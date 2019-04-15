Top Software Testing Companies in 2019

When you develop any software, such as mobile application, website or web application - testing plays an important role. As you know, it is impossible to find all bugs during testing period. But still, you need to provide your product to consumer with fewer of them.
There are companies that provide software testing and quality assurance services including:
Manual Testing Services for web and mobile applications;
Automated Testing Services for web and mobile applications;
Performance, Load, Stress testing services;
etc.
In order to be confident in the quality of your product, you need select a professional and proven outsourcing service provider and this is clearly not easy.
Before you make your choice, you need to know some tips how to choose the best software testing company, several of them are:
Do not underestimate importance of software testing;
Check what approaches company take;
Ask whether company use the most effective testing methods;
Involve outsourcing testing company in work at the beginning of software development;
Work with the most flexible company;
Pay attention to teams with solid technical skills;
Make sure engineers can state requirements clearly.
How to choose
There are many sites, that provides listings of the top software testing companies with real reviews, two best proven of them are clutch.co and goodfirms.co
There are very difficult to post fake reviews on this platforms. At Clutch before they approve your client's review - they call and take interview over phone, they are interested in all aspects of cooperation with your company.
What to do in this case? How to choose the best software testing company service provider?
For the first step, you should to read this article and make queries to several companies and teams.
After that, talk more closely with managers and engineers, make some questions and then decide on which company to prefer.
Based on above information, I decided to do the list of top software testing companies with good reviews.
List of Top Software Testing Companies
QArea
Founded: 2001
Location: US, Malta (HQ), R&D Offices in Ukraine
Employees: 200+
Software Testing Services: Manual and Automated Testing
Major Clients: Huffington Post, Dashlane, Allwomenstalk, Tunein, SkyHook, Distractify, Avaaz, Beakun, RebelMouse, Perx.
