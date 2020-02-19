AI was coined in 1955 and introduced a new branch of computer science. It rapidly changed our daily lives as its market began flourishing. There is a big reason why many startups and internet giants are acquiring them. In this blog, we will talk about the top 10 AI trends that everyone should be watching in 2020.

Robotic process automation

The RPA or robotic process automation refers to the functions of corporate processes, due to mimicking human tasks and automating them. In this particular situation, it is important to keep in mind that AI is not here to replace humans but to support and complement our skills and talent.





Companies like Pegasystems and Blue Prism are currently working on such aspects. RPA infused with AI takes care of the following departments:

Customer care

Supply chain management

Accounting

Financial services

Human resources

Health care

Internet of Things(IoT)

It is one of those buzzwords that is no longer a buzzword but has grown and become a full-fledged tech ecosystem. IoT actually connects multiple devices creating a virtual network where each and everything works in a coherent manner through a single centralized monitoring system. When IoT will be fully implemented, it will become a giant network for connected devices. All of these devices will be gathering and sharing information about their usage and the conditions in which they are operated.

IoT includes everything from phones, refrigerators, washing machines, vehicles, television to every electronic thing you can think of.





IoT can help us optimize smart cities with the following functionalities:

Traffic signal system

Waste management system.

Clean energy system.

So, you need to start thinking of a new excuse for coming late to the office other than traffic jams.

Precise Cloud Computing

Amazon Web Service explored the curriculum to improve the AWS. The cognitive cloud is an extended ecosystem of traditional cloud and cognitive computing. Through this, you can create precise computing applications and bring to the consumers through cloud deployments. Cognitive computing is considered as the next big evolution in the IT industry.

It has the ability to communicate in human language, helping the experts in better decision making by learning the complexities of Big Data. Its market size is anticipated to grow over $13 billion this year.

Big guns such as Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, and Google have already started implementing this tech to prepare for the upcoming market.

Big Data

Big data is used to sort out problems that are related to processing and storing different types of data. A lot of companies today rely on big data analytics to empower insights and ensure the safekeeping of customer data, product research, marketing initiatives and much more.

As a matter of fact, it was Big Data that led Germany to the world cup. If you don’t have enough knowledge about Big Data, now is the time to get started on it.

Blockchain

Blockchain technology is widely covered. However, if you mention it in a non-tech environment, you will probably receive blank looks. The year 2020 is when things change.

For those who aren’t aware of blockchain, it is basically a digital ledger that consists of a list of records known as blocks linked using cryptography. Each link is an encrypted hash of the previous block.

Contribution of AI in the Media Industry

Some things are best left to humans. If anyone has seen the state of the AI-generated music, storyline or even poetry, they’ll likely agree that most complex machines still have some way to go until their output is as enjoyable to us. Nevertheless, the influence of AI on the media industry is likely to increase.

In 2020, famous actor Rober De Niro was de-aged in Martin Scorsese’s piece of art ‘The Irishman’ using AI. The use of AI to create visual effects and trickery is likely to become more common with the passage of time.

Refining businesses processes

In workplace environments, robots are mainly used to automate manual tasks such as manufacturing and production lines. But these days, OS-based robots will take the repetitive work that we humans usually carry out on computers. This includes filling forms, report generation, design diagrams, and documentation. Such automation can help an employer avoid micromanaging.

Staff timer is an automated app that helps employers avoid micromanaging their employees in the best possible way. This type of automation can free us from the drudgery of time-consuming but essential administrative work, allowing us to spend time on more complex, creative, strategic and interpersonal tasks.

Personalization

The personalization trend is being carried out successfully by internet giants like Google, Alibaba, and Amazon. Their capability to deliver personalized experiences and automated recommendations is better than almost every other brand.

AI is helping these services to accurately project the eagle-eye view of the customer in real-time as all of these services interact through web and mobile applications. It also lets them quickly learn the predictions that may fit our wants and needs with ever-increasing competition.

Increase in HI & AI cooperation

Many of us have gotten used to the idea of working side by side with AI-enhanced tool bots in our daily life work. And even more, tools will be built, allowing us to make the most of our uniquely human skills that AI can’t. This includes our imaginations, design, strategy, and communication skills.

These human skills are also getting augmented with super-fast analytics abilities fed by vast datasets updated in real-time.

Reviews of Big guns about AI

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, spoke at an AI conference with Jack Ma, the chairman of Alibaba Group, held in Shanghai. In that World AI conference, while debating on the future of AI, Jack Ma said “Computer may be clever, but human beings are much smarter”, in return Musk just replied to him with a single phrase “I think not”.

The whole debate was based on if AI is for the better of humans or not. It’s all up to us how we are going to tame it. “The global arms race for AI will cause WWIII”, said Elon Musk in one of his tweets.

Wrap Up

In the end, AI has the ability to reshape and redefine our future. According to the trend, it is expected that we will witness more and more AI-enabled solutions in every aspect of life from traffic improvement to the workplace environment.

These tools will help us create a new user experience, improve outcomes, and ensure that we are achieving our goals in a timely and efficient manner.