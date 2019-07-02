1. iStudio Technologies

iStudio Technologies was founded by a small team of young and talented professionals. They are professionals and deliver their projects on time. With 11 years of industry experience, they have successfully delivered more than 1200+ projects to their customers.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2013 (Based on the domain registered date on Whois.com)

Company Services: Web Design and Development, Mobile App Development, E-commerce Web Development Company, Search Engine Optimization, CMS Development.

Office Locations: Chennai

Contact Number: 88072003902, 04443560128

Email id: info@istudiotech.in

Portfolio Link: https://www.istudiotech.in/portfolio-templates/

Popular Clients: SBAT, SAS Partners, Olympus Pharma, Skywalk

2. Ecphasis Infotech

Ecphasis Infotech has been in the industry for 7+ years. They have a dedicated team capable of creating innovative ideas and designs to their customers. They have successfully completed and delivered over 250 projects to their clients across the globe.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2011 (Based on the domain registered date on Whois.com)

Company Services: Web Design and Development, App development, Software development, Software Testing, Digital marketing.

Office Locations: Chennai

Popular Clients: Sky Self driven cars, SKV Infotech, Lookies Costumes, Tele-Link Automations.

3. eFosys

eFosys is one of the talented web design and development team based out of Chennai in India. They provide custom web solutions to businesses of all sizes. They provide quality support by understanding their needs rightly.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2010

Company Services: Web Design and Development, Web hosting, Web portals, Web security

Office Locations: Chennai

Popular Clients: Alphaa, Shopvaa, Esecurity Products









4. Yulanto Web Creations

Started in 2010, Yulanto has been offering customized web designing and development solutions to its customers. They have a team of experienced professionals who have in-depth technical knowledge on in the field. Their expertise lies in web design and development, logo design, and Social Media Marketing.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2010

Company Services: Web Design and Development, Search Engine Optimization,Digital marketing, Graphic design, Social Media Marketing.

Office Locations: Chennai

5 Websitica

At Websitica, they have a team of expert developers who can craft designs perfectly according to your requirements. The company was founded in 2016 and they offer services like Video Creations, Web Application Development, Graphic Designs, etc.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2016

Office Locations: Chennai

Popular Clients: SRS Mahal, Eswar Hospitals, Sophus Info, Venus Industries, Transglobal Africa Logistics





6. Dezvolta

Dezvolta is a leading web design company in Chennai and Auckland. It was founded in the year 2011 by Mr. Ananda Kannan S P. The company’s expertise lies in responsive website design, E-commerce Web Development, branding, SEO & PPC. Dezvolta stands out on top of Google search results and this has been possible because of their brand value and the sincere efforts they take in fulfilling the customer needs. They have helped over 500 businesses, small and large, to build a powerful online presence, attract more traffic, improve customer engagement and increase sales.

Company Size: 0 – 50

Founded In: 2011

Office Locations: Chennai and Auckland (NZ)

Popular Clients: Navin’s, Cosmo Floor, Asian Sealing Products, Millennia Network, Chamundi Structurals, Neopia Interiors, Creative Architects, Geneva Summit

7. Raga Designers

Raga designers are one of the big players in Chennai in the field of web design and development. The company was established way back in 2009 by an enthusiastic team of specialists whose goal is to build and deliver projects on time. They have over 2000 satisfied customers. With satisfaction as their key, they have managed to stand out from the rest.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2009

Company Services: Web Design and Development, E-commerce Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Portal Development, Domain Services

Office Locations: Chennai

Popular Clients: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, Aachy’s, Changing Careers, SlingShot

8. Hourglass IT

Hourglass IT is a team of top management professionals with experience in hospitality, construction, airline, banking and other industries. Founded in 2011, they have been enhancing their clientele by developing quality websites based on client needs. They have partnered with Ekavat, a UK based IT Services Company, to offer their services to international companies.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2011

Company Services: Web Design and Development, E-commerce Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Print design.

Office Locations: Chennai and West Sussex (UK)

Popular Clients: Driven UK, Bridge View Residency, Hotel Grand Treat, Veena Rubber Industries, Hotel Mahi’s Gateway





9. Creators Web India

Creators Web India is a prominent website development company in Chennai, India. Established in 2012, the company has been providing expert assistance to their customers and making them happy. With over 700+ projects delivered successfully to their customers worldwide, they are one of the experts in custom web design and development.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2012

Company Services: Web Design and Development, E-commerce Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Mobile App Development, Digital Marketing

Office Locations: Chennai

Popular Clients: Madras Meals, Sathyam Grand Resorts, ACE Tech Tools, Pooja Essentials, SGI Hair









10. Concern Infotech

Concern Infotech was founded in 2000 and from then they have been delivering custom web design and development projects. They are one of the successful IT companies that stepped into Big Data and Analytics. This company provides services like Web Design and Development, Logo Designing, and App Development.

Company Size: 0 - 50

Founded In: 2000

Company Services: Web Design and Development, Search Engine Optimization,Digital marketing, App development, Big data analytics.

Office Locations: Chennai

