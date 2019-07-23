Top 5 startup ideas for India

Are you thinking about starting a profitable small business? India is one of the best places for doing business. Not only is it the second biggest country in the world but also the largest English-speaking nation in the world. India wants to be an international arbitration hub. This translates into the fact that companies can resolve their disputes through arbitration, having a guarantee that the rules of the game will not change. You would be crazy not to want to do business here. Do you fancy yourself being your own boss, but do not have a business idea? Read on.





1. Internet infrastructure building company

India’s telecommunication infrastructure is the second largest in the world in terms of telephone users. Internet, which has become a basic necessity for the local population, made its debut in 1995 when VSNL launched its services. If more people had access to the World Wide Web, the economy would grow significantly. The investment in Internet infrastructure is on the rise and there is an urgent need for specialists. You should open an Internet infrastructure building company. You can build communication infrastructure for internal communications in rural parts of India. By extending the reach of broadband Internet connections from a few to a dozen you can make big money.

2. Mobile recharge shop

Generally speaking, mobile recharge businesses are considered very profitable. People prefer to go to the store to fill the balance. All you need to do to get started is to register as an agent or distributor with any business-to-business portal, such as Vodafone, Airtel, Jio, BSNL Mobile, etc. It is important to get recharge software which allows you to process transactions. The solution can be implemented right away and comes at a low cost. Your business should not be limited to mobile recharges. Include cable recharges, DHT recharges, or data card recharges.





3. Website design company

Do you want to contribute to India’s success in the area of web development and designing? If the answer is yes, think about starting a web design company. You can start with freelancing to becoming a business owner. Learn programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, jQuery, PHP, and so on. Choose the right location for the company. What you need is a place that can provide you peace and quiet. it is hard to get commercial space in these economic times. Consider working from home in the beginning. It will be easier to get your trade license. Promotion is paramount when launching the business. Start with social media platforms and afterward go for SEO. This will help you bring in many clients.





4. Sell your products

The Internet has transformed the way business is done in India. Consumers do not have to go to the store anymore to get what they need. Now, they go online, scroll through the selection of products, and purchase what they like. Starting an e-commerce business in India is a lot easier than setting up physical distribution, so it is an option you will want to consider. You can jump into the booming e-cigarette market. There are approximately 460 brands in the country and the vaping population is expected to grow in the following years. People are looking to buy best premium vape juice online and, if you give them what they want, you will win them over. As a new entrant in India’s vaping market, it will not be easy. However, be patient. You will have success as an online seller.





5. Peer to peer lending business

Just like you, individuals are searching for loans to start a new business. Or they may simply be interested in paying off their credit cards. Whatever the reason, people need money. This is where you can help. Make it easy for them to get money. You do not have to dig deep into your pockets to help these people out. All you have to do is bring together lenders and borrowers. Hire a lawyer to help you overcome the challenges associated with the complex securities and banking regulations. A legal professional will also help you draft loan agreements.