



PHP is a popular open source, general purpose server-side scripting language, ideally suited for web development. It can be easily embedded into HTML. With PHP, developers can render WordPress websites richer and more functional, as this language is used to create custom themes and plugins, and a lot more. Dynamic websites, web portals and web applications can be created by leveraging this language. If you want to engage the services of a reliable and efficient software development company for PHP services, check out these Indian companies, which are among the best you can find:





1. IPIX Tech Services Pvt Ltd





IPIX Tech Services has been providing superior quality digital solutions to small and medium businesses in the Middle East, U.S, India, the Far East, and UK, for the past decade. With an elite team of 100+ skilled programmers, designers, analysts, and engineers, IPIX Tech Services is one of the most reliable PHP development service providers in India today. They have built and deployed PHP projects for businesses in healthcare, tourism, hospitality, education, finance, retail, fashion, and real estate industries, as well as government institutions.





IPIX offers web and mobile apps, web portals, websites, UI/UX design, and custom software development.They implement modern work methods like Agile and DevOps to build and deploy software products in the shortest possible time, and within budgets, with zero compromise on quality. They enjoy a high reputation in the industry for their scalable, flexible, cost-effective, and flawless digital solutions.





2. Blue Fountain Media





Blue Fountain Media is a reputed and popular provider of PHP development services in NewYork, USA. In the past 15 years, their team has grown to become a strong force that builds high quality software solutions for customers all over the world. With multiple delivery centers across the globe, they offer easy access and communication with clients. They offer custom software development, consulting, QA, web and mobile app development in PHP. They cater to a wide range of industries like Insurance, Retail & eCommerce, Sports teams, Musicians, Events, and so on.









3. Sparx IT Solutions





One of the leading providers of digital services in India, Sparx IT Solutions has earned a reputation for delivering high performing PHP web and mobile solutions to global businesses. They have an excellent team of developers and engineers with in-depth experience in crafting PHP solutions. Their engagement model enables customers to have the flexibility they want when it comes to software development. They cater to a wide range of industry verticals and have delivered solutions in IoT, BI and cloud strategy in addition to web and mobile apps.









4. Oxagile





Oxagile is a software development company in Newyork, USA which builds custom PHP Web and Mobile apps for their customers. They have extensive expertise in niche technology services, and have made a name for themselves in this arena. They are adept at helping startups and medium enterprises optimize mobile strategies, and provide end to end mobile solutions, from ideation to implementation. They also provide cross platform app development services and e-commerce development services. Their clientele includes businesses from the food and beverages industry, healthcare and fitness, logistics, and hospitality.









5. Iflexion





Iflexion is one of the leading PHP development company in USA. They specialize in providing solutions to complex web problems with effective PHP solutions. For the past two decades, the company has won several awards, especially for their work in AR/VR development. Their workforce comprises 300+ engineers, project managers, developers, designers and analysts, who ensure timely delivery of quality software products to their clients. They cater to an eclectic range of industries, and have served small, medium, and large businesses as well as multinational corporations.









We hope this list will help you to find the right PHP development company of your choice who can deliver you the best PHP web application which will take your business to new heights.



