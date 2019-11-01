Top Mobile App Development Frameworks in 2019

New technologies, frameworks, and other mobile app development tools appear very often. It may be a quite daunting task to choose the most suitable solution among available ones even for an experienced developer.





Mobile App Development Frameworks 2019





Most frameworks are designed for cross-platform mobile app development. This approach is very convenient in case the future product does not involve many specific details peculiar to a certain platform, and the product UI and functionality are similar.

The key reasons for using frameworks in mobile app development are the simplification of many typical tasks and the acceleration of the product development process. We have compiled a list of the most popular frameworks for you to pay attention to.

Xamarin is a cross-platform mobile app development framework launched way back in 2011 by the company Xamarin. It was later acquired by Microsoft in 2013. Since then, Microsoft integrated Xamarin into its Visual Studio development interface. Xamarin uses the C# language as a base for app development and contains the underlying platform SDKs for both Android & iOS.

The advantages of using the Xamarin framework for mobile app development are as follows:

Within the development process, a single code is created. Most part of it can be used for several platforms. It is only necessary to develop the UI for each separate platform.

Xamarin provides direct access to the native API of any platform;

The .NET platform and the C# programming language are used to develop apps.

The framework contains cross-platform development tools (Xamarin.Forms, XAML) and allows using tools specific to each separate OS.

Xamarin contains many plugins expanding development capabilities;

The framework is supplied with a complete package of development tools.

It has good documentation and a large community.

React Native is a cross-platform mobile app development framework based on the React library supported by Facebook. React Native uses the same fundamental UI blocks used in Android and iOS apps. So an app built with React Native App would be way better than just a hybrid app or a mobile web app. Apps built using React Native uses a JavaScript codebase, but closely resemble native apps built with Swift (for iOS) and Java/Kotlin (for Android).

The advantages of using the React Native framework for app development are as follows:

High-level flexibility and responsiveness.

A unified system of tools used regardless of the platform.

Data biding from large to small. This means a stream of data where child elements cannot affect parent data.

React advantages, such as high performance and virtual DOM, are applied to React Native as well.

Ease of combining with the native mobile app development code components.

Migration among versions is commonly very simple. Besides, Facebook provides “code mods” to automate most part of this process

Mobile App Development. Flutter. Flutter is Google’s mobile UI framework for crafting high-quality native interfaces on iPhone app and Android app in record time. Flutter works with existing code, is used by developers and organizations around the world, and is free and open source.

The advantages of using the Flutter framework for app development are as follows:

Viability and active mobile app development.

The most important libraries are currently available and new ones are constantly emerging.

The interface is easily divided into separate modules.

Due to pixel perfect rendering, testing and platform-specific bug elimination and layout nuances improvement will be much faster.

Own graphics engine (there is no need to make an interface for Android and iOS separately).

Everything is represented with widgets, including a layout structure, app class, etc. UI development is carried out using different parts just as assembling a construction kit.





We hope our article will help you choose the optimal mobile app development framework.