Per Click Agencies in India

PPC marketing is the most effective and efficient way of driving traffic to increase the visibility of the website in present Digital India. PPC stands for Pay-Per-Click. Here an advertiser pays a certain amount every time a visitor clicks on the ads. Most of the companies use PPC services in India as it is a proven digital marketing strategy to get fruitful results.





PPC agencies help companies to target and retarget their audience by creating ads and running campaigns to gain Return on Investment (ROI.) PPC agencies actively participate in the bid, content management, and daily monitoring to do required changes. PPC services also help companies to gain targeted leads.





Best PPC companies provide services such as competitor analysis, keyword research, automatic bid management, budget analysis, target regions and interests and campaign assessment to run campaigns.





Best PPC AGENCIES IN INDIA





Veiview Solutions





Veiview PPC agency implements campaigns based on the type of business, audience and fulfills the client's requirement. The company creates PPC advertisements to measure the performance and make the campaign successful to get the best results. The PPC agency helps the companies to grow exponentially and move ahead of the competitors.





VeiView Solutions located in Hyderabad specializes in running PPC campaigns. With Search engine marketing strategies, businesses can market their products & services to local, regional and national wide customers. This agency is not only successful in creating campaigns, tracking the audience but also in converting them into a promising customer.





With the help of veiview PPC services businesses can experience the growth of:

Ad creations

Landing page optimization

Account setup

Statistical analysis

Performance

Refinement

Lead generation





Contact: info@veiview.com or call on +91-966-6753336 | 040-67975511





EZ Rankings





EZ Rankings happens to be one of the pioneering, creative and most importantly client-friendly digital service providers in the market. Quite unlike our other contemporaries in this field, we work towards the satisfaction of our clients and delivering the highest quality standards. We take pride in our strong portfolio of highly gratified clientele, thus continually driving innovation across industry verticals.





The prime objective is to place our clients’ website high on the growth curve. And channelize every possible effort in providing them a competitive edge over their contemporaries in the market. The company is strengthening our knowledge-base and continually researching for brand new link-building and backlink strategies for our esteemed clientele. At EZ Rankings, have a crystal clear comprehension of the significance of transparent Search Engine Optimization approaches. Therefore, the chosen backlinks are always:

Reliable

Relevant

Keyword-specific

High-quality

Creatively and Innovatively created

Indexable





Customized according to clients specific requirements

As the most desired result, businesses will secure the highest position within the shortest time span





Contact: contactus@ezrankings.org or call on +91-956-0133711





SEO.com





SEO.com is an online marketing firm with more than 10 years of experience helping companies reach their financial and branding goals.





Over the years, the company has worked with Fortune 500s and brand-new startups. These companies may have an international presence or focus strictly on a local clientele, and can still deliver the results they need.





clients come from a broad variety of industries. The company has been privileged to work with many leading brands over the years including Dell, Mrs. Fields, Cookies, Hotels.com, H&R Block, ZAGG, AlphaGraphics, Cariloha Bamboo and many more.





The company helps ambitious businesses like yours generate more profits by building awareness, driving web traffic, connecting with customers, and growing overall sales.

Contact: contact@seo.com or call on 800-351-9081





Bruce Clay





Bruce Clay, Inc. has been a top search engine optimization company since 1996. BCI’s company history reflects many search marketing industry milestones. Through industry contributions such as authoring the 746-page Wiley book Search Engine Optimization All-In-One for Dummies (now in its third edition), the Search Engine Optimization Code of Ethics, Search Engine Relationship Chart®, and SEO training programs, we have promoted ethical Search Engine Optimization practices for more than two decades.





Today, Bruce Clay Inc. (BCI) has grown into a leading search marketing company providing Search Engine Optimization services and consulting pay-per-click (PPC) advertising management, content development, and social media marketing services.





Contact: +91-124-414-3291





iProspect India





At iProspect here, not only have specialists who understand different avenues of digital marketing but also know how to bring it all together. Keeping customers on the highest pedestal, we engage in a simple yet effective approach that helps us connect with patrons across every channel. The pivotal goal here is to grow and evolve businesses in a tangible manner.





