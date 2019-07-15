Top 5 Travel Tips for Entrepreneurs





Entrepreneurs, without a doubt, spend a lot of time outside the office. Likewise, many entrepreneurs, if you also spend a lot of time on the road, in the air or on the train – you might know how grueling business travel can be. From vendor and suppliers meeting to analyzing the customer base to attending conferences and events – entrepreneurs know that in order to succeed, they will have to travel.





While some meetings are local, there are others that requires traveling to International destinations. And when you are overloaded with work, you have many client presentations and all of them demand your attention at once – the stress is obvious. What if this stress can be dealt with by a professional travel company who can help you with e-Visa application process and other formalities with the least service cost.





Follow these tips to experience the best:





BE SMART & BOOK SMARTLY ONLINE – If you’re an entrepreneur, chances are you must be looking at the bottom line or something that does not burn a hole in your pocket. Is there any particular destination you often fly to? Especially if it’s a pricey fare, look for an agent who provides you with all such related services at an affordable price.





They help you with ticket booking, visa application, and other essential bookings. Let's say, If you are an Indian passport holder wishing to travel to Malaysia for a period no longer than 15 days, it is recommended to get in touch with a reliable agent who can help you with hassle free Malaysia visa application procedure. They charge standard processing fee together with few other charges.





AVOID HASSLES & CHECK-IN ADVANCE– Your seat in the flight is not confirmed until you check in. Infact, if you’re an entrepreneur, it is well understood that you might be occupied in so many tasks. And, you might forget to do the check-in well in advance. Also, the last minute change in aircraft can also affect your seat selection.





Therefore, ask the agent to do the advance check in for you. Ask him to double check your flight status and complete the check in procedure 24 hours in advance. Thereafter, you can reconfirm your seat selection or reserve your meals if the airline provides this service. Advance check-in also takes care of luggage transfers, thus making you tension free before you board the flight.





AVOID QUEUES & BOOK TAXI IN ADVANCE – After arrival on the airport, if you need to reach the meeting venue on time, don’t assume you can just hail a taxi or the driver will help you find the destination. Also, most of the time, the taxi queues are unpredictable and you could be left waiting for up to 45 minutes especially during holidays or vacations.





Therefore, it is recommended to use a professional car service to reserve your car booking in advance so that you don’t enter in trouble upon landing. Upon landing, the well-dressed professional chauffeur would be waiting for you to pick you up from the place you will select as the pick-up point and drop you at the designated venue.





DON’T OVERLOAD, PACK WHAT IS ESSENTIAL – As an entrepreneur, you’re traveling with a business purpose, to sign new pacts, to close more deals and so on. You’re traveling with an idea to grow more business, to know your targeted audience and analyze their needs and requirements. For this reason, there’s no use to overload yourself with too much “stuff”.





If it is possible for you to travel with nothing more than a single suitcase – this is the way to travel for business and official purpose. Checking of baggage is a waste of time as well as money. And, you carelessness might result in misplace somewhere along the way. Therefore, do your best and pack light but do not forget to carry the essentials.





DON’T CARRY HARD CASH, USE CARDS – The reason why it is recommended to use a business credit card is that there are many benefits associated with the same especially when it comes to travel. The benefits are as follows: it is efficient to use when making a purchase. Safety as you no more have to carry cash along with you.





Easily you can keep track of the expenses such as those associated with clients entertainment, lodging, traveling and fooding. On every penny you spent, you will earn reward points. This will help you save a lot for future travel. If you already have a business card, you’re all set. If you don’t and you know you will be traveling a lot, apply one keeping in mind what is best for you and your company.





Final Words





Regardless, you travel once a week or once a month or travel a few times in a year the above mentioned travel tips for entrepreneurs are really helpful. No matter your schedule, they will keep you on track while you’re away from the office and traveling the world.