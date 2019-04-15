EDITIONS
Top Software Testing Companies in 2019

List of the best software testing companies. How to choose proven software testing provider

Dereck Brenson
15th Apr 2019
When you develop any software, such as mobile application, website or web application - testing plays an important role. As you know, it is impossible to find all bugs during testing period. But still, you need to provide your product to consumer with fewer of them.

There are companies that provide software testing and quality assurance services including:

  • Manual Testing Services for web and mobile applications;
  • Automated Testing Services for web and mobile applications;
  • Performance, Load, Stress testing services;
  • etc.

In order to be confident in the quality of your product, you need select a professional and proven outsourcing service provider and this is clearly not easy.

Before you make your choice, you need to know some tips how to choose the best software testing company, several of them are:

  • Do not underestimate importance of software testing;
  • Check what approaches company take;
  • Ask whether company use the most effective testing methods;
  • Involve outsourcing testing company in work at the beginning of software development;
  • Work with the most flexible company;
  • Pay attention to teams with solid technical skills;
  • Make sure engineers can state requirements clearly.

How to choose

There are many sites, that provides listings of the top software testing companies with real reviews, two best proven of them are clutch.co and goodfirms.co

There are very difficult to post fake reviews on this platforms. At Clutch before they approve your client's review - they call and take interview over phone, they are interested in all aspects of cooperation with your company.

What to do in this case? How to choose the best software testing company service provider?

For the first step, you should to read this article and make queries to several companies and teams.

After that, talk more closely with managers and engineers, make some questions and then decide on which company to prefer.

Based on above information, I decided to do the list of top software testing companies with good reviews.

List of Top Software Testing Companies


QArea


  • Founded: 2001
  • Location: US, Malta (HQ), R&D Offices in Ukraine
  • Employees: 200+
  • Software Testing Services: Manual and Automated Testing
  • Major Clients: Huffington Post, Dashlane, Allwomenstalk, Tunein, SkyHook, Distractify, Avaaz, Beakun, RebelMouse, Perx.

DeviQA


  • Founded: 2010
  • Location: US (HQ), R&D in Ukraine
  • Employees: 200+
  • Software Testing Services: Automated Testing, Mobile Testing, Web Testing, Performance Testing, Mobile Automation Testing, Dedicated QA Team, Software Testing Consultancy, QA Outsourcing
  • Major Clients: MimeCast, BiznessApps, Sprinklr, WeHeartIt, SoftNas, UBTteam, Connexient, SimplePractise, TechSee

A1QA


  • Founded: 2002
  • Location: US (HQ), offices in the UK, Netherlands and Eastern Europe
  • Employees: 700+
  • Software Testing Services: functional, performance, security, compatibility, usability and localization testing for mobile and web applications
  • Major Clients: Adidas, Kaspersky Lab, Expedia, Qiwi, Telekom Austria Group


Abstracta Inc.


  • Founded: 2008
  • Location: US (HQ), offices in the UK, Uruguay
  • Employees: 50-249
  • Software Testing Services: testing consulting, testing services, nearshore testing
  • Major Clients: BBVA, Benefit Cosmetics, Hearthflow, Shutterfly, Santander, PedidosYa, BlazeMeter, Verifone, PayGroup, Moove-It, Agesic, CPG Soft


BugRaptors


  • Founded: 2016
  • Location: India
  • Employees: 250-999
  • Software Testing Services: Standardized QA Services, Automation Testing Services, Specialized QA Services, Test Consultation Services
  • Major Clients: FDI, Mammoth Surveillance, Enigma Digital Ltd., Maplarge, KEY App Transportations, 2ToLead, Clubbable, Allego, TEDS, SHAGGRA Group


Cigniti


  • Founded: 2004
  • Location: US, India, Canada, US, South Africa, Australia
  • Employees: 250-999
  • Software Testing Services: Quality Assurance, Quality Engineering, Digital Assurance, Next Generation Testing
  • Major Clients: Wales&West Utilities, Subway, Southwest, Snapdeal, Ryanair, MaxLife Insurance, IndiGO, HP, Hertz, GlaxoSmithKline, Cipla


QA Madness


  • Founded: 2008
  • Location: Lithuania, Ukraine
  • Employees: 50-249
  • Software Testing Services: Manual Testing, Automated Testing, Web Application Testing, Mobile Application Testing, Wearable Testing, Desktop App Testing, Testing Documentation, QA audit & consulting
  • Major Clients: Above The Fray Design Inc., Envision Group, DevPocket, Elegentos, MediaC, Wezz E-Commerce


QA Mentor


  • Founded: 2010
  • Location: US
  • Employees: 50-249+
  • Software Testing Services: Core QA Services, Unique QA Services, On-Demand QA Services, Strategic QA Services, Automation QA Services, BPM Services
  • Major Clients: HSBC, Citi, AFEX, Solbright, ShoCase, Supplified, ZYTO, BWell, PCG Education, Game Cloud, Legacy Shield


QASource


  • Founded: 2002
  • Location: US
  • Employees: 250-999
  • Software Testing Services: Automation Testing, Manual Testing, API Testing, Mobile QA, Security Testing, Performance Testing, QA Analysis
  • Major Clients: IBM, Looksmart, Luxotica, NewCars.com, Oracle, Target


QATestLab


  • Founded: 2005
  • Location: Ukraine
  • Employees: 50-249
  • Software Testing Services: Manual Testing, Test Automation
  • Major Clients: Bosch, Shell, G5 Games, Raven Developers, QARDIO, Playrix, Blazemeter


QAWerk


  • Founded: 2015
  • Location: Ukraine
  • Employees: 50-249
  • Software Testing Services: Web Application Testing Services, Mobile App Testing Services, iOS App Testing, Android App Testing, Desktop Application Testing Services, Game Testing Services, Documentation and Technical Writing, Offshore Quality Assurance Team
  • Major Clients: Hosting.com, ClearDtat, Cygnet Cloud, MarketOne, Elsewhen, Unfold


QualiTest


  • Founded: 2015
  • Location: US, UK, Ireland, Romania, Ukraine, Israel, Turkey, India
  • Employees: 250-999
  • Software Testing Services: All Testing Services

QualityLogic


  • Founded: 1986
  • Location: US
  • Employees: 50-249
  • Software Testing Services: Functional Testing, Interoperability Testing, Usability Testing, Accessibility Testing, Test Automation Services, Regression Testing, QA Test Tools, Exploratory Testing, Load & Performance Testing, Agile QA, Test & Technology Training
  • Major Clients: Fortune 100 Media Company, Fortune 500 Biotech Pharmaceuticals Company, Leading Social Relationship Company


TestArmy


  • Founded: 2010
  • Location: US
  • Employees: 50-249
  • Software Testing Services: QA Consulting, Security Testing, Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Test Automation
  • Major Clients: Samsung, Philips, Credit Agricole


Reference: Medium.com

Authors
Dereck Brenson

Research analyst.

Co-author https://medium.com/@andy_dassan/top-software-testing-companies-in-2019-c418b24f69d0

Authors

