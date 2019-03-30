Top AR/VR companies for Small Businesses & SMEs 2019





The twin technologies AR & VR are in high demand across industries today. However, investing in Virtual reality applications or an augmented reality app is a tough financial decision for SMEs and small business. This is why I’ve created this list of top AR/VR companies in 2019 suited to the budget and quality needs of such companies.

The revenue for AR/VR market in 2019 is expected to reach US $20.4 Billion in 2019, and climb up to a surprising figure of US $192 Billion by 2022, which is an almost 9x increase in revenue figures. (Source: Statista). These figures appropriately reflect the ongoing trends across industries, where businesses are upgrading their technology to enhance their processes, or to make them efficient.





Caption: Market size of AR/VR development in years 2016-2022 (Source: Statista)







AR & VR are two of the most crucial technologies that will define our future. While an augmented reality app lets users interact with digitally created objects around the real world through mobile devices, Virtual reality applications bring its users outside the real world into the digital realm through sophisticated hardware tech.





There are myriad applications with both AR/VR being implemented by companies today while scrambling to hire the most proficient AR/VR developers. However, if you’re a small business or an SME leader looking forward to implementing AR/VR across your business process, you’d need support from any of the best Augmented reality companies and VR companies out there.





Something more to read : Top 10 Software Outsourcing Companies in 2019





Why do Small Businesses & SMEs need AR/VR applications?





Every technology that has ever existed goes through different phases. In the first stage, technology is adopted by first movers- ones who successfully developed a use case before anyone else. The second phase comes when everyone starts using new technology while learning from the mistakes made by first movers.





This is the best phase to be in, and perhaps the phase where AR/VR development is at as of now. With the development of ARCore, ARKit and other platforms that facilitate AR/VR development, creating an augmented reality app or virtual reality applications are more efficient than ever.









At the same time, every business is looking for an opportunity to jump on this bandwagon. This is why its the perfect time for small businesses & SMEs to leverage the opportunity and create AR/VR applications before it becomes something that companies are forced to adapt to due to consumer/business demands.





To help you with the same, I’ve created a list of 10 best AR/VR companies providing the perfect balance of budget and quality for top notch AR/VR development services.





So why should you trust me? Well, I’ve worked in the software development industry as a technology consultant for 8+ years and have assisted clients with implementing digital transformation and achieving the best solutions for their development needs.





With that said, however, this list isn’t solely prepared on the basis of my experience. Here are a few other research parameters I’ve gone through before coming up with this list of the top AR/VR companies:





1. Rating of companies on Clutch and Goodfirms





2. Analyzing the company’s portfolio of AR/VR apps





3. Reviews of clients made on Clutch, Goodfirms





4. Contact made to company’s clients through email/message





5. Google Search and Keyword Analysis





Now that you know everything that I’ve gone through while making this list, it’s time to know what are the best AR/VR companies for outsourcing augmented reality app development or creating virtual reality applications as per your need.





Top 10 AR/VR companies in 2019 (for small businesses and SMEs)





PixelCrayons ValueCoders IntellectSoft RedAppleTech Gramercy Tech iMobDev Technologies Agile Infoways Quytech Intelivita Steam Roll East









Date Established: 2004

Minimum Project Size: $5,000+

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $12 per hour













What makes PixelCrayons one of the top AR/VR companies?





PixelCrayons is an IT Outsourcing, Consulting, Software & Web Development firm based in India. The company has an established presence in the subcontinent and employs 200+ proficient Full Stack Developers to develop and deliver augmented reality app and virtual reality applications, among other high-quality software solutions to its clients.





The company offers full-cycle AR/VR development with end-to-end support even for projects with a budget as low as $5,000, and at the lowest hourly rates amongst all companies on the list.





What makes PixelCrayons one of the most promising AR/VR companies on this list is its promise of 100% money-back guarantee on dissatisfaction- something valuable to small businesses & SMEs which invest on such technologies at a huge risk of losses.

















Date Established: 2004

Minimum Project Size: $5,000

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $10 per hour





What makes ValueCoders one of the top AR/VR Companies?





ValueCoders has more than 450 developers dedicated towards working on emerging technologies, which of course includes Augmented Reality.





