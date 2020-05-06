Ever since smartphones & mobile technology became widely used in the healthcare industry, mobile medical apps and mobile health (mHealth) apps have gained recognition being an essential aspect of digital health. Today, a Healthcare mobile solution is one of the most lucrative served industries in terms of mobile app technology. Mobile devices truly have the potential to improve patient care as well as health outcomes. Not only the mHealth app benefits the patients but is also offering immense productivity and benefits to doctors, big pharmaceuticals giants.





With over 97,000 health and fitness applications available for download to mobile from App Store & Google Play store, more & more healthcare industries are seeking to launch their own mHealth apps of varying categories.





In this article, we are listing Top 10 Healthcare/Medical App Development Companies that have rich experience & providing exceptional medical and medical app development solutions :





QSS Technosoft is the most reputed healthcare app development company that has been delivering award-winning mobile healthcare solutions to different healthcare clients across the globe. QSS has a team of expert healthcare app professionals capable of developing custom healthcare app platforms for healthcare-related clients from patients, hospitals, doctors to pharmacists, and other healthcare departments.

You can hire their expert Healthcare app developers for a wide array of healthcare mobile app development services including Healthcare mobile apps, backend development, admin panel, device management, mPrescription, Electronic Health Information, hospital patient app, telemedicine app, appointment schedule app, etc. all compliant with HIPPA & HL7 regulations.

Years of Experience- 9+ years

Presence: India, USA





2. Peerbits





Peerbits is one of the prominent Healthcare app development companies highly engaged in integrating a robust and wireless mobile infrastructure to address the rising demand of healthcare providers, clinicians, and patients. The company offers HIPAA Compliant apps, wellness apps, medical apps, on-demand health apps, health monitoring, and remote healthcare solutions.





Years of experience- 12+ years

Presence: India, USA





3. Octal Software





Octal IT Solution specializes in developing robust mobile healthcare solutions that engage the audience’s attention. With a strong team of developers, they develop highly efficient and robust mobile applications that are bound to satisfy specific requirements of healthcare organizations and medical uses.

Their team of well-versed healthcare mobile app developers possess great expertise and considerable experience in the field of medical and deliver highly efficient mhealth solutions that are compliant with necessary FDA, HIPAA, HL7, EPCS regulations.





Years of experience- 12+ years

Presence: India, USA, UK, Singapore





4. Appinventiv





Appinventiv is a renowned name in offering custom healthcare app solutions for all healthcare professionals, patients, health-conscious end-users, and intermediaries like pharmacists, hospital administration, etc. Founded in 2015, the company has been leveraging medical uses and the healthcare industry building and delivering highly scalable and robust mobile app development solutions to a large base of global clients.





Years of experience- 4+ years

Presence: India, USA, Australia, UK, France, UAE





5. OpenXcell





OpenXcell serves healthcare IT solutions & services to a number of clients from pharmaceutical companies & hospitals that thrive on providing the best care to its customers and patients. With years of experience in multiple technologies and a diverse range of industries, OpenXcell has enabled its customers with multiple advancements in the medical and healthcare fields. Find out more about their extensive healthcare portfolio on their website.





Years of experience- 11+ years

Presence: India, USA





6. Hidden Brains





Hidden Brains Infotech is another prominent Healthcare and medical app development company aimed at improving efficiencies and advancing quality of care with the ultimate focus of innovating for the future. Offering end-to-end app development, Hidden Brains connect medical providers to patient records, caregivers to persons in need, and patients to practitioners for better care. Check the portfolio of healthcare apps and the technical expertise of Hidden Brain App developers on the website.





Years of experience- 16+ years

Presence: USA, UK, Europe, India, Australia





7. Hyperlink Infosystem





Hyperlink Infosystem specializes in healthcare app development that connects various health institutions, doctors or hospitals with users. Backed up by a strong team of healthcare app developers, they have got familiar with HIPAA regulations and develop solutions that are safe, secure and flexible. Whether you want to create a native, cross-platform or hybrid app, they have all proficiency in developing an app using any framework or technology.

So, if you are thinking of developing an m-health app, Hyperlink Infosystem is your best address.





Years of experience- 8+ years

Presence: India, USA, UK, Australia





8. Reinvently





Reinvently well understands the necessity to deliver secure mobile solutions for healthcare providers, including hospitals, payers, and physicians. With a team of highly skilled and experienced industry professionals who are capable of developing a healthcare app, Reinvently is known to have delivered a number of healthcare and medical app projects to global clients so far. All of their developed healthcare apps comply with the necessary Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations.





Years of experience- 9+ years

Presence: USA





9. Mindinventory





Mindinventory is one of the most trusted software development agencies when it comes to building an application for the health industry. Right from creating the UI/UX design to building the entire back-end system, Mindinventory has the expertise in building the perfect healthcare mobility solution for your business. Contact the company or visit them to get insights into their healthcare app portfolio.





Years of experience- 8+ years

Presence: India, USA





10. Value Coders





Valuecoders is a well-known and specialized company engaged in offering all types of customized Healthcare and medical app development services to its global clients. Their team of healthcare app developers is capable of building cost-effective, compliant, and scalable healthcare mobile applications that guarantee higher efficiency. Contact them for a range of healthcare app development solutions from Medical app development, Healthcare CRM, Patient engagement apps, Medical software development, and many others.





Years of experience- 15+ years