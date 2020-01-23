Top 10 Educational App Development Companies 2020

A comprehensive list of Educational App Development companies for your App Development project.









Interactive and personalized mLearning continues to expand in the predominant Global Education market, making it the most promising industry. This statement is made true by Statista, worldwide m-education spending in 2020 projected 37.8 billion US dollars. The rapid adoption of mEducation has revolutionized the learning and knowledge scales. Users can now access information anytime and anywhere.





The transition to mTextbooks has accelerated portable solutions over years. Publishing companies are now accepting and adapting to this transition. Schools are engaging in classroom learning platforms. Alternatively, mLearning is no longer restricted to K-12 students but has been widely used in employee training. Corporates are adopting ways to improve Employee Skill Development by exposing employees to learn-on-the-go experience. The on-the-go learning has transformed the attitude towards training and have improved course completion rates.





Many Top Educational App Development Organizations are already implementing advanced technologies like AI, Chatbots, Virtual Reality, Classroom and Mobile Gamification to deliver quality and premium education solutions to its users. However, the tech implementation may vary as per project requirements. So, If you are looking to outsource Educational App development, you will find a list below of carefully examined and handpicked top mEducation Development companies for your custom requirements:





Based on few parameters: Verified ratings on Clutch and Good Firms, Past work, Number of successful projects in the same genre, and the Development costs.

In addition to this, I have added Handy Tips for hiring among these shortlisted companies available at the bottom of the list.





Let's Take a Deep Look to the list of Top 10 Educational App Development Companies:





1* IndiaInc Infotech: Pioneer in Education App Development









Pricing: $110-120 per hour

Location: USA, Australia, India

Key Clients: Abbott

Founded: 1997

















IndiaInc dwells on the top of Education App Development companies. IndiaInc delivers learning app solutions to Educational Institutes, Private Tutors, Corporates, Training centres. With extensive experience in the market, they have delivered projects for corporate trainings, classroom and online interactive learnings. They deliver apps with functionally rich features like Easy access to subject materials, Self assessment, consulting, assessment and Feedback. The experts of Indiaic have worked with corporate giants across the globe.





Service Offerings: Android, iOS and Progressive App Development, Cross-platform and Hybrid Development, App Automation, IoT Development





2* TechAhead: Top-Notch App Agency





Pricing: $50 - $99 per hour

Location: Canada

Education Projects: Learn ENT

Founded: 2009









Founded in 2009, techahead is a 150 people company having a decade long proven track record in engineering innovative, robust, and scalable apps. From ideation to execution, innovation-led strategy, design, architecture, development, and maintenance services to focus on your business. TechAhead has noteworthy like Audi, American Express and The Times Groups. Also, Recognized among Top App Development companies by Clutch, GoodFirms, and AppFutura





Service Offerings: Enterprise App Development, Mobile App Development, AI Development, IoT Development, Cloud Solutions





3* Deligence Technologies: Best Education App Development Company India









Pricing: $20-30 per hour

Location: India

Education Projects: Factile

Founded: 2014













Deligence Technologies is one of the leading Education Development Companies. They have developed and delivered successful offshore projects for Education industry with other domains. Their key client has over 1M active platform users.

With the size of 20-50, the specialized team has served user-centric apps with remarkable UI/UX design. They align themselves in the Vision of the project by doing extensive market research of the client's industry, so they deliver an app ahead of available industry resources.





Service Offerings: Android & iOS development, PWA development, IoT app development, Flutter App Development, Alexa Skill Development and Digital Media Marketing.





4* Digiryte: Best Education App Development Company UK





Pricing: $50 - $99 per hour

Location: The UK

Education Projects: InnovateMySchool

Founded: 2015

























Digiryte is a multi award-winning Software development company known for its expertise in creating robust Web and Mobile based applications and systems. Digiryte delivers simple to complex cloud-based mobile applications with the help of developers who have expertise in a broad spectrum. They have served almost every industry from Healthcare to Education. They have excellent management and QA processes in place to ensure swift delivery.

Service Offerings: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain and IoT App Development





5* Code Brew Labs: Trusted Education App Development Provider





Pricing: $25 - $49 per hour

Location: Mexico

Education Projects: GradeUp

Founded: 2013









Code Brew Labs is a reputed App Development company serving Education, Food, Healthcare, E-commerce, Taxi Hailing and Beauty domains. The team with extensive industry experience provides solutions that are not only profitable but help its clients stay strong in the competition. They have more than 300 Live Apps on both App Store and Google Play Store. Code Brew has been awarded and recognized among Fortune 500 companies. They have operations in India, USA, Dubai, Mexico and UK.