The company has maintained an amazing 97% client retention rate for the past three years .





ValueCoders has completed over 10,000 projects in a span of 14 years since its establishment.

















Date Established: 2007

Minimum Project Size: $25,000

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $50 per hour





What makes IntellectSoft one of the best AR/VR companies?





IntellectSoft was one of the pioneers in exploring the potential of Augmented Reality, on which it started progress way back in 2015.





The company uses the KADO technology framework combined with Microsoft HoloLens for developing error-free AR/VR solutions.





IntellectSoft has 5 separate labs dedicated to software development technologies; which includes the division of Mixed Reality labs (for development of AR/VR).

















Date Established: 2010

Minimum Project Size: $5,000

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





What makes RedAppleTech one of the best AR/VR companies?





RedAppleTech provides one of the most cost-efficient Mobile AR app and VR game development services amongst other companies on this list.





The company has expanded rapidly since the past 3 years, establishing offices in locations of Sweden and the USA.





The company seems to be gradually shifting towards developing apps for the gaming market, which is evident by its portfolio.













Date Established: 2003

Minimum Project Size: $10,000

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $100 per hour





What makes Gramercy Tech one of the best AR/VR companies?





Gramercy tech has successfully developed AR apps which use location to let users see and identify digital objects projected in the real world, just like how the once popular app Pokemon Go lets users do.





It is one of the best and oldest AR/VR companies on this list and employs a roster of 35+ expert creators, designers, and programmers.





Based in New York, USA, Gramercy Tech has a number of high profile clients and projects, which make it somewhat expensive on the budget compared to other companies in this list.





Other Story : Top Machine learning Application Helping Business Grow

















Date Established: 2010

Minimum Project Size: $10,000

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





What makes QuyTech one of the top AR/VR companies?





While it started as a mobile app development company, QuyTech has gradually catapulted itself towards becoming one of the best AR/VR companies for small businesses.

The core advantage of QuyTech is its expertise in delivering industry-oriented AR/VR solutions for its clients.

Over the years, the company has delivered AR/VR apps to clients across the industries of Retail, Architecture, Manufacturing, Real Estate, eCommerce, Publication among many others.

















Date Established: 2009

Minimum Project Size: Undisclosed

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour









What makes iMobDev Tech one of the best AR/VR Companies?





The company has deployed 400+ mobile apps across digital marketplaces to date.





Based in Gujarat, India, iMobDev Tech has 120+ experts across the board working on delivering development projects to its clients.





The company has expertise in developing both mobile apps and games for AR/VR devices.













Date Established: 2006

Minimum Project Size: $5,000+

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





What makes Agile Infoways one of the best AR/VR companies?





Agile Infoways is a mobile app development company based in India, having its offices spread across the US as well. The company covers the full gamut of web & mobile app development services.





Agile Infoways employs over 200 skilled engineers who have successfully completed 2,000+ projects.





The companies diverse portfolio includes projects done for everyone- from small-scale startups to huge enterprises.













Date Established: 2014

Minimum Project Size: $10,000+

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





What makes Intelivita one of the best AR/VR Companies?





Intellivita is a UK-based software development company expert in developing AR & VR apps for mobile devices and VR headsets.





The company has successfully completed 100+ app projects at a 90% client satisfaction rate.





Its team of 25+ experts ensures that every project is delivered timely with the highest levels of quality and performance.













Date Established: 2015

Minimum Project Size: $1,000+

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





What makes Steam Roll East one of the best AR/VR Companies?





Steam Roll East specializes in AR/VR app development, and in fact, is the only company in this list with a core specialization in the twin technologies.

The company has its offices in India and the US and provides customized design & development solutions to clients in the UK, US, and Europe.

One of the best things about Steam Roll East is its modest budget requirement of $1,000, the lowest on this list.





Conclusion





These were 10 of the best AR/VR companies which would perfectly fit the budgets and quality expectations of small businesses and SMEs with regard to the development of augmented reality app and virtual reality applications.





As I mentioned at the start, these two technologies are crucial to the future of many industries, and in times ahead; will change the way people gain learn, entertain themselves and perceive the surroundings around them. I hope this list of top AR/VR companies will help you find a business partner best suited to your requirements.