Companies roots in Search Engine Marketing run deep and know space moves fast. Working closely with other channels, it develops the most cost-effective ways to help people find clients- always putting customers' needs first. Focusing on what matters to you most, it finds the right blend of granular, strategic and detailed approaches to help you achieve your goals through pay per click advertising.





Contact: press@iprospect.com or call on +91 8149343848





Webfx





WebFX is a full-service digital marketing agency, and we create custom strategies for each of our clients based on their needs and goals.

Companies team is made up of award-winning marketers, designers, and developers, and know what it takes to get real results online. The company also keeps the focus on the metrics that mean the most, like leads and revenue generated and know that hitting these goals is what moves businesses forward, and believe that our clients' success is the best measure of our own performance.

Through years of experience, they have also learned that while each channel has its own set of advantages, they all work best when strategically paired with other channels. That's why they offer full-service strategies to each of our clients and use a combination of digital channels to increase visibility, conversions, and revenue.





Contact:: info@webfx.com or call on 88.449.3239





IndeedSEO





IndeedSEO is an SEO company in India offers an innovative concept that can create a secure system where the selling service is not only the ultimate goal but to build, grow and maintain a long term relationship as well. Founded in 2014, it has vast years of experience in the Internet and Search Engine Marketing that makes our journey quite splendid. It provides the most advanced and effective internet marketing solution for several companies.





The growth curve as the Best Search Engine Optimization company in India continued to rise steeply over the years. The company thanks to a penchant for exceeding the expectations of clients. In relatively young history, it has been a key to the never-ending success stories of many internet businesses and successfully implemented projects.





Quality and overall performance are our primary concern. It focuses on creating a striking information architecture, attractive visual designs, engaging content, and greater interactivity.





Contact: info@indeedseo.com or call on 9878102900





Page Traffic





PageTraffic has been creating value for its clients for more than 11 years now with a team of 95 professionally trained SEO consultants to cater to around 400 campaigns on a month to month basis. The expert to project ratio is one of the highest in the industry. The company's goal is to deliver high-impact campaigns than work on endless projects.





Page traffic helps online businesses get better returns on their marketing expenditure, e-commerce sites sell more goods, local businesses dominate their geographic areas and corporate entities have a better brand reputation.





PPC services are one of the most sought after as well as competitively priced packages in the industry. From small companies and individual webmasters to large corporations, the company provides services that have been favored by a broad spectrum of clients.





Contact: sales@pagetraffic.in or call on +91-9212521444





Techmagnate





Techmagnate is India's top SEO Company, based in New Delhi, India. Established in 2006, we are a complete SEO company that consults and implements your entire digital marketing strategy. This includes everything from redesigning your website to Search Engine Optimization services, to Online Reputation Management to develop online applications to engage customers.





If you're here, you already know the power that SEO can have in turning your business around. For instance, 75% of Internet users have the intention of making a purchase when using search engines. And sometimes a glance is all it takes for a browser to become a buyer.





As a top SEO company India, Techmagnate comprises a team of dedicated professionals with more than a decade of experience. Companies team of experts is passionate about making your business grow by giving you top visibility on the search engine results pages.





Contact: enquiry@techmagnate.com or call on +91-9599224670





Lab Solutions





LAD Solutions is surrounded by experts in internet marketing services who will help bring quality traffic to your site by using the latest Pay-Per-Click Management & Search Engine Optimization Techniques.





The secret to success is their passion and adaptability to the rapid changes that occur as new technologies emerge. They stay in front of the changes and, in turn, our clients reap the benefits of our passion and experience and achieve the success they are looking for.





LAD Solutions is a certified Premier Google Partner in Los Angeles, offering affordable Pay Per Click Management services to businesses and organizations of all sizes. The companies passion is to ensure that clients ads are well optimized and properly managed to help them to increase sales or business leads





Contact:: contactus@ladsolutions.com or call on 888.523.2926