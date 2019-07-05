Top 5 Best Duplicate Photo Cleaners For Windows 10

Photos are beautiful memories, that’s why we store them safely. With time these images only get piled up, therefore to make sure they remain secure on our computers, we look for enough space. But this won’t be possible if we clutter our PC with duplicate images. Finding & removing duplicates images manually is a tedious and time-consuming task. Therefore, you need a dedicated Duplicate Photo Cleaner for Windows 10 that can save your time and effort sifting through thousands of images.





These Duplicate Photo Finder For Windows 10, comes with considerable features and tools that can help you sort your images and manage your photo gallery with utmost efficacy. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best bunch of Duplicate Photos Remover Software!









5 Best Duplicate Photo Cleaner For Windows 10

Here's a rundown to some of the most popular and useful Duplicate Photo Finder Tools in the market. Keep reading and find out which one suits your needs the most!









1. Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro

Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is a powerful photo management software that offers an abundance of useful features to get rid of duplicates and similar images in a few clicks. This duplicate finder is best-known for its fastest scanning engine that accurately results in identical & similar-looking images in a few seconds. The software has two comparison modes, which can further be customized based on Matching Level, Time Interval, Bitmap Size & GPS for best results.

Unlike other duplicate photo finder tools, Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro not only offers a neat & duplicate-free photo library but also optimize your Windows by clearing huge chunks of occupied space.





2. Awesome Duplicate Photo Finder

As your system piles up more & more duplicates, your storage space becomes a complete mess, reducing your precious disk space and making your computer super-slow. To overcome such issues, give a try using Awesome Duplicate Photo Finder, just like its name indicates, the software works efficiently to find and remove duplicate images. The duplicate remover tool is built in strong search mechanism that lets users scale thousands of images in one-go and result in all the exact images in the primary panel.

This program gives you the choice to directly run the program on your system without any installation. It supports all the popular images formats, including JPEG, BMP, GIF, and PNG.









3. VisiPics

VisiPics is a dedicated duplicate photo finder that comes with tons of picture matching options that goes beyond to detect both exact and similar looking images. No matter if you have hundreds of folders containing photos of the same subject, or identical images saved under different names, sizes or orientation. VisiPics can detect all for you. It has different filters: Strict Mode (To list all the identical images), Basic Mode (Lists all the similar & slightly different images) & Loose Mode (Lists images with a greater amount of differences) that returns results on the basis of your requirements.

The software is also loaded with tutorials to guide users about how this duplicate photo finder works. It also comes with Un-ignore feature to exclude folders from being scanned.





4. Duplicate Photo Cleaner

As the name indicates, Duplicate Photo Cleaner does its job fantastically to identify & clean duplicate images as well as photos of same pixels rotates/cropped/flipped/resized & edited images. The software supports more than 10 photo formats including PSD, JPG and PNG. To use this Duplicate photo cleaner for Windows 10, all you have to do is install & launch this on your PC > Click Scan button & sit back, let the software detects all the folders for exact and similar-looking images.

Once the photos are listed, you'll be prompted with Delete option, you can either select the images manually one-by-one or remove them altogether in a click.









5. Duplicate Files Fixer

Next on our list of Best Duplicate Photo Finder For Windows 10 is Duplicate Files Fixer by Systweak Software. In contrast to other Duplicate Photos Remover tools, this software comes with the capabilities to scan and remove photos, documents, music, videos, and other multimedia files. It comes with a super-fast scan engine and can detect all duplicate files and folders of all types on your system. The tool comes compatible with external storage devices as well, hence you can organize and make your external storage devices clutter and duplicate-free in no time.

Duplicate Files Fixer is super-easy to use. It has simple and interactive user-interface. Users also get the Selection Assistant feature that allows marking duplicate images based on several attributes; location, text pattern, size, and more so that you can get rid of them with ease.









Choose The Best Duplicate Photo Finder For Windows 10

So, these were some of our favorite Duplicate Photos Remover tools. Some of them bring some amazing features on the table, such as giving users the scope to not only delete duplicate photos but also other types of media files. However, they all are best in their own way!

So, you can download and try any of them to get rid of unwanted duplicates, similar-looking images, look-alike selfie pictures and more.




