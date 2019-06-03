Top Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality Companies In 2018-19

For any startup or small business, starting with the modern and trending technologies is the key to their success. And, AR/VR are two most effective technologies these days that will surely define the future.





An AR app allows its users to interact with digitally created objects throughout the real world through smart phones. On the other hand, virtual reality applications take their users out of the real world into the digital world through other sophisticated hardware technologies.









According to Statista, it is expected that revenues for the AR / VR market in 2019 will reach US $ 20.4 billion in 2019, reaching a surprising figure of US $ 192 billion for 2022, representing an increase of almost 9x in the income figures.





So, if you are a small business or SME leader and want to grow by implementing AR/VR across your business process, then it is the right time to hire AR/VR developers from best Augmented reality/ Virtual reality companies and get best support from them.





Below you can find the handpicked list of top Augmented reality/ Virtual reality companies for your startup or small business. This list is prepared using various research parameters viz. company's portfolio, reviews of the clients, google search, ratings from firms like Clutch and Goodfirms etc. That's how I come up with this fine list of best AR/VR development companies.









1) Mutual Mobile (One of the best AR / VR companies in 2018-19)









Mutual Mobile brings digital experiences to life through an integrated approach to design and technology. Developer, product creator, service provider, design studio, emerging technology consultancy, strategic innovation partner: different types of animals.





Each skill and talent in your collective brain is integrated into your work: uniting the physical and digital worlds to create business solutions and user experiences that change the way people live, work and play, every day.





When products and solutions are at their best, they conduct basic human behaviors to become defined business objectives, in the simplest way and also provide the best virtual reality application development services in India.









2) ValueCoders (One of the top AR / VR companies in India)





ValueCoders is one of the leading Augmented reality/ Virtual reality companies with ISO and CMMI Level 3 certification. It is the most preferred software development company in India to hire dedicated full-stack web developers. It was established in 2004 and has been offering incredible web and mobile development services around the world. It has more than 2,500 satisfied and happy customers with a score of 96 out of 100 for the customer retention rate.









3) Quytech (One of the best virtual reality companies in 2018-19)





Quytech is one of the best virtual reality companies in India, which has extensive experience in consulting and development of various Immersion and Mobility solutions, which are recognized by several clients around the world.





They have built applications for vr companies and startups. They provide end-to-end services that include conceptualization, design, development, testing and maintenance.





They work with several industries, including e-commerce, medical care, training and development, retail sales, real estate, entertainment, education, manufacturing, FMCG and many more.









4) Hedgehog lab (The best augmented reality company in India)









Hedgehog lab is one of the best augmented reality companies in India that specializes in multiplatform software and connected device innovation and also provides augmented reality application development services. They design, design, develop and market digital applications and solutions for telephones, tablets, televisions, kiosks and other post-PC devices.





They help brands and vr companies prepare for a future dominated by post-PC technologies. They specialize in working with their clients in Innovation and R&D in mobile and emerging platforms.





With offices in London, Boston, Newcastle Upon Tyne and India, hedgehog lab has a team that is growing rapidly by focusing on providing excellent experiences and post-PC campaigns for clients throughout the UK and abroad.





5) IndiaNIC Infotech Limited( the best Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality company in India)

















With a talented team of more than 400 engineers, project managers and leaders, they stand out for providing first-class award-winning solutions and the best virtual reality application development services in India. Seeing passionate customers for their idea thrills them. They are always looking for new ways to provide solutions and create a better product.





They tend to rely more on function on form. They believe in simplicity and focus. They know the fine differentiation between the visually attractive and functional design. They help you create niche experiences for Web and mobile through the design of Information Architecture, Wireframes, Prototypes and Visual Design, development of AR / VR. Therefore, you can hire the best vr developers in India from this company.





6) Hyperlink InfoSystem (one of the top AR/ VR companies in India)

















Established in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem, with its team of dedicated and trained professionals, has been able to create dynamic and profitable solutions for its clients located throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and other parts of the world. They believe in providing the best augmented reality development services in India without compromising on time or quality.





It is believed that Hyperlink Infosystem is one of the best augmented reality companies in India. The professional company is closely structured in such a way that it offers more affordable results and solutions for use in a variety of businesses, encountering problems in the information and technology sector.





7) Chetu, Inc. (The top AR/VR company in 2018-19)













Chetu is a custom software development company that provides services to start-ups, SMEs and Fortune 500 worldwide. They provide dedicated developers who focus on delivering results that improve their clients' business and expand their capabilities. You can hire the best developers for your AR / VR development projects.





Its specialized VR developers in India and their personalized services ensure a seamless application and software development experience, adding value throughout the process and exceeding expectations.





They are with you from the concept to the code, providing a personalized service and global support to your initiatives. They are providing the best augmented reality application development services in India.





8) Plutomen Technologies Private Limited (the best AR/VR company in 2018-19)













Plutomen is a facilitator of the transformation through technology and innovation, but it would be an underestimation to imply that the role of the company ends there. Plutomen is a transformer, a partner that is as deeply involved in the success of initiatives as the clients themselves.





Plutomen, a young and thin startup, also employs some of the most experienced resources in fields such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mobility Solutions. They are providing the best AR development services in India to their clients since their establishment.





Plutomen has been able to revert projects with fuzzy or uncertain requirements, something with which even the most established virtual reality companies have a problem.





9) SteamRoll East (One of the top virtual reality/ augmented reality companies )













SteamRoll East is a creative technology company that produces next-generation digital and product improvement experiences for the most innovative brands, institutions and people.





In SteamRoll East, they provide personalized AR | VR | 360 degree development solutions and MR for a wide range of applications in the entertainment, health, real estate, education, technology and military sectors. Hire the best developers of virtual reality applications in India from this company.





SteamRoll East uses Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, mapping of projection, development of specialized applications, facial tracking, gesture and movement interactivity, innovative visualization concepts, GPS, IPS and innovative technology to create unforgettable moments of connection between people and organizations





10) Intellify (The best virtual reality company in India)













With over 15 years of consulting experience, they know what it takes to design an impactful digital product and provide the best virtual reality application development services in India. They are a group of Consultants and Geeks that provide software services to a diversified clientele of individuals, emerging virtual reality companies and augmented reality companies, and thrive to build first class digital products.





They build software that helps meet the demands of your business and succeed in the long term. Transform and scale your business through services such as web application development, development of AR / VR solutions.





Conclusion:





These were 10 of the best Virtual reality/ Augmented reality companies that would perfectly adapt to the budgets and quality expectations of small businesses and SMEs in relation to the development of augmented reality applications and virtual reality applications.





As I mentioned at first in this blog, these two technologies are crucial for the future of many industries, and in the future; It will change the way people learn, entertain themselves and perceive the environment that surrounds them. I hope this list of leading Virtual reality/ Augmented reality companies will help you find the business partner that best suits your needs.





So, feel free to express your opinions in the comments and suggest to the companies that they think they should be included in this list.



















































