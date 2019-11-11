Top 5 Female Entrepreneurs Who Give Us Serious Life Goals

'Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.'

-Hilary Clinton

Four of every ten businesses in the United States are owned by women. The female-led businesses generate approximately $3.1 trillion revenue every year and you know that's a lot! From fighting ceaselessly for equal rights and wages to starting our own business, we have come a long way, amidst a crowd of chauvinists. This blog is a shout-out for all those women who fought against all the odds to build their own business. This blog is an inspiration to the women who want to redefine power and break old gender stereotypes.





This list of the top 5 female entrepreneurs broke away from the cubicle confinement and entered the free world of entrepreneurship. Their journey wasn't easy, I bet, but it's worth sharing.





1. Ayah Bdeir

Ayah is the founder and CEO at littleBits, a learning source for kids. littleBits help students learn creativity and invention through play. The skills taught on this platform, help the kids work their way through inventive toys and gain unique skills. Ayah believes engineering is fun and she came up with the idea of littleBits to prove his belief to the world. She wanted to remove all barriers between people and engineering skills, and inspire students with a lot of assignment help . She achieved her goal through littleBits.





2. Chrystal Rose





Chrystal Rose is the founder of Rebellia Clothing , which is an online clothing store. Her line of fashion includes gym clothes, jeans, T-shirts, work-wear and many more, specifically designed for active women. Chrystal is a fitness freak and that is how she came up with the idea of a clothing boutique for women, who undergo change in their bodies, with time. At Rebellia Clothing, you don't have to choose between being stylish and having muscles. You can have both.





3. Tara Gentile

Tara is one of the most successful business instructors at CreativeLive . From selling her services, packaging them into digital products to taking care of her client's needs, she has got everything covered. Tara started with a little niche website, after her daughter was born. She worked on and also bought an existing blog business and that is how her journey of entrepreneurship began.





4. Sophia Amoruso





Sophia founded Nasty Gal , an eBay store in 2006. Her vintage clothing line quickly became the 'Fastest Growing Retailer' in 2012 and transformed the business into a multi-million dollar empire. Now she has stepped out of her role as the CEO of Nasty Gals and is the executive chairman of the same. She focuses primarily on the brand marketing and creative aspects of the business.





5. Ariana Huffington





Can you guess the niche she started her entrepreneurship in? Well, she is the founder of The Huffington Post . She sold the company to AOL for $315 million. But, even today, Ariana remains a crucial part of the daily operation of the company. She is not restricted to The Huffington Post only. She is also an accomplished author of the book Thrive: The Third Metric to Success.





I intended to encourage all the women out there, to break old norms and follow your passion. Contribute to the world, through your deeds. You can't achieve success overnight. You need time, resources and most importantly, self-trust. If these women can do it, why can't you?



