Top 10 IoT Solutions Companies For Digital Transformation

Any practice, company or business looking to create or update internet of things solutions can benefit from knowing the world’s top 10 IoT solutions providers.

By Amit Solanki
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Custom IoT solutions empower businesses to better serve their clients in 2020. If your team is seeking a digital transformation in the new decade, consider contacting one of the world’s best custom loT solutions firms to jumpstart your journey to success.


1) Codal




Codal is a top-ranking international custom digital solutions agency with offices in the United States, Europe and India. Their teams provide mid-level businesses and enterprises with custom user-centric web and software solutions that make digital transformations easy. Data and empathy motivate the agency’s project process, which allows their design, development and analytics teams to expertly craft digital solutions that consistently simplify workflows for professionals around the world. With ten years of experience in the industry and a body of work that includes beacon technology integrations, real-time analytics, data visualization, machine learning and more, Codal has the expertise to help your organization tap into the benefits of digital transformation in 2020. Reach out to Codal today.


2) Very, LLC.




Very is a world-class custom IoT solutions firm headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. They have provided comprehensive IoT services to small businesses and enterprises since 2011. Their team of senior engineers takes a creative approach to address real-world concerns with smart, scalable solutions that have helped 250+ clients reach their goals. Reach out to Very today.


3) Lanars




Lanars is an international mobile app and web development agency headquartered in Oslo, Norway. In addition to custom hardware, web and mobile app development, their team also offers custom IoT solutions. They design and develop high-quality projects from scratch, working hard to create the perfect integrated product of your business’ dreams. Reach out to Lanars today.


4) Indeema Software




Indeema Software is a technical consultancy and IoT development firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington and Ukraine. Their dedicated teams create custom IoT and IIoT solutions, develop apps for mobile and web, provide UX/UI and Blockchain services and more. Indeema’s complex solutions deliver successful results for their clients. Reach out to Indeema Software today.


5) Reinvently




Reinvently is a digital transformation firm and consultancy with offices in Dallas, Texas and Palo Alto, California. They provide businesses with scalable products that help companies expand and re-invent their go-to-market strategies. They build custom high-performance, end-to-end infrastructure IoT solutions for any level of complexity. Reach out to Reinvently today.


6) Naturaily




Naturaily is a digital solutions firm headquartered in Poland. They provide software support, web development, mobile app development and UX/UI design for growing businesses, specializing in Shopify development, JAMStack, Cloud Adoption and IoT. Their team of designers, developers, analysts and strategists has been in the industry for nearly ten years. Reach out to Naturaily today.


7) Dogtown Media




Dogtown Media is a mobile app development agency headquartered in Venice Beach, California. Since 2011, their team of expert technologists, strategists and designers has launched over 200 products. They specialize in leveraging artificial intelligence, augmented reality, IoT and more to create beautiful mobile applications that solve real-world problems. Reach out to Dogtown Media today.


8) iView Labs




iViewLabs is a software innovation and product development firm headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. They offer product development services, software development services and research and development, which includes IoT innovation. iViewLabs’ tailor-made solutions foster long-term growth for their clients. Reach out to iViewLabs today.


9) Concepter




Concepter is a technology consultancy headquartered in San Francisco, California. They have helped their clients conceptualize and execute impactful IoT solutions for hardware and software design and development, mechanical design, electrical engineering, embedded development prototyping and more since 2013. Reach out to Concepter today.


10) Opengenica




Opengencia is a solutions innovations firm for Samsung SmartThings headquartered in Redwood City, California. They produce IoT apps for mobile and web-based applications and software, offering solutions for Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple Home kit. Reach out to OpenGenica today.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top 5 Startup Ideas to Start from Home in 2020

Neha Kapoor

8 Tips to Expand Your Online Hotel Business Worldwide Without Losing out on Profits

SpotnStay App

12 Business Techniques Gaining Popularity Globally

KDB VERSATILE

Importance of guidance & counselling for the school/college going students

Himanee Chaudhary
Daily Capsule
The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Legal Guide To Start Your Business

Amy Jones

5 Tips by Varun Khanna to Make Your Startup Go Viral

Neha Kapoor

Top 10 eCommerce Trends: All You Need to Watch Out Them in 2020

Ramesh Chandra

8 Tips to Expand Your Online Hotel Business Worldwide Without Losing out on Profits

SpotnStay App

How To Survive The Disruption In The On-Demand Food Delivery Business?

SpotnEats - Top UberEats Clone Solution

The most important rule to make it number one on Google

Mayur Bhatt

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore