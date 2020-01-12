Top 15 AR/VR Development Companies in the India & USA | 2020

With the advancement of technology, the importance of app is getting increased day by day. People have started using techniques that include things like IoT, chatbots, AI/ML and many such things in their daily lives.





And when it comes to AR and VR development, it is more than just mobile apps. As per research done by statsica around 426 billion USD mobile app revenue was marked worldwide in the year 2019. Here is when the essence of more technological development knocks on the door. Yes! I'm talking about AR and VR





Choosing the right one is always a task. Here are some of the parameters you need to understand.





Google rating of the organization.

The review of the firm on goodfirms, clutch and Glassdoor

Total number of successful projects

Communication with the client

Technical expertise on the project that is being assigned





Thus, to help you build that futuristic app, we have sorted out a list of the best virtual reality development companies in India and USA.

1. Xicom Technologies (top leading AR/VR company in India & USA)

Pricing: $25-49/hr

Location: US and India

Employees: 300+

Founded: 2002





Xicom is categorized as one of the leading and best AR/VR development services in India and the USA. The organization tends to build an innovative business app that used to revolutionize AR and VR technology. They tend to provide virtual and augmented touch to the reality that tends to enhance all the capabilities of the human. Not only this, but the organization tends to allow the developers to engage with the users in a more personal and exciting level. Thus, it won’t be wrong when we say that this organization is the best among the slot.





2. NEXT/NOW (Providing Best AR/VR services in India and Abroad)

Pricing: $90-99/hr

Location: US

Employees: 150+

Founded: 2011





An organization that is known for creating a digital brand experience for physical space and places, NEXT/NOW is one of the most sorts after leaders in virtual reality. Not only this but the organization provides the user with facilities like augmented reality, projection mapping, Kinect and the ability to multi-touch interactive installation. This agency tends to produce world-class digital and physical experiences. The professional team tends to hail from diverse discipline. Yes! It is one of the best augmented reality development company in india





3. ZCO Corporation (Granting Best Augmented Reality Services in India)

Pricing: $90-100/hr

Location: US and India

Employees: 999+

Founded: 1989





Zco Corporation has distinguished itself has one of the best AR/VR development companies in India and US. They provide their users with a continually innovative AR and VR projects with software that is modern and technologically available. They are in house art team tends to construct excellent augmented reality games for their clients. No matter if you are an enterprise client that is seeking to leverage augmented reality or an entrepreneur with a cutting edge project, the team would fulfil your wishes according to your needs.





4.The intellify (Presenting Best Virtual Reality Development Services in India)

Pricing: $75-99/hr

Location: USA and India

Employees: 150+

Founded: 2018





With some of the most sophisticated technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality, this organization is one of the best AR/VR companies in India and the USA. The organization wishes to construct and deliver products that tend to challenge the boundaries. With just two years of experience in this industry, the organization has made a mark for itself in the market. They have completed and closed 85 projects and have no plans to stop.





5. Mobcoder (Best Virtual Reality Development Company in India)

Pricing: $80-99/hr

Location: USA

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2014





The main plan of this company is to provide excellence to the customers through technological inventions and development. Considered as a top AR/VR company in the USA, mobcoder is one of its kind. Be it AR or VR technological development or even app development for that matter; this organization tends to provide with outcomes that are met with customers expectations and requirements. The organization only hire experts and professionals that are adequate in their work.





6. Quy Technology (Leading Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality Services in India)

Pricing: $90-99/hr

Location: India, USA and UK

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2010





This is the organization that has extensive experience in consulting and developing various immersive and mobility solutions. These solutions are not only being used by several customers globally across multiple industries, but it is also providing services on mobile app development, AR, VR, AI and chatbots. Known for providing best AR/VR services in India and aboard, Quy Technologies is what you would want for your next AR and VR development project.





7. Fluper (Providing with Best Virtual Reality Services in India)

Pricing: $99-119/hr

Location: India, USA and UK

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2013





If you are looking to construct a next-gen virtual reality game development service, then fluper is the organization for you. The organization is here to provide its customer with an adequate solution. With a talented team of AR and VR specialist and game developers, the organization offers virtual reality solution that no other organization can offer. Known to be a leading Augmented reality/ Virtual reality companies in India and across the globe, Fluper is a highly dedicated environment firm.