Service Offerings: Mobile and Web App Development, Software Development, MarketPlace Development, and Digital Marketing.





6* Konstant Infosolutions: Award-Winning App Development Company





Pricing: <$25 per hour

Location: India

Education Projects: American English

Founded: 2003

















Konstant Infosolutions serving innovative solutions to industries over a decade. They follow tailored methodology to develop client-centric highest quality projects. The App Development team constantly drive their efforts to deliver Next Gen App solutions while the Design team ensures the App look stunning, intuitive and drive maximum engagement. Award and Recognition: Ventures Clash Award, Bravo Zulu Awards 2017, Pope Francis Recognition.





Service Offerings: Android & iOS Development, Cross-platform Development, Wearable Development, IoT development,AI, VR/AR solutions, Cloud Computing, On demand and Chat solutions.





7* Fluper Limited: Reputed App Development Company









Pricing: $31 - $50 per hour

Location: Dubai, UAE

Education Projects: Tutored, Busuu, Classting

Founded: 2013

















Fluper has successful, authentic track record of delivering 350+ Apps in the span of 7+ Years. Fluper has delivered Education projects to enhance conventional education techniques. 350+ Experts work on providing High-end services as per clients' needs. The company also provides some offers to its new clients. Fluper is a certified NASSCOM & IBM Partner, and Platinum Google App Developer.





There App Designs are as extraordinary as their own web design. Top Apps developed by Fluper have 50M+ users with high engagement rates. The team has delivered some remarkable apps for spectrum of Education domain.





Service Offerings: Android & iOS App Development, Web Development, Wearable Development, IoT Development, Cross Platform Development





8* The NineHertz: Deliver Best-suited App Solutions





Pricing: < $25 per hour

Location: US

Education Projects: Educourse

Founded: 2008

























The NineHertz, Founded in 2008, is mobile application development, web development & web design company having a strong presence in USA, UK, Australia, Dubai, and India. The NineHertz has been delivering the best-suited solutions at a competitive cost across the world. The company has a team of certified full-time professionals, all equipped with a rich knowledge base on recent-most technologies. The NineHertz is recognized as industry leaders in ISO 9001:2008, Microsoft, NASSCOM, Amazon Web Services, and IGDA.





Service Offerings: Blockchain Development, Machine Learning, Iot Development, AI Development, Cloud Computing, Health & Wellness App Development, Education App Development, Mobile Game Development, and Web Development





9* QSS Technosoft: Premier Education App Development Company













Pricing: $20 - 30 per hour

Location: USA, India

Education Projects: Logo

Founded: 2010

















QSS Technosoft (ISO 27001:2013 & CMMI Level 3 Certified) is an established IT services company that provides enterprise-level web and mobile app development solutions. They deliver projects for unique Business processes. The team has gained expertise in vast and trending technologies.









Service Offerings: Chatbot Development, Native App Development, Web App Development, Front-End Development





10 * X2Mobile: Popular Education App Agency





Pricing: $25 - $49 per hour

Location: Romania

Education Projects: ClassLink Center

Founded: 2013









X2Mobile is among the top of Education App Development companies. They have specialized developers helping clients leverage the dynamic, fast-changing world of mobile app development and technology in education. X2 Mobile headquarters in Romania, but deliver great projects to companies across the EU and the US.





Service Offerings: Mobile App Development, Gamification UI/UX design





Final Words

All of the above mentioned mobile app development companies can help you build your app and determine its appearance and features and then make sure that it has all that makes it a hot cake. But going further, you know there are millions of apps that make to the app store, but only a few are loved by the audience at large. Here are a few handy tips before you for one company:





Go beyond their client reviews. Ask for references. Talk to clients to learn about their experience working with the developer to check the authenticity of data. Ask as many questions as possible to clear your doubts and to inline your vision. Many clients report for expectation mismatch, So it is highly important to have clarity in thoughts and communication. Ask the Development team to create a documentation of their product understanding, to eliminate gaps prior to the on-boarding process. Talk to the delivery team to assure timely delivery of the project.







