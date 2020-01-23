If you are a builder or contractor, you might face many issues while dealing with your construction business. Owning a construction business involves huge risks and a skilled mindset to ensure smooth project operations. Although managing all the construction tasks requires proper tools along with industry experience.





With an overabundance of responsibilities and duties, it gets tiring and difficult at times to run a construction business. But with construction management software like iCore, builders and contractors can manage their project operations easily.

What is Construction Management Software?

We know solving the tangling tasks of a construction business is a tough nut to crack. Construction management software aids builders or business owners to streamline their business processes and manage all the project operations. Construction managers can effectively use this software for smooth project executions, simple & straight task scheduling, accounting system, resource utilization, bridging the communication gap between other functional departments.





Construction management software includes all the functionalities required to administer a construction business. It helps in many ways including:





Automates task assignments

Billing & accounting

Easy task scheduling

Handles and records all the data related to ongoing projects and past projects.

Centralized data storage

Real-time and instant communication channel





A single platform handles and connects all the functional departments of a construction business. However, a small construction company might not need a complete solution and only require software for specific business operations, then it can go for software like construction accounting software, construction scheduling software, etc.

Top 10 Construction Management Software for 2020

You must choose the right software for your construction business than regretting it later. With the rise in the demand for construction management software, many software providers are coming into the market making it difficult to opt for the right one for your business.





How will you choose the right construction management software for your business?





We understand your concern and hence, listed the top 10 construction management software after proper research.

Corecon

Corecon construction management software includes all the management functionalities required to manage a construction business. It includes features like project records, task scheduling, billing and invoice reports, analytical tools, documentation features to track ongoing projects & orders.





Its main feature is an analytical tool that helps in generating the project reports based including details like billing, project cost, accounting, and more. It supports real-time access to the data on both the platforms Android and iOS.

iCore

iCore, construction management software is developed by a leading software development company in India. It helps construction businesses to handle high-risk projects with safety and within a defined budget.

It manages complex construction tasks effectively and also, has mobile accessibility so a contractor can easily manage his construction projects from any location. With features like real-time updates, payout details, centralized storage, iCore is the top choice of construction business owners.





It includes the following tools:





Data Management

RFIs (Requests for Information)

Daily Log

Dashboard

Contact Directory

Punch List

User-friendly interface

Easy to use features





CIOReview has recognized iCore as one of the top 10 construction software in India.

iCore can be used for many tasks like accounting, billing, task scheduling, project tracking, etc.

ViewPoint

Viewpoint is a cloud-based construction management software that is incredibly effective in handling construction operations. It helps project managers accomplish the projects within budget, in a defined timeline, and with maximum utilization of resources. It includes features like resource management, data management, real-time project tracking, issues detector, mobile device compatibility, etc.

Procore

Procore is developed to assist the construction companies with project efficiency and accountability by streamlining the project operations and mobilizing project management.





Procore is based on three basic ideas, that are:





Easy-to-use software

Easy-to-implement software

User-centric development





It is developed considering the requirements of a construction company. It allows multiple connections at a time to share real-time project updates and project information.

Fieldwire

Fieldwire is a field management construction software that simplifies the complexities of field operations. Fieldwire is mainly focused on job site coordination. It helps managers and contractors to easily communicate with both field and office staff at the same time. It is an easy-to-use construction software with features like real-time information sharing, effective collaboration of teams, issues tracking, task management & scheduling, etc. Fieldwire allows both online and offline access.

e-Builder

e-Builder, a web-based construction software, was developed for construction companies to easily manage the project cost, task scheduling, project documentation, and daily operations. e-Builder assists builders and contractors from project delivery management to planning the construction operations to prepare daily progress reports.





e-Builder software provides business intelligence reports of all the on-going projects with the help of data analysis.

PlanGrid

PlanGrid is a construction management software with many advanced features. It has many in-built functionalities that are essential for operating a construction business. It is the first RFI solution that includes features such as real-time project engagement, punch lists, RFIs, and more. The issues of cost overrun and lower performance are effectively managed by PlanGrid.

CoConstruct

The CoConstruct software is a web-based and mobile compatible management tool developed for builders and contractors. It has three main functionalities to assist builders with tasks like scheduling, planning, budgeting, etc.





CoConstruct allows for unlimited customization according to client requirements. The software provider also facilitates the clients with a free demo defining all the key features of the software. As it is a cloud-hosted software solution, there are no issues with the installation and maintenance.

Wrike

Wrike is an online and cloud-based construction management software with a few powerful features such as full project visibility, simplified planning, and workflows, centralized data storage and communication. It offers real-time project management that allows builders to break down big complex tasks into smaller ones.

The resource management tool ensures the effective use of resources to deliver a reliable outcome. Wrike also allows free trial for clients to check the software capabilities.

BuildTools

BuildTools is a web-based construction management software developed to manage construction projects. It is a fully integrated modular construction platform that manages all the back-office tasks related to the construction operations.





Builders can manage their project budget, schedule the duties, assign and manage the subcontractors, track the billing and invoice details with BuildTool software.

How to Choose the Best Construction Management Software?

So, after deciding to get a construction project management software, the big question is: Which is the best construction management software?





It is quite a tough and risky job to decide which software will satisfy your business needs. There are multiple construction software out there in the market and opting for the one that will easily tackle your business woes is difficult to decide.





Picking up the right construction management software is not as easy as grocery shopping. But with a feature checklist, it will be easy to decide which construction management software fits well with your business requirements. Prepare a checklist with the following points:





Extensibility or Scalability

Safe & Secure Data storage

Authentication & Authorization

Cloud Solution

Easy to use and manage

Easy to migrate

Accessible from any location

Mobile accessibility