8.Techugo (Granting with Best Augmented Reality Services in India)

Pricing: $70-99/hr

Location: India, USA and UK

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2015





The organization tends to understand that what a business should look like for virtual reality app development which tends to enhance the identity and support of revenue goals. Thus, the integration of VR development and augmented reality helps the business to get scaled and have an advanced technology to get business, and that is what the organization provides the user with. The in house team of this organization tends to be an expert in their task, and thus, it makes it one of the best virtual reality companies in India and abroad.





9.The NineHertz ( According Best Augmented Reality Services in India)

Pricing: $79-89/hr

Location: India, USA, Australia

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2015





Considered as one of the best-augmented reality companies in India and abroad, NineHertz tends to put all the imagination into reality with the help of world-class app development service. The organization tends to focus on long term vision plan by applying valuable principles that tend to contribute towards bringing adequate changes in the market boundaries. The brand promises to have innovative ideas and technologies for their clients that highlights business graph in no time. The experts tend to marks their business knowledge in every stance.





10. JPLoft Solution (Presenting with Best AR/VR Services in India and USA)

Pricing: $80-99/hr

Location: India, USA, Australia

Employees: 150+

Founded: 2015





As one of the best virtual reality company in India and aboard the organization offers customized VR and AR development solutions that are not only exceptionally good but are thoroughly revised by experts and professionals. Known to be one of the highest-rated VR/AR development companies, JPLoft solutions offer a design that is exceptionally good. The organization consists of highly specialized experts that skilled VR app developers in the industry.





11.Space-O technologies (Best Virtual Reality Company in India)

Pricing: $70-89/hr

Location: India, USA and Canada

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2010





One of the best-augmented reality company in India, Space-O technologies provide facilities that include things like mobile app advancement, software evolution, Internet of Things (IoT) and AR/VR app development. The organization offers its clients with AR libraries and facilities that tend to simplify the development process. The developers that this form has already created various augmented reality app development success that has made the company the best in its work.





12.Hedgehog Lab (Giving Best Augmented Reality Services in India)

Pricing: $100-149/hr

Location: India, USA and London

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2007





Hedgehog is the global product consultancy that focuses entirely on the brand they are servicing and the goals that they desire to achieve. Considered as one of the best virtual reality services in India and abroad, Hedgehog lab builds outstanding software solutions for the brands over a decade now. There in house team is full of experts and professionals that tend to provide some of the best AR and VR solutions to the company they are serving.





13.Credencys Solutions (Handling Best AR/VR Development Services in India)

Pricing: $99-120/hr

Location: USA and India

Employees: 150+

Founded: 2008





Credencys solutions is an active full stage development company that manages to present the user with remarkable and best augmented reality services in india

and abroad. The organization is known to be the best-augmented reality settings in India and all across the globe. With a team of 150+ skilled technology experts, Credencys constructs competitive business solutions using the latest technology and services. Credencys has driven tremendous ROI for US clients by assisting them in acquiring and retaining more customers, growing operations, lower costs, and outperform opponents.





14. HorizonCore Infosoft (Top AR/VR Company in India and the USA)

Pricing: $90-99/hr

Location: India and USA

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2008





One of the leading Augmented reality/ Virtual reality services in India and abroad, HorizonCore Infosoft is one of the most profound companies that provide with a development process that is according to the customers' expectations and needs.

Yes, it is an offshore outsourcing company providing Software, Web and Mobile Application Development along with IT services, consulting and business solutions to all kind of businesses starting from small and medium-sized company to the enterprises.





15.Webclues Global (Best Augmented Reality Company in India)

Pricing: $100-120/hr

Location: India, USA, Canada and UK

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2014





The organization is known for best augmented reality development companies in India and abroad that have been implementing IT services in various countries from the last 5+ years. It tends to offer professional assistance such as App Development, Website Development, E-Commerce advancement and UI/UX Design. With over 5+ years of expertise in the application and website development services, WebClues Global has become a one-stop resolution provider enabling small to large enterprises to achieve their business purposes. With offices in USA, UK, Canada, and Development Center in India, WebClues Global allows enough, Cost-effective and qualitative answers

In the Nutshell

As an organization grows there are chances that similar AR and VR systems or operations are utilized to function smoothly in the starting might not be compatible. Investing in best virtual reality development company in india and abroad work on the backend of the business.





Hiring a VR/AR company is a beneficial investment and although the process can be tedious, this list would help you to sort out the best among the crowd.